After more than two decades spent serving his hometown, Ninety Six Town Councilman and former Mayor Arvest Turner is resigning from public service, citing health concerns.
Turner, who has been dealing with multiple health problems for years, said he had planned to resign back in January, but since he was feeling well, he decided to see how long he could keep serving. In a letter read to members of council Monday by Mayor Mike Rowe, Turner finally decided to step down to focus on his personal well-being.
"I just made a decision that with the health issues I have, I want to take it easy," Turner said Wednesday. "My interest during that entire time in public service was to see Ninety Six prosper."
Turner's life as a public official began in 1980 when he first took office as mayor. He served as the town's leader off and on for 18 years, before announcing in 2015 that he wouldn't seek reelection and instead would run for Town Council. He served his ward until his resignation Monday.
"With the exception for two years I spent in the Navy, I've lived my entire 77 years in Ninety Six," Turner said, "Seventy-three of them living in the same house on Johnston Road."
Turner said he thoroughly enjoyed his years of service. He encourages Rowe and members of council to keep working for the benefit of the town.
Rowe said it was sad to see such a wealth of knowledge leave the town's government. He said Turner was instrumental in helping him get a grasp on the mayor's office when he was first elected, and that his knowledge has been part of the decisions made ever since. Even while resigned, Turner said he offered his help in any capacity he can — and Rowe said he was glad for it.
Turner served Ward 5, and Greenwood County's Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moodie said the election to fill his seat will be Sept. 1. Filing for the Ward 5 town council seat opens noon July 3 and closes 5 p.m. July 17. The race is limited to voters who live within Ward 5. A ward map is available online at ninetysixsc.gov/?page_id=96