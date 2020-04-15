Angelle LaBorde is leaving her post as president and CEO of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce to lead the Lexington, South Carolina Chamber & Visitors Center.
The announcement was made in a news release emailed this morning.
“It has been an honor to serve this community over the last 14 years," LaBorde said in a prepared statement.
LaBorde was selected from more than a dozen candidates to lead the Lexington Chamber.
LaBorde, 55, came to Greenwood from Louisiana in 2006, taking the helm of the Chamber following the retirement of Len Bornemann.
She has presided during a time when the Greenwood SC Chamber saw milestones, such as the 50-year anniversary of the SC Festival of Flowers and the 100th anniversary of the Chamber.
The SC Festival of Flowers produced more than $4 million in economic impact for the Greenwood community, along with winning multiple awards.
Under her leadership, programming for members was expanded. Programs such as Leadership Greenwood grew at record levels and three new professional development conferences were created addressing member needs. These included the Women’s Leadership Upstate Conference, Greenwood Regional Management Conference and the Connect Young Professionals’ Next Level Summit, along with the SC Student Leadership Conference, a full-day event targeting high school youth.
She was instrumental in getting the Chamber accredited by the Carolinas Association of Chamber Executives. She also led the Chamber in launching the 110% Givers program, which continues today.
“Angelle has been a tremendous asset to the Chamber and to the greater Greenwood community,” Sara Sears, Chamber board chairwoman, said in the release.
LaBorde will continue with the Greenwood SC Chamber until June.