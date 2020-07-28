Due West voters added Charles Angel and Kitty Storey to their town council in Tuesday's special election to fill two vacant council seats, according to preliminary results from Abbeville County.
The special election was to fill the two council seats left vacant after the deaths of Harry Stille and Toney Storey Sr. Angel and Kitty Storey will serve for the remaining terms of those seats.
Angel, the town's former mayor, received 109 votes, while Kitty Storey received 105. Robert Surface, who also ran, received 19 votes, with one write-in vote cast.
Kitty Storey, widow to the councilman, said she wanted to follow in her husband's footsteps and make a difference for the town they fell in love with. Angel has been active in town politics for years, and said he sees the potential in Due West and wants to be part of seeing it to fruition.