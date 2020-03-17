Amanda Hamm will be Brewer Middle School’s next principal, replacing Kathryn Benjamin who will become the principal of Greenwood High School.
“I’m honored to be selected as the Principal for Brewer Middle School,” Hamm said in a release. “I look forward to working with the students, staff, and Brewer community as we continue to build upon a tremendous tradition of excellence. I’m confident that our collective efforts will have a positive impact on student achievement and the lives of our students.”
Hamm is an assistant principal at Greenwood High School. Prior to joining Greenwood County School District 50, Hamm worked as a school district leader in the Phoenix, Arizona metro area.
The Meredith College alumna brings 16 years of public education experience to the role. She received a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.
“Mrs. Hamm has proven to be an exceptional educator in our district and school districts in Arizona and North Carolina,” District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a release. “Her professionalism and enthusiasm will be an added bonus for Brewer Middle School’s students, staff, and parents. I am confident that she will do a tremendous job at Brewer.”