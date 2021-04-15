A detainee who escaped officers is back in custody after being captured on top of an Abbeville manufacturing plant.
Abbeville police arrested a person who had outstanding warrants Thursday, Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said. When an officer was taking the individual to the sallyport of the Abbeville County jail, the person managed to get away from police and fled.
Bosler said police and Abbeville County deputies, along with a dog team, searched for the escapee before capturing the person on top of Pro Towels, which is less than a mile from the jail.
The person's name and charges were not immediately available.
Wright Middle School was placed on lockdown at 2:55 p.m. because of the active search, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The lockdown was lifted at 3:50 p.m. after the Sheriff's Office notified the school administrators that it was safe to send the students home, said Skip Hopkins, director of student services for Abbeville County School District.
Hopkins said the search area affected Wright, the Career Center and Westwood Elementary. A lockdown of Westwood was not needed because students and teachers had already dismissed for the day.