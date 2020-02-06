Because of power outages throughout the city, all Abbeville schools have been canceled Friday.
To help avoid flooded roads and streets in the area caused by Thursday’s inclement weather — as a precaution — Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 will be on a two-hour delay today, as will as Palmetto Christian Academy and Cambridge Academy.
These decisions were made as the area faced flash flood warnings, which were set to expire 12:30 a.m. today. The Greenwood County Airport recorded receiving more than 3 inches of rain in less than 24 hours.