severe weather

Because of power outages throughout the city, all Abbeville schools have been canceled Friday.

To help avoid flooded roads and streets in the area caused by Thursday’s inclement weather — as a precaution — Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 will be on a two-hour delay today, as will as Palmetto Christian Academy and Cambridge Academy.

These decisions were made as the area faced flash flood warnings, which were set to expire 12:30 a.m. today. The Greenwood County Airport recorded receiving more than 3 inches of rain in less than 24 hours.