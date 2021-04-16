Abbeville police are looking for a man who is on the lam after a traffic stop.
During a traffic stop, officers realized there were general sessions bench warrants for 28-year-old Nicholas Octavis Tillman, Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said.
Before police were able to secure Tillman into a patrol car, he left on foot near Highway 72 in Abbeville. Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and officers used bloodhounds search for the man.
Long Cane Primary School was placed on lockout at 12:10 p.m. as a precaution because the search was in the vicinity of the school, according to Skip Hopkins, Abbeville County School District’s director of student services. The lockout was lifted at 1:30 p.m. after school officials were given the all-clear by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Abbeville Police Department at 864-366-5832.