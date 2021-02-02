Relief is still about two hours away for people in Abbeville who lost power because of equipment failure Tuesday at a substation, according to officials.
At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a post on the City of Abbeville Facebook page said officials knew about a power outage. Then at about 2:40 p.m., another post said crews were working to restore power after an equipment failure at the Vienna Street substation. At 2:40 p.m. it was estimated power restoration would take four hours.
"The City does apologize for any inconvenience and will provide additional updates as soon as possible," the post said.
Phone numbers for Abbeville Public Utilities and city hall could not connect to seek additional information. The posts did not clarify how many customers are affected by the outage.