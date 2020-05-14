An Abbeville man died Thursday night when his motorcycle was struck head-on by a pickup truck, according to officials.
The man, who Abbeville County Coroner's Office staff hadn't released the identity of as of 9:50 p.m., was headed east Thursday along S.C. Highway 20 on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said. At about 5:50 p.m., as he approached Hill Road he was struck head-on by a 2001 Ford pickup truck that was headed west along the same highway.
Miller said the pickup truck had crossed the centerline before hitting the motorcycle. The driver of the pickup left the accident, but returned, Miller said. He was alone in the truck, and although he was injured, he wasn't taken by EMS for hospital treatment.
The man riding the motorcycle was thrown from it and died at the scene of the wreck. He was wearing a helmet. Laurens County Coroner Ronnie Ashley said his office was investigating the death and notifying the man's family.