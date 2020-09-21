An Iva-area man was OK after escaping from his burning mobile home, said Abbeville County Fire Marshal Tim Williams.
Abbeville firefighters got the call at about 4 p.m. Saturday that a residence at 2960 Lake Secession Road had caught fire, he said. They arrived six minutes later, seeing smoke rising from the building as dispatchers told them someone was possibly trapped inside.
Firefighters doused the flames, and in their search of the residence, they saw the back door was open. The man living there had fallen outside on the back deck while getting out of the mobile home, but a neighbor helped him get out and get to safety, Williams said.
Abbeville County EMS staff took the man to an Anderson hospital, where Williams said he visited the man later that night and saw he was alert, awake and grateful for the firefighters’ help. About 25 firefighters from various Abbeville County stations responded to the blaze, along with help from the Iva fire station in Anderson County.
The fire had been contained to a corner of the mobile home, and Williams said investigators determined the cause was accidental. American Red Cross volunteers are helping three people in connection with this fire by providing financial assistance for food, clothes, lodging and other essentials, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Earlier last week, Abbeville firefighters battled another blaze, containing a commercial fire early Thursday morning. Williams said the call came in at nearly 2 a.m. that Tafta Inc. at 361 Highway 178 South in Donalds had caught fire.
Firefighters saw heavy flames coming from an open-air part of the rear of the building, where metal shavings, fluids, pallets, forklifts and other items were stored, Williams said. Firefighters contained the blaze, which made its way inside the building but did minimal damage there.
Because of the size and heat of the fire, Williams said he called in the State Law Enforcement Division to help investigate the blaze, but because of the numerous items found at the scene of the fire, the cause couldn’t be determined.