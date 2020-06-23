Julie Fowler is stepping down as superintendent of Abbeville County schools.
Fowler took the helm of the district on Aug. 12 — four days after Superintendent Betty Jo Hall died in a car crash — and has guided it through the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and an abortive attempt at a school bond referendum that would have built a consolidated countywide high school.
During an executive session on May 26, she told the school board she did not plan to stay as superintendent when her contract ends on June 30, 2021.
Fowler and the board announced an agreement on Tuesday that would have her stay on through the summer to help reopen schools and launch a technology initiative. How next school year will look remains uncertain with the ongoing pandemic.
The board hopes to name an interim superintendent by August.
Before joining Abbeville County School District as chief administrator in 2017, Fowler served as the deputy state superintendent for college- and career-readiness in South Carolina and as assistant superintendent at Greenwood County School District 51.