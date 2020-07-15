Abbeville County’s school board unanimously voted to hire Mason Gary as the district’s interim superintendent.
The board made the decision after a lengthy closed-door meeting Tuesday, and two prior special called meetings on July 6 and 7.
Before coming to the Abbeville, Gary served as the deputy superintendent for Greenville County Schools. He also served as the principal of Palmetto High School in Anderson District 1. He published two books, “Creating and Sustaining a Freshman Academy” and “No Margin For Error: Saving our schools from borderline teachers.”
Superintendent Julie Fowler, who took the helm four days after her predecessor, Betty Jo Hall, died in a car wreck, told trustees she did not intend to stay beyond the next school year. After discussing it with the board, she agreed to leave earlier once a suitable interim was found.
The board and Fowler agreed she would stay through the summer to help reopen schools and launch the technology initiative now titled iTECH Academy. The board began searching for an interim superintendent to join the district before the start of school in August.
“The board thanks Dr. Fowler for her leadership since she assumed the role of superintendent following the tragic death of Dr. Betty Jo Hall in August 2019 and wishes Dr. Fowler well in her future endeavors,” the board said in a release regarding Fowler’s departure.