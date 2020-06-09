Four years after Kristi R. Smith defeated incumbent James P. McCord by just eight votes for a seat on Abbeville County Council, the council chairwoman lost by a large margin to the very candidate she unseated.
"I was surprised at the vote count but I'm excited and ready to serve the county and District 5 again in the best possible manner that I can," McCord said.
McCord took 71% of the 490 total votes in the Republican primary for the District 5 seat.
He said in the coming months he wants to help improve economic development in Abbeville County and work with residents in the county to try to fulfill any wishes he can assist with.
Smith, 44, is a deposit operations manager with Abbeville First Bank with three children and one grandchild.
McCord, 59, used to work for Prysmian. He and his wife, Virginia, have one son and two grandchildren.
No Democrat filed for the seat. District 5 borders Due West and extends to the Greenwood County line at state Highway 72.