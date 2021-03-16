Abbeville County is adding a fourth business to its business incubator.
The county announced Tuesday that BNNano, an engineered materials company based in Burlington, North Carolina, is starting research and development activities at the Abbeville Incubator and Soft-Landing facility, a press release from the county said.
“It is always exciting to welcome a new industry to Abbeville County,” Abbeville County Council Chairman Billy Norris said in the release. “We are proud that BNNano chose to grow their company in our community.”
The company’s products are used in the defense, additive manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, life sciences and textile industries.
BNNano is the fourth business benefitting from Abbeville’s incubator — established in 2014 with funds from the United States Economic Development Administration.
“We are excited that BNNano has chosen Abbeville County and the Abbeville Incubator as the location they feel will give them the resources and opportunity for growth and innovation,” Rusty Denning, Abbeville County economic development board chairman, said in the release.