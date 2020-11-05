For eliminating medical errors and avoiding preventable, hospital-acquired infections, state hospital association officials gave Abbeville Area and Self Regional medical centers each a 2020 Zero Harm Award.
The South Carolina Hospital Association started the Zero Harm Awards in 2014 to commend hospitals for eliminating or avoiding preventable infections and illness for an extended time, according to a news release from the Abbeville Area Medical Center.
AAMC won awards for having no central line-associated bloodstream infections in the ICU for 24 consecutive months, and no hospital-onset MRSA for 72 straight months. Self received awards for preventing or eliminating CLASBI's in the ICU and CICU for 18 consecutive months, each, along with having no surgical site infections in knee replacements, hip replacements and abdominal hysterectomies.
"These awards are indicative of a culture committed to patient safety and providing highly reliable care," the AAMC news release said. "The hospital date used for these awards is independently verified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control."
The awards are part of the state hospital association's push to guide and support hospitals creating "zero harm" cultures through recognizing the efforts of clinical staff that provide high-quality care every day, the release said.
"I am very proud of our staff's remarkable efforts to provide safe, quality care to our patients," said Cindy Buck, AAMC's interim CEO. "It is through their hard work and dedication that we continue to be recognized as a Zero Harm award recipient.