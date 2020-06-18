Abbeville Area Medical Center CEO Dean Turner is stepping down later this year, retiring after more than four years leading the hospital.
Turner's decision to retire was hastened by the impact COVID-19 has had on hospital operations, along with his desire to spend more time with family after his own recovery from the virus, according to a news release. Turner has led AAMC since April 2016.
"It has been a true honor to lead the dedicated employees and physicians of AAMC, especially as they continue to selflessly respond to the pandemic,” said Turner. “Thanks to the hard work of many and the resources received through the CARES Act, AAMC is well positioned to withstand the many challenges facing rural hospitals. However, I believe the hospital will benefit from the guidance and perspective of a new leader, who will be here longer than I had planned, as it navigates this next chapter. I will miss AAMC and this community, but I believe this is the right decision at this important time.”
Under Turner, the hospital expanded services through launching an industrial medicine program, expanding infusion services and installing a hospital-based MRI. Two new health clinics expanded access to primary care, and since 2014 the hospital has received 19 Zero Harm Awards from the state Hospital Association.
“While we are saddened to lose a leader of Dean’s caliber, we respect his decision and appreciate his continued focus on our hospital’s long-term future,” said Gene Pruitt, chairman of AAMC’s Board of Trustees. “We thank Dean for his dedication and service and wish him the very best in retirement. With the help of our partners at QHR Health, I am confident we will identify the right leadership team to lead our hospital into its second century of caring for this community.”
The hospital and QHR will conduct a national search for new leadership.
This is a developing story.