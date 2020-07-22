Abbeville Area Medical Center's Board of Trustees has appointed Cindy Buck as interim chief executive officer, following CEO Dean Turner's plans to retire.
Turner announced his intent to retire mid-June, and on Wednesday, AAMC announced in a news release that Buck would work closely with him as she prepares to take the leadership role effective Monday.
Buck will lead AAMC as the hospital's staff works during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares for the future, the release said. She had more than two decades in hospital administration, having previously worked with small community hospitals. Most recently, she served as interim CEO at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker, Colorado, and previously was president and CEO of Rutherford Regional Health System in North Carolina.
"This is an important moment for our hospital as we enter our second century of serving this community," said Gene Pruitt, AAMC's board chairman. "While there's no doubt we are facing new challenges as a result of these uncertain times, I've always believed that challenge and opportunity go hand in hand."
Thanking Dean for his contributions and welcoming Buck to the hospital, Pruitt said she has a track record of improving operations under her leadership. Her appointment coincides with the board selecting Lucien St. Onge as the hospital's new chief financial officer, set to begin in August.
"I'm so pleased to join AAMC, especially at such an important time," Buck said. "I've been impressed by the strong foundation the board, Dean and the entire AAMC team have built, and I’m excited about the opportunity to develop a plan that positions the hospital for the future as we begin our 101st year of service. I appreciate the warm welcome and look forward to working alongside the many dedicated employees and physicians who make this hospital such a special place.”