A 9-year-old boy had the chance to feel like Santa Claus this week by delivering more than 100 toys intended to brighten up Christmas for less fortunate children.
Graham Lowery was shopping with his mother earlier this year when he had the idea to buy and donate toys, according to a news release from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. His mother helped him start raising money by asking family members to donate, and got in touch with GCSO Capt. Scott Russ to coordinate with the Shop with a Cop program.
Russ spearheads the annual shop with a cop event, funded by donations from local businesses. The event helps ease the financial burden on families facing hardship during the holidays.
On Wednesday, Graham and his parents, Eric and Deborah Lowery, delivered more than 100 toys to Russ at the sheriff's office, which will be used in this year's Shop with a Cop.
"Graham Lowery, thank you for all your efforts and for reminding all of us how important it is to give this Christmas season," the news release said.