The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office teamed up with D.J. Swearinger’s 2 Spoonz Foundation to help provide school supplies to students in the Lakelands.
The annual school supply donation wasn’t slowed by COVID-19, as 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo partnered with the Greenwood native and New Orleans Saints safety. The donations were collected by participants in the solicitor’s office diversion programs, such as pre-trial intervention and alcohol education. Those participants can donate in lieu of some of their community service hours, which became much more necessary amid the global pandemic, said PTI Director Dale Allen.
“It has been much more difficult for participants to find places to volunteer due to the pandemic, but the pandemic also created a greater need for the school supplies this year,” he said.
This year, donation deliveries were made contact-free, with solicitor’s office employees dropping off donations at district offices. Donations to Greenwood and Abbeville schools happened last week, with supplies including book bags, pencils, highlighters, notebooks and binders.
“We are excited for the first time to be teaming up with D.J.’s efforts to pour back into our community in Greenwood with our annual school supply delivery,” Stumbo said. “During a time when our country needs kindness more than ever, this single act of generosity by our Diversion program participants changes two lives. The child’s life is changed by being properly equipped at school and the participant’s life is changed by being able to make a difference in the life of a fellow human, doing what we can to change our community for the better.”