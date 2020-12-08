The 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office continued a decadeslong tradition of donating toys bought by people involved in the office's diversion programs.
"This is truly my favorite time of year at work," 8th Circuit Pre-Trial Intervention Director Dale Allen said. "I have the best seat in the house because I get to see not only the joy of those receiving the gifts, but also the joy of those giving the gifts."
From August through December, people in diversion programs such as pretrial intervention, the alcohol education and traffic education programs have the chance to fulfill part of their community service requirements by donating toys. Each toy must have a value of at least $10, and participants get five hours of credit for every $30 spent, according to a release from the solicitor's office.
The solicitor's office partners with agencies across the circuit to coordinate the distribution of donations. Just before Christmas, representatives from the agencies pick up some of the donations and give them out to families in need in their areas.
The Coronavirus pandemic has made it challenging to find places for diversion program participants to safely do in-person community service. More participants used toy donations to satisfy their service hour requirements, the release said.
"I can't think of any other single function in my office that so perfectly exemplifies our mission of balancing accountability with restorative justice to make our communities safer places to live," Solicitor David Stumbo said. "These participants in our diversion programs get to experience the true joy of giving back in a community while gaining the valuable second chance of keeping their criminal record clean. It is my prayer that each toy will find its way into the hands of the right child and bring a smile to their face in what has been a very difficult year for our nation.”