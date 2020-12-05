Four years after Rhonda Gail Kelly was reported missing, police still haven’t had any significant breaks in finding her.
Kelly, 45, was last seen Nov. 23, 2016, in the area of Gage Street and Tanyard Avenue. An acquaintance reported her missing on Dec. 5, 2016.
Kelly is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighed about 105 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair.
Greenwood police began the search for her, and in August 2017 they reached out for help from the State Law Enforcement Division. The state agency’s behavioral science unit helped analyze interviews with people who knew Kelly, and local officers stayed in steady contact with SLED agents.
Police started a Facebook profile for the investigation, facebook.com/FindRhondaKelly, and set up a tip hotline at 864-942-8464 for anyone with information to leave a message for the lead investigator.
Still, on Wednesday Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said they hadn’t had any significant breaks in the case.
“They follow up on every lead that they get, but beyond that, there’s not a lot they can do,” he said.
Officers are still eager for any information about Kelly’s whereabouts and urge anyone who has had any contact with her to call or message on the Facebook page. He said any tip, no matter how small, could be a start that could lead investigators to answers.