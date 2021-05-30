A child accidentally drowned in Lake Secession, according to Abbeville County emergency officials, and state agents are helping investigate what happened.
The coroner's office was called out at about 10 p.m. Saturday to a lakefront house on Lake Ridge Drive in Iva, Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn said. There, emergency responders searched for a 3-year-old girl who disappeared about an hour earlier.
Abbeville County search and rescue divers found the girl submerged in about eight feet of water, Dorn said. He did not release the girl's name but said her family was from Fort Mill visiting relatives at the lake during the holiday weekend.
The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, EMS, state Department of Natural Resources and State Law Enforcement Division helped search for the girl.