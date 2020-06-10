Three people died after a single-vehicle wreck just east of the City of Laurens.
Killed in the wreck were 17-year-old Cameron Wattford, 42-year-old Gary Lyons Jr. and Gary Lyons Sr., all of Laurens, according to Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
The wreck happened at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday along Old Airport Road near its intersection with U.S. Highway 76.
A northbound 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck went off the right side of the road, then off the left side of the road and down an embankment before striking a tree, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the state Highway Patrol.
Miller said two passengers died at the scene while the driver, Gary Lyons Jr., was airlifted to an area hospital before succumbing to his injuries. None were wearing seat belts.