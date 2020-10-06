A Ninety Six Primary School employee and two students were close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
"This employee as well as the two students began their quarantine this morning upon notification to the school and district," Greenwood County School District 52 said in a release. "To date, none of the close contacts have tested positive."
All parents and district employees that experience symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to seek medical advice from their healthcare provider, and to contact the district office to determine the appropriate time to return to school.