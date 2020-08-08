A 15-year-old driver died days after a wreck in Laurens County.
Maddison Craven, of Laurens, died at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Greenville Memorial Hospital as a result of her injuries, Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said.
The wreck happened at 4 p.m. Monday along Neely Ferry Road near Indian Mound Road.
Craven was driving west in a 2012 Kia sedan when she crossed the centerline and appeared to lose control of the vehicle, Master Trooper Gary Miller with the state Highway Patrol said. The Kia and an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck collided.
All three occupants of the Kia and both occupants of the truck were taken to an area hospital, Miller said.