Owens, Robert C. and Owens, Rebecca E. to Roods, Mabel A. and Roods, Daniel C., Lot 42, Bl. D, Phase I, Milford Manor Sub., $238,000.
Graham, Richard Bartow and Graham, Stephanie By AIF and Graham, Richard Bartow AIF to Powell, Jesse W. and Powell, Kylene M., Lot 17, Sec. T, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $560,000.
Amerson, James R. Jr. and Amerson, James to Rollinson, Stanley L. and Rollinson, Stephanie H., Lot 21, Smithfields Sub., $57,500.
Clark, Paula M. to Robertson, Larenthues, Lts. 41,42,43 & 44, Bl. H, Blyth Heights Sub., $104,000.
Burton, Susan P. and Roper, Mary Jane to Martin, William D. and Martin, Mary J., Unit 8-A, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. III, $95,000.
Walenceus, Robin and Walenceus, Randall K. to Jones, Hugh L. Jr. and Jones, Jennifer B., Parcels County, $415,000.
Jestings, Clifford Trustee and Jestings, Marianne Trustee and Jestings, Marilyn Family Trust and Marilyn Jestings Family Trust and Clifford Jestings Family Trust and Jestings, Clifford Family Trust to Whiteside, Elizabeth, Lt. 31, Charleston Place, Phase One, Section One, $466,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Guilford, Felecia S., Lt. 9, Milford Pines, $231,300.
Hopkins, Jeffrey C. and Hopkins, Kristen S. to Orama, Carlos R. and Orama, Elizabeth H., Parcel Three, County, $275,000.
Hill, Ella Mae and Sanders, Ella Mae and Sanders, Ella Hill to Hill, Ella Mae, Tract 1, County & Easement, $0.
Dixson, Deborah E. and Stuebing, Rebecca and Engelman, Greg to Walenceus, Randall Keith and Walenceus, Robin, Lot 32, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $422,000.
Blocker, Derrick O. to Spearman, Sharon, Lt. 92, Country Homes Sub., $65,000.
Davis, Brandon A. to Pioneer Construction Inc., Lot 13, Rock Creek Sub., Ph. III, $5,000.
Wall, Jean Buzhardt to Wall, William F. and Wall, William Foy, Lt. 5, Bl A, Westover Sub.
Lawrence, Fletcher F. and Lawrence, Fletcher F. Jr. to Shirley, Matthew Wayne and Shirley, Jessica Kayla Inez, Parcel, Old Camp Branch Public Road, $89,000.
Baer, William D. and Tebo, Coleen and Tebo, Coleen M. to Henry, William H., Lt. 7, Hunters Run II, $52,000.
Thomas, Beverly to Ouzts, Betty, Lot No. 50, Woodfields Sub.
Lee, Landon and Lee, Alberta J. to Lee, Landon and Lee, Alberta J. and Lee, Landon Barrett and Mcnease, Kimery Ann and Mc Nease, Kimery Ann, Lot 23, Capital Trust Company Sub.
Wisewood Apartments Associates LP to Wisewood Harmony Housing LLC, Tract City, $3,500,000.
Wisewood Apartments Associates LP to Wisewood Harmony Housing LLC, Parcel City, $10.
96 CP VII LLC to Project Hope Foundation Inc., Tract B, Merrywood-Northside Property.
Hodges, James Franklin and Hodges, Claude Alvin to Addison, James Austin, Lt. SC Highway 185, $15,000.
Mccutcheon, Harry C. and Mccutcheon, Janice E. and Mc Cutcheon, Janice E. and Mc Cutcheon, Harry C. to Ruff, Laura Katherine, Lot 25, Chestnut Hill Sub. & Easements, $190,000.
Collins, Vicky H. to Parker, Tommie Lee and Parker, Barry Wayne and Parker, Lee Ann, Unit J-2, Windsor Oaks, $180,000.
Tumblin, Jack D. and Tumblin, Jerry L. to Rubio, Oscar, Lot 2, Green Acre Drive Extension, $2,500.
Moon, Robert R. and Moon, Christine H. to Callahan, Patrick J. and Callahan, Deborah L., Lts. 123, 122 & 122-A, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $142,500.
Smith, Gary H. III Per Rep and Smith, Gary H. Jr. By Per Rep to Holley, Ricky, Lot 50, Chinquapin Road, $81,250.
White, Betty S. and White, Betty to Barksdale, Martin Bruce, Parcel, Town Of Verdery, $6,000.
Ezell, Derek O. and Ezell, Sierra M. to Baer, William D. and Baer, Cheryl L., Lt. X, SC Highway 39, $26,000.
Quarles, James W. By AIF and Quarles, Codie S. and Quarles, Codie S. AIF to Sullivan, Larry D. and Sullivan, Judy H., Lt. 160, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $325,000.
Boone, Lynn P. and Setzler, Shannon D. to Holmes, Martez J. Sr., Lt. 8, City, $129,000.
Beard, Cody A. and Beard, Kayla R. and Beard, Cody to Mckinney, Chelcea D. and Mc Kinney, Chelcea D., Lot 148, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $85,500.
Winchester, Brandon M. and Winchester, Tara N. to Beard, Cody Alan and Beard, Kayla Rene, Parcel, Town Of Ninety Six, $188,000.
Goshen Initiative Inc. to Ellenburg, Jimmy R. and Ellenburg, Lisa Lynn, Tracts, Greenwood And Abbeville Counties, $105,600.
Warner, Mary Ann By AIF and Rohrbach, Debra Lynn AIF and Rohrbach, Debra Warner and Warner, Debra Rohrbach and Rohrbach, Debra Lynn to Nguyen, Patricia Lamb and Nguyen, Brooks Diep, Lt. 40, Ph. IV, Beech Run Sub., $181,000.
Nguyen, Brooks to Price, Brittany E., Lt. 5, Carson Place, $110,000.
Wells Fargo Bank N. A. to Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, Lot 9, Ferncliff Sub.
Miles, Randall Clark to Miles, Randall Clark and Miles, Cynthia Banes and Miles, Jackson Connor, Lot 104, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Lanier, Thurmond D. Jr. and Lanier, Vivian W. and Lanier, Angela to Lee, Marquis A., Lot 30, Virgin Heights Sub., $100,000.
Garrison, William D. and Garrison, Mary Jo to Wiman, Alan Russell Trustee and Wiman, Nancy Lee Trustee and Alan Russel Wiman And Nancy Lee Wiman Joint Revocable Trust and Widman, Alan Russel And Wiman, Nancy Lee Joint Revocable Trust, Lot 16, Ph. 1, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $470,000.
Roberts, Sandra K. to Sanders, Connie, Lt. D-2 And Adjacent Patio, Woodhaven Townhouses & Easements, $98,000.
Ramm, Jessica B. By AIF and Ballentine, Jessica K. By AIF and Ballentine, George AIF to Hayes, Mary M., Lt. 21, Northcrest Sub., $155,000.
Disaster Contractors Inc. to Rudolph, Helena Renee and Cooper, Peter Allen, Lot E, Milford Springs Road, $149,900.
Bryant, Odessa H. to Eli Brooks Properties LLC, Tract 18.00A, County, $36,000.
Bryant, Odessa H. to Hill, Ella Mae, Tract 11.59A, County, $23,180.