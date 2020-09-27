Smith, Jacqueline A. Trustee and Leonard A. Smith Revocable Living Trust and Smith, Leonard A. Revocable Living Trust and Jacqueline A. Smith Revocable Living Trust and Smith, Jacqueline A. Revocable Living Trust to Smith, Jacqueline A. Trustee, Lot 40, Druid Hills Sub.
Chappelle, Annie Belle By AIF and Carroll, Annie Belle By AIF and Carroll, Deborah A. AIF and Carroll, Deborah A. to Kamini, Cyrus Trustee and Christine Danis Residential Trust and Danis, Christine Residential Trust, Lots 31 & 32, Bl. A, College Heights Sub., $15,000.
Warren, Shirley J. to Robinson, Natalie Natacha Nicole, Lot 74, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $12,000.
Boyter, Richard to Randall, Lindsey Rumfelt and Randall, Joseph Thomas, Lot, Morgan Road, $90,000.
Fortner Home Land And Development LLC to Smith, Kevin Daniel and Smith, Mia Elizabeth Brown, Lot 88, Ninety Six Plant, $88,580.
Parker, Larry to Parker, Caroline H., 1/2 interest in Lot 4, Ridgemont Farms Sub.
Lowe, Herman Lamar to Shipes, Lowe Peggy Ann and Lowe, Peggy Ann S. and Lowe, Peggy Ann, Parcels County.
Gallman, Blondell to Crow, Richard J. and Crow, Deborah J., Parcel 1.93A U.S. Highway 178 N., $60,000.
Threlkeld, W. H. and Threlkeld, Renee and Evans, Renee and Cavender, Roddey and Cavender, Teresa to Threlkeld, William A. and Threlkeld, Audra D., Parcel U.S. Highway 178.
Livingston, Audrey Delores to Livingston, Dustin, Lot 261, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Bennett, Annie W. to Bowie, Stevie Wayne, Lots 5 & 6, Section B, Dan Richardson Estate Sub.
Brabham Oil Company Inc. to Edgefield Avenue Self Storage LLC, Parcel City, $2,689,963.71.
Motes, Barbara G. to Motes, Barbara G. Trustee and Barbara G. Motes Revocable Trust and Motes, Barbara G. Revocable Trust, Parcels Lot 33 & 32 Greenacres Sub.
Creswell, Deborah M. and Mcdaniel, Barney L. and Mcdaniel, Randy A. and Mc Daniel, Barney L. and Mc Daniel, Randy A. to Manley, Randy, Lots 22 & 23, White Sands Sub., $7,000.
Strawhorn, Keith to Cooper, Kayla Nicole, Parcels County.
Davenport, Ivy F. and Minor, Tammy F. to Paschal, Barbara, Lot 5, Woodfields Sub, $145,000.
Blue Sky Properties Investment LLC to Bartley, Michael A., Lots 36, 1, 37 & 38, Ph. 1, Newport Sub., $175,000.
Park, Jean J. and Park, Barbara Elizabeth to Edens, Kellah, Lot D, Heritage West Townhouses And Adjacent Patio, $136,000.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Oliphant, Breon Kentaurus and Oliphant, Nukichie Lawanda, Lot 16, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph II, $15,000.
Donelson, James Alan and Donelson, Vicki Lynn to Burgess, George, Lot 32, Summer Pointe, Lake Greenwood, $189,950.
Poole, William M. By AIF and Poole, Wiliam Michael and Camp, Patricia P. and Camp, Thomas AIF to Erwin, Sadie Depolo, Lot 44, Block B, Kimbrook Sub., $167,500.
TD Bank N.A. to Tugwell, John Arthur Charles Trustee and Tugwell, Celestine C. Trustee and Tugwell Living Trust, Lot 26, Ashton Park, Tract A, $13,500.
Castillo, Falyn Kaylee and Ramirez, Falyn Kaylee to Poore, William C., Lot 398, Section 3, Riegel Textile Sub., $80,000.
Long, John W. to Long, Charles W. and Long, Martha M., Lot Woodlawn Road.
Spann, Latrice R. to Goode, Thomasenia J., Lot 13-B, Ph. II, Lauren Circle Townhouses, $108,000.
Godfrey, Marvin E. Jr. and Godfrey, Deborah L. to Lindsey, David Tyler and Norris, Katelyn, Lot 3, Gilliam Property, $186,000.
Simpkins, Calvin D. Sr. to Duncan, Natasha Warren, Lot 17, Briggs-Reynolds Sub — Pearl Street.
Simpkins, Mary S. Childs and Childs, Mary S. to Childs, Herbert F. and Lenoir, Felicia M. Childs and Simpkins, Mary S. Childs, Lot 10, Northgate Sub.
Epps, Virginia Kinard to Epps, Jefferson Allen and Epps, Harold Jackson Jr., Parcels County.
Manley, Glenda and Harrison, Tammy to Harrison, Tammy and Harrison, Todd A., Lot 16, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., Lyman Street.
Dorn, Henry A. to Watson, Charles M. Jr., Parcel County, $0.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Koliscak, Cory, Lot 9, Ferncliff Sub.
Ramsey, William A. to Westmoreland, Dustin B. and Westmoreland, Lesley G., Lot Bethel Road.
Manley, Xavier Clay and Manley, Jessica Ellis to Porter, Alex Waylon and Porter, Samantha N., Lot 2, A. F. Snyder Place On Sweetwater Road, $125,000.
Nation, Gladys to Lewis, Tovah N., Lot 96, East End Heights Sub.
Mckinney, John to J. Alexander Properties LLC, Lot 188, Grendel Plant Sub., $28,000.
Boedeker, Gordon P. and Boedeker, Dolores A. By AIF and Boedeker, Gordon P. AIF to Ferguson, Whitney Y. and Ferguson, Camerson, Lot 40, Eagle’s Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $107,000.
Norris, James Ryan and Norris, Eileen F. to SDG Partnership LLC, Lot, Lawson Street, $105,000.
Rashad, Sheila D. and Drennon, Sheila and Drennon, George to Rashad, Sheila D., Lot 82, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub., $0.
Long, Charles W. and Long, Martha M. to Poore, Preston James, Lot, Woodlawn Road, $253,200.
Cain, Jennifer P. and Wells, Claude C. Jr. and Wells, Stephen R. and Wells, Jonathan P. to Parnell Francot L and Parnell, Verna C, Parcels County.
Morris, Chilton Everett and Morris, April Dawn and Morris, April D. to Longshore, Thomas O. Jr. and Bridges, Angela L., Lot 17, Canterbury Sub., $216,900.
Bonventre, Carl and Bonventre, Cecilia to Touchberry, Benjamin James Sr. and Touchberry, Heather Cogdell, Lot 4, Phase IV, Section II, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $131,000.
Capozzi, John Robert to Capozzi, Norma E., Lot 32, Section H, Hunter’s Creek Plantation Sub.
Daniels, Alexis Patrice Ware and Daniels, Alexis to Daniels, Alexis, Parcels County.
Dexter Group Trust The and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trustee to Nuview Trust Co., Custodian FBO and Nasui, Dina IRA, Lot 54, Country Homes Sub., $36,000.
Ross, Jeanette Davis to Aiken, Dennis Andre, Tract 4, Highway 25 North, $5,000.
Rollins, J. Keith and Rollins, Kaye B. to Rollins, J. Keith and Rollins, Kaye B., Lot 13, Block 1, Unit No. 1, Greenwood Shores.
Cook, Karen K. to Cook, Ronald Andrew and Cook, Ryan Everett and Cook, Karen K., Lot 1, Of Eleven Acres.
Chiles, Joshua to Chiles, Joshua and Chiles, Jenae, Lot 43, Pepperhill Sub.
Price, James David and Price, Donna Marie to Price, Jason David, Parcel 1.04A, Grumling Road East.
Griffin, Kimberly D. to Fortner Home Land And Development LLC, Lot 218, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $27,000.
Moore, Patrick Sr. to Moore, Sherron and Moore, Caillou and Moore, Patrick Jr., Lot 104 And Lot 105, Spring Valley Sub.