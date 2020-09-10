Chatos, Violet Marylene C. and Chatos, Tommy Jerry and Chatos, Sofia Sussana and Petratos, Nickie and Petratos, Tom and Petratos, Susanna and Chatos, Sofia to Alexalia Properties LLC, Lot City, $425,000.
Reeder, Anne Thompson and Thompson, Anne E. and Reeder, Anne T. to Hendrick, Arley Seth and Hendrick, Thomas N., Lot 189, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $73,000.
Wiggins, Roger Matthew and Wiggins, Laquinta and Wiggins, R. Matthew and Wiggins, L. to Hill, Julie A., Lot 67, Augusta Fields Sub., Sec 2, $152,000.
Williams, Brenda Sue to Wright, Gerald, Lot 2, County, $3,400.
Sunset Investment LLC to Clark, Gary, Lot 6, Harborside Sub.
Clark, Gary to Brown, Bradley Joseph and Brown, Cynthia Halpin, Lot 6, Harborside Sub., $80,000.
King, Dorothy B. to King, Mitchell Kelly and King, Tony Ray and Hart, Stacey Dawn K. and King, Johnny Dwayne, Lot 4, Maxwell Sub.
Ricks, Billy Wayne and Sivel,l Amanda to Simoneau, Richard, Lot 3, County, $60,000.
Waters, Carol G. and Waters, George R. to Bright, Peggy M. and Waters, Alison, Lots 205 And 206, Harborside Sub., Phase II.
Caruso, Michael J. to Havenner, Diana L. Trustee and Diana L. Havenner Family Trust and Havenner, Diana L. Family Trust, Lot 14, Summer Pointe, $190,000.
Grand Harbor Club LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 249, Phase V, Grand Harbor Sub., $40,000.
Boone, Lynn P. and Nantasket Investments LLC to Moss, Chandra Y., Lot D-70 & Lot D-70A, Stonewood Sub., Phase III, $250,000.
Scott, Donald H. and Scott, Cynthia Y. to Pattie, Ronald F. and Pattie, Pamela S., Lot 26, Chinquapin Sub., $289,000.
Storey, Alice Jae and Burdette, Alice Jae and Storey, John William and Storey, Alice and Storey, John W. to Thomason, Tonya S., Lt 6-A, Oxford Creek Townhouses, $165,000.
Moss, Chandra Y. to Reid, Keeza K., Part Of Lots 5 And 6, Block C, Blyth Heights Sub., $100,000.
Hopson, Ronald F. and Hopson, Evelyn A. to Winter, Clyde III and Winter, Sarah B., Lot 24, Grand Harbor Sub., Phase I, $954,000.
Weeks, Ralph Allen Jr. to Chihta LLC, Lots 24, 25 And 26, Rockcreek Sub., $103,500.
Mcswain Properties LLC and Mc Swain Properties LLC to Stevens, Kelcey and Stevens, Iris, Lot 26, Kensington Sub., $235,000.
Shiflet, Renee H. to Shiflet, Mark S., Lot 14, Phase I, Ferncliff Sub.
Price, Michael Andrew to Holloway, Craig Jamar and Holloway, Regina S. Mckie, Lot 67. Winding Creek Sub., Phase III, $199,500.
Blackstock, Frank V. and Blackstock, Betty W. and Blackstock, Betty to Beattie Development LLC, Lot 3, Edgemere Sub., $106,950.
Massey, David J. and Massey, Tamara S. to White, Brian L. and White, Kendra M., Lot 7, Harborside Sub., $142,500.
Wilke, Anita By AIF and Lewis, Helen Wilke AIF to Maddox, Helga Wilke, Lot 12, Foxcroft Sub.
Lewis, Helen Wilke and Maddox, Helga Wilke to Deason, Tina Renee, Lot 12, Foxcroft Sub, $70,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Le Minh, Thi and Thi Le, Minh and Wade, Nathan, Lot 116, Phase II, Milford Pines Sub., $246,392.
Hemann, Michael T. Trustee and Hemann, Tracee L. Trustee and Hemann Family Trust and Hemann, Michael Trustee to Henderson, Ashley, Lot 167, County, $320,000.
Leopard, Justin T. to Leopard, Ashleigh W., Lot 34, Sec. H, Hunter's Creek Plantation Sub.
Byrd, Steve to Huynh, Tham Thi, Lot, Laurel Avenue, $70,000.
Peoples Bank to Patton, Richard A. and Patton, Rosa M., Lot 8, Summer Pointe Sub. And Easement, $72,500.
Holmes, Clyde Langton III and Holmes, Megan N. to Carter, Tonya Annetta, Lot/Unit 8-B, Old Mill Townhouses, Ph. II, $108,200.
Absolute Professional Properties LLC to Absolute Professional Properties LLC Trustee and Windmill Iroquois Trust, Lots 81 And 190, Country Homes Sub.
Thomas, Curtis Sr. to Caldwell, Willie Mae and Caldwell, Malcolm, Lot County, $48,000.
Hoffman, Marilyn Patricia to Alexis, Leanne Busha Residential Trust and Busha, Alexis Leanne Residential Trust and Hoffman, Marilyn Patricia Trustee, Lot 363, Section 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Town & Country Real Estate Inc. and Town And Country Real Estate Inc. and Harbor Heights Inc. and Town & Country Real Estate and Town And Country Real Estate to Lawrence, Fletcher F. Jr. and Lawrence, Sandra D., Lot, Cape Hatteras Court.
H. P. Services LLC to Kranwinkle, Jainai S., Lot 4, Grant Griffin Sub., $13,100.
Hughes, John and Hughs, John to Chartier, Louis, Lot 267, Section 2, Riegal Plant Sub.
Chartier, Louis to Haoues, Mouna, Lot 267, Section 2, Riegal Plant Sub., $29,900.
Posley, C. Claudette to Posley, C .Claudette and Wright, Mamie Lee Nelson, Lot County.