Garner, Phillip Wayne to Chapman, Rental Properties LLC, Parcels County, $180,000.
Maynor, Thomas Cortez Jr. to Reid, Catherine M. Trustee and Anne D. Maynor Special Needs Trust UWO and Maynor ,Thomas C. Jr. and Maynor, Anne D. Special Needs Trust UWO, Lot 5, Terrapin Pointe Sub.
Reid, Catherine M. Trustee and Anne D. Maynor Special Needs Trust UWO and Maynor, Anne D. Special Needs Trust UWO and Maynor, Thomas C. Jr. to Thompson, David R. Jr. and Thompson, Melissa H., Lot 5, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $4,500.
GAMAC LLC to Lampley, Bobby Ray and Feorino, Diane Marie, Lot 15, Summer Pointe, $75,000.
Slimmer, Margret W. to Slimmer, David A. and Slimmer, Margret W., Lot D-41, Gatewood Sub. And Parcel Behind D-41.
Crosby, Steven Andrew to Crosby, Steven Andrew and Crosby, Deirdre Courtney, Lot 11, County Designated As Susan J. Harvin Homeplace.
Watson, Charles M. Jr. and Dorn, Henry A. and B & H Enterprises and B And H Enterprises to Davis, Stephen A. and Davis, Richard D., Unit 13, The Timbers.
Watson, Charles M. Jr. and Dorn, Henry A. and B & H Enterprises and B And H Enterprises to Amey, James P. and Amey, Chidapa S., Unit 10, The Timbers.
Irby, Victor Rayford to Noffz, James E. and Noffz, Julia B., Lot/Unit 22, Section 1, Ph. IV, Rock Knoll Townhouse.
White, Anthony to Edmag Revocable Trust and White, Anthony Trustee, Tract B, Hwy. 254, Forest Park Sub.
Horne, Scott to Keller, Tremayne Uganda, Lot D, County, $23,000.
Symmes, Diane to Edwards, Connie, Unit 18-B, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. IV, $90,000.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Bell, Timothy M. and Patton, Briana R., Lot 13, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. Two, $210,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Aiken, Travis L. Sr. and Aiken, Shikina A., Lot 22, Milford Pines Sub., Phase Two, $257,765.60.
Staggers, Christopher to Staggers, Christopher and Staggers, Lina E., Lot 194, Country Homes Sub., No 2.
Smiley, Wanda and Smiley, Wanda F. and Smiley, Eugene to Smiley, Wanda F. and Smiley, Eugene and Smiley, Kenaska, Lot, Gilliam Street & Lot 11, Sandy Run Sub.
Moore, Caillou and Moore, Patrick Jr. and Moore, Sherron and Moore, Sherron J. to Norman, Stephanie, Lot 104 & Lot 105, Spring Valley Sub., $26,000.
Moore, Patrick Sr. to Moore, Sherron and Moore, Caillou and Moore, Patrick Jr., Lot 54, Terra Villa Sub.
Moore, Sherron and Moore, Sherron J. to Moore, Caillou and Moore, Patrick Jr., Lot 54, Terra Villa Sub.
Mccarron, Frank and Mccarron, Estelle to Musco,James L. and Musco, Pamela G., Lot 8, Verandah Beach At Grand Harbor, $73,000.
Marshik, Therese E. and Marshik, Gordon J. to Marshik, Therese E. Trustee and Marshik, Therese E. Revocable Trust and Therese E. Marshik Revocable Trust and Marshik, Gordon J., Lot 16, Grand Harbor, Ph. I & Lot 16-A, Ph I, Grand Harbor Sub.
Albon, Brian S. and Albon, Susan C. to Albon, Brian S. and Albon, Susan C., Lot 55, Ph. I, Maxwell Springs Sub.
Volz, Kenneth A. and Volz, Dayle E. to Volz, Kenneth A. Trustee and Volz, Dayle E. Trustee and Volz, Kenneth A. Joint Trust and Kenneth A. Volz Joint Trust and Volz, Dayle E. Joint Trust and Dayle E. Volz Joint Trust, Lot 3, Hunters Creek Plantation, Sec U.
Grebb, John C. Trustee and Grebb, Sandra J. Trustee and John C. Grebb Revocable Trust and Sandra J. Grebb Revocable Trust and Grebb, John C. Revocable Trust and Grebb, Sandra J. Revocable Trust to Haddad, Abdallah S., Lot 11, Stoney Point Sub., $110,000.
Ross, Bryan D. to Ellis, Melissa, Lot 241, Sec 2, Riegel Textile — Dairy St., $59,900.
Lake, John C. and Lake, Deborah C. to Ross, Bryan D., Lot, Greenwood Avenue South, $21,000.
Leister, Mary Edna B. to Leister, David Burns, Lot 116, Spring Valley.
Sumerel, Delora and Sumerel, Delora J. to Sumerel, Delora J. and Giannini, Margaret Yvonne Jeanette Sumerel, Parcels County.
Ross, Bryan Damon to Ross, Jessica, Lot 344, Sec. 2, Riegel Sub., $85,000.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Haeuser, Everett O. and Haeuser, Linda A., Lot 9, Verde Court, Stoney Point, $419,000.
Snow, Carolyn Per Rep and Troup, Dena L. Estate and Dena L. Troup Estate to Bley, George F. and Bley, Melissa D, Lots, County, $255,000.
Stewart, Robert E. to Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC, Lots, Brookside Sub Fronting, Woodlawn Drive, $12,000.
Goss, Pamela W. to Prime Investments Of The Upstate LLC, Tract 2, Ben Martin Place Sub., $182,000.
Dobbins, Wesley Turner and Dobbins, Wesley to Makl, Jeremy, Parcel County, $15,000.
Walden,Steven B. and Walden, Jessica P. to Holloway, Andrea L. and Gray, Antonio A., Lot 58, Belle Meade Sub., $199,500.
Crawford, Bobbie K. to Crawford, Jar Va J., Lot 68, Pine Hills Sub.
Henderson, Josephine to Williams, Elizabeth, Parcel County.
Chrisley, Herbert Venoy and Smith, Gloria Ann to Chrisley, Gail Elizabeth Hollingsworth, Lot D-2 County, $0.
Prather, Joshua Andrew and Prather, Joshua A. to Chaw LLC, Parcels County.
Windsor Pond Estates LLC to Moore, Cheryl B., Tract B, 3.65A County, $21,500.
Mcdaniel, Audrey F. to Mcdaniel, Audrey F. and Mcdaniel, James Gregory, Parcels County,
Long, J. Ted and Long, Ann Reid to Lowry, Samuel Martin and Lowry, Elizabeth Henderson, Lot 10, Phase I, Section II Of Stoney Point Subdivision, $476,000.
Provision Builders LLC to Abrams, Jessica L., Lot 5, Truett Street, $144,900.
Thibeault, Austin and Thibeault, Brittany to Koeppen, Kristie E., Lot 24-A, Janeway, $130,000.
Johnston, Gala A. to Thibeault, Austin L. and Thibeault, Brittany H., Lot, Town Of Ninety Six, $105,000.
SCN Group Greenwood LLC to Manning Realty Of SC LLC, Lots, Grand Harbor Sub.
Manning Realty Of SC LLC to Kish, Michael S. and Kish, Charlene L., Lots Grand Harbor Sub., $545,000.
Stevenson, Mark Brent and Stevenson, Michelle Colleen to Bjerke, Peter and Bjerke, Irene, Lot 18, Reedy Cove Sub. At Stoney Point, $575,000.
Mullet, Angela C. to Anderson, James R. and Anderson, Temple B., Lot 17, Ellenwood Acres On Patrick Road, $190,900.
Tennis, Isable Gwynette to Tennis, John Michael, Lot 4, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Smith, Jacqueline A. to Smith, Jacqueline A. and Miller, Thomas Clyde II, Lot 40, Druid Hills Sub.
Wright, Seth to Leonard, Hannah Catherine, Lot 21, Kay Tract Sub., $96,499.
Kelly, Dennis E. and Kelly, Kimberly E. to Horneij, Kimberly, Unit No 101-C, Lake Shore Villas, $165,000.
Collins, Chad to Reynolds, Franklin and Reynolds, Denise C., Lot, County, $23,900.
Coats, Rex A. and Coates, Rex A. and Coats, Judy C. and Coates, Judy C. to Lewis, Brandon D. and Lewis Raquel Michelle, Lot 24, Roman Acres Sub., $275,000.
Whaley, Amanda M. and Whaley, A. to Gilchrest, Matthew and Gilchrest, Emily J., Unit 16, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. I, $97,500.
Holloway, Randy C. and Holloway, Bridget S. to Johnson, Johnie B. and Johnson, Johnie M., Lot County.
Stevenson, Olin Wayne and Stevenson, Kathy F. to Mcgaha, Craig J. and Mc Gaha, Craig J. and Mcgaha, Meaghan Wideman and Mc Gaha, Meaghan Wideman, Lot 20, Sec. A, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $290,000.
Waters, Brandon Gage and Waters, Jacqueline S. and Waters, Gage to Upton, Gerald A. Jr. and Upton, Kirsten K., Lot 37, Pinehurst Sub., $116,000.
Latimer, Janet A. and Latimer, Janet T. to Harris, Jessica, Lot 40, Belle Meade Sub., $199,900.
Rigby, Ben Templin to Wilson, Mary Ann, Lot 2-A, Phase I, Section I, Autumn Trace.
Wilson, Mary Ann and Wilson, Mary Anne to Latimer, Janet A., Lot 2-A, Phase I, Section I, Autumn Trace, $100,000.
Allen, Vernon and Allen, Toula to Davis, M. Tyler and Davis, Angela, Lot 14, Sec. S, Hunter’s Creek Plantation Sub.
Adams, Ernest and Scurry, Geneva and Adams, Freddie and Adams, Freddie Jr. to Adams, Myra, Lot 13, Subdivision, W.P. Corley Estate.
Special Referee to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, Lots 30 And 31 Sunset Drive Sub.
Marchant, Jill A. and Ayers, Heidi L and Ayers, Judson F. III By AIF and Marchant, Jill A. AIF to Long, John T. and Long, Ann, Lot/Unit 112, Phase I, Devon Park, $240,000.
Dominick, William R. to Burden, Leslie D. and Burden, Leslie Dominick and Burden, Clinton Adam, Lot 2, Lake Greenwood.
Bowers, Andrew R. and Bowers, Susan M. to Bock, Tayler Timms and Bock, Dylan Harley, Lot 9 And Pt. Of Lot 11, Fawn Brook Sub., $187,500.