Kwok, Richard Y. and Kwok, Lilian L. to Kwok, Lilian L. Trustee and Kwok 1995 Revocable Trust, Lot City.
Douglas, Ronald A. and Reitz, Peter and Reitz, Catherine A. to Goodman, Jessica Brooke, Lot 8, Chestnut Farms, $222,000.
Eberhardt, Kelli A. and Eberhardt, Scott A. to Ranallo, David C. and Ranallo, Mary C., Lot 37, Phase I, Patriots Plantation, $228,000.
Beattie Development LLC to Cottages at Emerald Farm Homeowners Association Inc, Common area And Detention Area Cottages At Emerald Farm.
Goldman, Jean K. to Gemma Greenwood LLC, Parcel 149.22A, County.
Wilson, William C. Jr. Per. Rep. and Lois V. Wilson Estate and Wilson, Lois V. Estate to Sexton, Ansel, Lot 454, Section 3, County, $32,000.
Amaya, Sharai Gail Correll and Amaya, Evan and Amaya, Sharai C. to Correll, Robert W. and Correll, Gail T., Lot 302, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Justus, Charles D. Jr. to Muhme, Jason and Muhme, Krystle, Lot 237, Grand Harbor, Phase V, $389,900.
Riley, Laurie Ann to Riley, Jeffery Todd and Riley, Laurie Ann, Tract 1, Abbeville Road.
Murray, Jesse to Monaghan, Marcus and Monaghan Anna, Lot 68, Phase V, Brentwood Hills Sub., $197,000.
Giles, James C. and Giles, Sharon P. to Wise, Gladys B., Lot, Brown Town Road, $16,000.
Butler, Gladys B. and Wise, Gladys B. to Wise, Gladys B., Part Of Tract 4, County.
Entrustcama FBO and Entrust Cama FBO and Cheripka, Patricia IRA Account and Cheripka, Robert and Patricia, Cheripka IRA Account and Cheripka, Patricia to Swofford, Aubrey L., Lot 32, Charleston Place, Phase One, Section One, $125,000.
Langley, Robert E. to Mcclam, William A. and Mc Clam, William A., Lot 1.54A, Louden Road.
Tradewinds Development Group LLC to RRM Holdings LLC, Parcel, Wilson Bridge Road Ninety Six, $52,040.
Davis, Larry D. to Davis ,Larry D. and Anderson, Wofford Neal and Mcmanus, Zvi and Mc Manus, Zvi, Lots 8, 9 & 10 Of Block C, Tract No. 1, Ligon Property.
Lanford Enterprises LLC to Saxon, William Brent and Saxon, Courtney Sherard, Lot 28, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $142,500.
Southern Resources LLC to Kurilla, John Michael and Swancey, Salley, Parcel 51.50A, Clay Pit Road, $164,800.
Watts, Bobby L. By AIF and Watts, Jason Philip AIF to Watts, Jeremy C., Lot 2, Park Sub., $0.
Makins, Demarkese Lorencio and Makins, Demarkese to Blocker, Derrick O., Lots 17 & 18, Booker T. Washington Heights.
Special Referee and Cox, Ashley Bryan and Cox, Ashley B. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lot 100, Avondale Sub., $105,000.
Sikes, Joe Frank Jr. and Sikes, Patricia Moore to Sikes, Joe Frank Jr. and Sikes, Patricia Moore and Sikes, Jordan E., Lot 12, Centre Court, Ph. 1.
Smith, Ronney D. and Smith, Joan A. to Gonzalez, Janet, Tract B 28.86A County, $86,400.
Culbertson, William Preston to Preston, Cameron B. and Preston, Josephine F., Lot, City, $286,000.
Redbury Properties Of South Carolina and Redbury Properties to Mainsah, Alex M., Lot 11-B, Phase I. Lauren Circle Townhouses, $110,000.
Golden Southern Chicken Corporation to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, Lot 1-F-1B-A, Bypass 72 NE, $900,000.
Watch Hill Development LLC to NS Retail Holdings LLC, Lot .824A County, $627,424.
Williams, Grady Andrew to Williams, Celia N., Lots, County.
Nick, Valeria LLC to Perea, Demetrio, Lot 18, Westpointe, $42,000.
Nguyen, Lina Lisa Devisee and Tran, Elizabeth L. Estate and Elizabeth L. Tran Estate to Kondaur Capital Corporation Trustee and Matawin Ventures Trust, Lot 31, Avondale Sub.
Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W. to Burnt House LLC, Lots, County.
Beale, John E. and Beale, Elizabeth W. to Beale, John E. and Beale, Elizabeth W., Lot D-47, Gatewood Sub.
Hanson, Barbara S. Trustee and Hanson Living Trust The to Stiles, William H. Jr., Lot G-2, County, $30,000.
Caron, Adrien and Caron, Mary Ann P. to Hamilton, Pamela L. and Brown, Connie F., Lots County, $375,000.
Clark, Paula M. to Jackson, Melissa F., Lot 326, Section I, Mathews Plant Sub., $92,000.
Agner, Shirley A. to Wilson, Ronald Jeffrey and Agner, Shirley A., Lot 49, Section S, Hunters Creek Sub.
Aiken, Travis L. and Aiken, Shikina A. to Lazick,i Thomas J. Sr. and Lazicki, Brenda J., Lot 160, Harborside, Phase II, $10,000.
Taylor, Andra Leon to Taylor, Sammie, Lot 18, Wisewood Sub.
Taylor, Sammie to Provision Builders LLC, Lot 18, Wisewood Sub., $8,000.
Gold, Ericka P. to Morgan, James S. Jr., Lot SC Highway 254.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Macias, Ramon, Lot 31, Eighteen Queens Court, $242,500.
Mcelrath, John G. II and Mcelrath, John G. Jr. and Mc Elrath, John G. II and Mc Elrath, John G. Jr. and Mc Elrath, John II and Mcelrath, John II to Heinlen, Phillip L., Lot 33, Lodge Grounds, $240,000.
Burke, Timothy J. to Thompson, Roger Lee and Thompson, Catherine Anne, Lot I, Phase I, Section II, Stoney Point Sub., $42,500.
Coleman, India to Peay, Austin C. and Peay, Anna K., Lot 65, Harbor Heights Sub., $193,000.
Schwartz, Jeremy S. and Schwartz, Jennifer F. to Butler, Gwendolyn E., Lots A & B, County, $99,900.
Davis, Stephen A. and Davis, Richard D. to Trigg, Sheila A., Unit 13, Timberwood, $110,000.
Anderson, Betty Sue Trustee and John Robert Anderson Family Trust and Dorothy F. Anderson Family Trust and Anderson, Dorothy F. Family Trust and Anderson, John Robert Family Trust to Anderson, John Robert Jr., Parcel County (Greenwood and Abbeville).
Anderson, Betty Sue Trustee and John Robert Anderson Family Trust and Anderson, John Robert Family Trust and Dorothy F. Anderson Family Trust and Anderson, Dorothy F. Family Trust to Anderson, John Robert Jr., Parcel County.
Anderson, Betty Sue Trustee and John Robert Anderson Family Trust and Dorothy F. Anderson Family Trust and Anderson, John Robert Family Trust and Anderson, Dorothy F. Family Trust to Anderson, John Robert Jr, Lot, Pickens Creek Road (Greenwood and Abbeville County).
Carnes, Jane I. to Carnes, Donald Rex, Lots 16 & 17, Hill And Dale Sub.
Hitt, William B. and Hitt, Allison Michelle to Stargel, Bobby Joe, Lot County & 1998 Fleetwood Mobile Home.
Stargel, Bobby Joe to Hitt, William B. and Hitt, Allison Michelle, Lot 24, Calvary Trail, Section 3.
Suggs, Michael R. Per Rep and Kowalski, Barbara Jean Bearden Estate and Barbara Jean Bearden Kowalski Estate and Kowalski, Barbara Estate and Barbara Kowalski Estate to Hinton, Judy M., Lot 3-D, Autumn Trace Townhouse, Phase II, $115,000.
Edwards, Virginia M. and Martin, Virginia Aiken to Edwards, Virginia M. and Edwards Nicholas Ray, Lot 57, Block C, Kimbrook Sub.
Sutton, John A. and Sutton, Judy W. to Babb, James W. and Taylor, Babb Sandra M. and Babb, Sandra M. Taylor, Lot 283, Phase VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $445,000.
Hall, Wendell L. By Gal and Hall, Barbara T. By Gal and Hall, Kenneth E. Gal to Reeder, India, Lot 41, Harbor Heights Sub., $260,000.
Round Two LLC to Miller, Sabrina Ann and Miller, Justin Lee, Lot 2, J. F. Ellison Property, $169,000.
Anderson, Selynto Rodrecca to Lomax, Kevin Lamont, Unit 12, Green Pointe Horizontal Property Regime, $88,500.
Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC to Lukens, Jeffrey L. and Lukens, Leigh Ann, Lot 191-B, Stoney Point Sub., $349,900.
Tiller, Randolph and Tiller, Shirlyne O. and Tiller, Shirlyne to Tiller, Randolph and Tiller, Shirlyne O., Lot 161, Belle Meade Sub.
Tiller, Randolph and Tiller, Shirlyne O. and Tiller, Shirlyne to Davis, Cade Alan, Parcels County.
Miller, Justin Lee and Miller, Sabrina A. and Hughes, Sabrina Ann to Rhodes, Hunter C., Lot 206, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $105,000.
Singleton, David A. and Singleton, Tonya V. to Brewer, D. Ansel, Lot 0.27A, County, $80,000.
296 CP IV LLC to Bartley & Moseley LLC and Bartley And Moseley LLC, Parcels County, $50,000.
Castillo, Maria R. to Williams, Kimberly N., Lot 30, Curl Creek, Phase III, $190,000.