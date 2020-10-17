Wilson, Ronald Cory to Norris, James R. and Norris, Eileen F., Lot 106, Belle Meade Sub., $120,000.
Church, John S. and Church, Rebecca L. to Church, Rebecca Lynn Trustee and Church, John Sydney Trustee and John Sydney Church Revocable Trust and Church, John Sydney Revocable Trust and Rebecca Lynn Church Revocable Trust and Church, Rebecca Lynn Revocable Trust, Lot 41, Patriot Plantation, Phase I.
Church, Rebecca Lynn Trustee and Church, John Sydney Trustee and John Sydney Church Revocable Trust and Church, John Sydney Revocable Trust and Rebecca Lynn Church Revocable Trust and Church, Rebecca Lynn Revocable Trust to Prendergast, Patrick R. and Prendergast, Marjorie W., Lot 41, Patriot Plantation, Phase I, $700,000.
Williams, Hugh Maxwell Jr. to Mcintyre, Alan Brian and Mcintyre, Susan L. and Mc Intyre, Alan Brian and Mc Intyre, Susan L., Lot 1.73A, County, $5,190.
Georgion, Susan and Georgion, Susan E. to Allen, Rickey E. and Allen, Cynthia D., Parcel County, $70,102.
Harju, Douglas R. and Harju, Kristine L. to Hodges, Krystal, Parcel County, $165,000.
Harbin, Bert D. Jr. to Lyon, Jennings M. II, Lot 15, Phase I, Newport Sub., $105,000.
Aiken, Scott E. to Aiken, Scott E. and Aiken, Sara Z., Lot 122, Pucketts Ferry.
Dorn, Lisa S. to Mccleese, Rodney D. and Mc Cleese, Rodney D., Lot 56, Woodville Sub., $7,500.
Rayonier Forest Resources LP to Twin Creeks Timber LLC, Parcels County, $3,050,000.
Gable, Sandra Jean Avery to Gable, Preston Kent and Gable, Katherine Lee and Johnson, Amanda Brooke, Lot 181, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Beattie Development LLC to Keystone Homes Inc., Lots 38, 39, 45 & 46 County, $100,000.
Parsons, Linda F. Per Rep and Faulkner, Minerva Imogene Estate and Minerva Imogene Faulkner Estate to Balser, Richard, Lots 62 & 63, Block D, Alta Vista Sub., $65,000.
Campbell, Ann Bagwell to Campbell, Robert E., Tract 2-A, Gary Road.
Taylor, Rallie E. to Harvely, Ricky, Lot 6, County.
Enigma Corporation LLC and Enigma Corporation to Adams Hill Heritage LLC The, Lot 1.69A County, $150,000.
Rochelle, Michael D. to Hooks, Sherrian M. and Hooks, Chris A., Lots 34 & 35, Block F, Lakeshore City, with 1979 Manufactured Home, $28,000.
Taylor, Aaron V. Per Rep and Cannon, Lee Milton Estate and Lee, Milton Cannon Estate to Smith, Bobby G., Lot County, $4,000.
Williams, Ethelene C to Temples Jeffrey, Lot Meadowbrook Sub, $30,000.
Pinckney, Richard and Pinckney, Betty to Wigfall, Theodore Moses and Wigfall, Getrude Mashinkila, Lot 233, Belle Meade Sub., $220,000.
Richards, Drew T. and Richards, Caeli A. to Simons, David and Simons, David Christopher, Lot 84, Phase I, Section III, Stoney Point, $296,500.
J Cad Real Estate Inc. to Salois, Brian Anthony and Salois, Jacquelynn Ann, Lot 61, Phase Two, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $335,000.
Thompson, Randy R. and Thompson, Tina K. to Buning, Timothy A. and Buning, Nicole J., Lots 18 & 46, Plantation Pointe Sub., $77,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Dayak, Jay S. and Dayak, Lois Beth, Lot 66, Phase I, Section II, Stoney Point Sub., $335,000.
Camp Ofreeland LLC and Camp O Freeland LLC to Stubley, Corey E., Lot No. 4, Block C, Tract No. 1, also unnumbered lot.
Kaplan, Paul L. and Kaplan, Sheri L. to Iqbal, Shamim and Iqbal, Iffat Mahmud, Lot 155, Swing About, $15,000.
Bartley, Moseley LLC to Johnson, Thomas L. and Johnson, Angela, Lot 12, Phase I, Newport Sub., $140,000.
GMI Holding Inc. to Guardiola, Christopher, Lot 96, Centre Court II, $5,000.
Martin, Diana G. to Cogburn, Dana M., Lot Or Unit 2, The Oaks, $145,000.
Phoenix Corporation Of Greenwood Inc. The to Lewis, Larie Dione and Lewis, Dakota Shane, Lot 0.40A, Milford Springs Road, $112,500.
Dahlin, Peter M. and Dahlin, Sandra F. to Sellars, Anthony J. and O Harold, Bridgett and Oharold, Bridgett, Lo,t County, $255,000.
Brown, Jimmie Watts and Gonce, Tony Brent and Gonce, Jonah Lee and Watts, Christopher Shane and Wells, Kali Jem and Gonce, Tony B. and Watts, Christopher S. to Bethel, Elizabeth R. Trustee and Elizabeth R. Bethel Family Trust and Bethel, Elizabeth R. Family Trust, Lots 15 & 16, Block L, Blyth Heights, $5,000.
ASI Industrial LLC to John Bradley Inc., Lot 7. Greenacres Sub., $41,800.
Neal, Kathryn Jones to Thompson, Zachary Lane and Thompson, Shelby Lorraine, Lot 2, Thelma P. Hicks Sub., $147,600.
Didion, Betty to Rosbolt, Margaret M. Trustee and Rosbolt Living Trust, Lot 67, Auburn Place Sub, $187,500.
Parks, Michael Lloyd Trustee and Jacqueline Parks Coles Rev Trust and Coles, Jacqueline Parks Rev Trust to Parks, Julia Ann, Lots County.
Parks Michael Lloyd Trustee and Jacqueline Parks Coles Rev Trust and Coles Jacqueline Parks Rev Trust to Parks Marshall H Jr, Lots County,
Parks, Michael Lloyd Trustee and Jacqueline Parks Coles Rev Trust and Coles, Jacqueline Parks Rev Trust to Parks, Michael Lloyd, Lots County.
Pioneer Construction Inc. to Franks, Jerry A. and Franks, Jamie L., Lot 13, Rock Creek Sub., Ph. III, $5,000.
Crochen, Ella Dial and Crochen, Ella D. to Taylor, Andrew T. and Taylor, Megan S., Tract C-1, County, $206,500.
Retreat Real Estate Group LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 13, The Retreat At Grand Harbor, Phase I, $40,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 118, Milford Pines Sub., Phase Two, $38,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 101, Milford Pines Sub., Phase Two, $38,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 21, Milford Pines Sub., Phase Two, $38,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 17, Milford Pines Sub., Phase Two, $38,000.
Johnson, Paul R. Per Rep and Johnson, Marilyn Jean Estate and Marilyn Jean Johnson Estate to Hazel Hunter Uldrick, Lot 58, Edgewood Drive, $95,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Neal, Brian W. and Neal, Kathryn J., Parcel County, $35,000.
Davis, Latonya Nicole to Evans, Margaret, Lot, Edgefield Avenue.
Jones, Jessie H. to Anderson, Arienne Jones, Lots 21 & 22, East End Heights.
Lawrence Co. Inc. The and Lawrence Co. LLC The to Bartley Moseley LLC, Lot 0.859A, Montague Street, $150,000.
Cunningham, Sarah L. to Witt, Trenandos A., Lot 16, Ph. II, North Lake Sub., $180,000.
Moore, Eloise G. to Mack, Melody M. and Moore, Eloise G., Lot County.
Edwards, Freddie N. and Edwards, Freddie to Witt, Vincent M., Lots Block A, Green Acres Sub.
Holt, Kenneth Haskel to Holt, Arbedella C., Lots County.
Golden, Lyman E. and Golden, Carol C. to Golden, Lyman E. and Golden, Carol C., Lot A, County.
Smith, Harper Patricia Dianne and Harper, Patricia Dianne Smith to Smith, Brenda Fay, Lot 3, Raintree Sub.
Wang, Tong and Li, Yong to Gilliam, Watson LLC, Lots 23 & 23-A, Cambridge Court Sub., $129,000.
Hill, Sherryl Ann J. to Plowden 427 LLC, Lot 2, Plowden Avenue, $61,000.
Shelley, Baumler Donna and Baumler, Donna Shelley to Dillard, Dennis Glenn and Dillard, Janice Elaine, Lot 9, Reedy Cove At Stoney Point, $140,000.
Tran, Elizabeth Lisa to Nguyen, Lina Lisa, Lot 31, Avondale Sub.
Blue Reo 2 LLC to Ngoy LLC, Lot County, $22,500.
Gorman, Jason Darrell to Gorman, Jason Darrell and Gorman, Shannon Geddings, Lot 12 And 1/2 Of Lot 13, Brookside Sub.
Patel, Gitaben M. and Patel, G. M. to Patel, Satish G. and Patel, Shardaben S. and Patel, Virendra M. and Patel, Alpa V, Lot/Unit F-1 & Adjacent Patio, Windsor Oaks Townhouses, Phase I.
Witt, Trenandos A. to Witt, Trenandos A. and Witt, Ticole L., Lot 16, Phase II, North Lake Sub.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Desai, Hetalben and Desai, Trushar, Lot 105, Milford Pines, Phase Two, $252,000.
Gilchrist, Julia R. to Gilchrist, Richard B., Lots 50 & 51, Lakewood Heights Sub.
Love, Thomas R. Trustee and Love, Jake Robert By Trustee to Miller, Lonnie, Lot 61, Blakewood Sub., Phase II, $5,000.
Ethridge, Jo Marie and Shaughnessy, Julie K. to Dorn, Patrick A. and Conley, Sydney L., Lot 1, Westwood Sub., $200,000.
Jameson Rental LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 124, Ph. I, Stoney Point Sub., $8,500.
Hope, William A. and Hope, Laura K. to Rohrer, Thomas H. and Rohrer, Nancy L., Lot 76, Belle Meade Sub., $189,900.
Waits, Darrell E. Sr. to Waits, Linda C., Tract, Lake Greenwood And Right Of Way.
Holt, Arbedella C. to Holt, Arbedella C. and Burke, Deborah H. and Holt, Kenneth A., Parcels County.
Babineau, Tura Jemima to Baese, Kathryn B. Trustee and Tura T. Babineau Revocable Trust and Babineau, Tura T. Revocable Trust, Lot 17, Sunset Acres Sub.
Baese, Kathryn B. Trustee and Babineau, Tura T. Revocable Trust and Tura T. Babineau Revocable Trust to Stewart, Timothy H., Lot 17, Sunset Acres Sub., $42,000.
Moore, Bennie J. to Manning, Peter J. Trustee and John Moore Revocable Real Estate Trust and Moore, John Revocable Real Estate Trust, Parcel, Shirley Road Farms Sub.
Moore, Harley J. to Manning, Peter J. Trustee and John Moore Revocable Real Estate Trust and Moore, John Revocable Real Estate Trust, Parcel, Shirley Road Farms Sub.
Harrison, Calvin B. and Harrison, Shirley E. to Harrison, Calvin B. and Harrison, Shirley E., Lot 51, Sect. I, Avondale Sub.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Williams, Elizabeth J., Lot 18, Ph. II, Milford Pines Sub., $206,488.
Nabors, Debra Lynn to Taylor, Paula N. and Schoch, Mary E., Parcels County.