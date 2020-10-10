Barksdale, C.Bruce Jr. and Barksdale, C. B. and Barksdale, Martin and Barksdale, C. Bruce to Barksdale, C. Bruce, Jr. and Barksdale, Martin, Parcels County.
Morris, Dolly Elizabeth and Surrett, Christopher Todd and Surrett, Christopher T. to Morris, Dolly Elizabeth, Tract C-2, Watts Bridge Rd.
Surrett, Elaine S. to Morris, Dolly Elizabeth, Tract C-2, Watts Bridge Rd.
Special Referee and Scurry, Carol H. Trustee and Scurry, R. Brooks Jr. Trustee and Scurry, Pamela P. Trustee and Trust A UWO R. B. Scurry Sr. to Stoney Point Property Owners Association Inc., Lot 168, Stoney Point Sub., 2019-CP-24-01055,
Dickerson, Dan W. and Dickerson, Katherine F. and Dickerson, D. to Davis, Cleveland O., Lot 53, Roman Acres Sub., $205,000.
Davis, Stephen A. and Davis, Reva M. to Ward, Timothy Scott, Parcel County, $305,000.
Parks, Shirley M. to Gold, Ericka P., Lot, State Highway 254, Known As Power House Road.
IGN LLC to CCS Builders Inc, Parcels County.
Matthews, Mark and Matthews, Anita to Borths, Dale L. and Borths, Katherine S., Lot 29, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $119,900.
Parnell, Franchot L. and Parnell, Verna C. to Walden, Steven Bradley and Walden, Jessica P., Parcels County, $261,500.
Castle, David E. and Castle, Delores L. to Duncan, Graham Holt and Duncan, Breanna, Lot/Unit 31, Hampton Trace Townhouses, $92,500.
Harrison, Carroll E. to Harrison, Leeroy Jr. and Harrison, Norma, Parcel, Mt. Moriah Section.
Bley, George F. and Bley, Melissa D, to Ripple Properties LLC, Lot No 25-A, Lot No 25-C And Lot No 26-A County.
Bowers, Lawrence Otis to Chandler, Peggy Irene, Parcels County.
Stevens, William G. and Stevens, Linda M. to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 127, Ph. I, Section I, Stoney Point Sub., $9,000.
Campbell, J. Taylor and Campbell, Joyce O. to Campbell, Timothy V. Sr., Lot 16, Emerald Place Sub.
Lewis, Brandon D. and Lewis, Raquel M. to Williams, Susan L. and Lewis, Brandon D. and Lewis, Raquel M., Lot 10, Dixie Drive Sub.
Truist Bank to Whatley, John B., Lot County, $35,000.
Whatley, John B. to Folsom, Karen, Lot County.
Capacio, Grace Melanie R. and Capacio, Edgar G. to Capacio, Grace Melanie R. and Capacio, Edgar G., Lot 12-A, Northgate St.
Austin, Daniel O. Jr. and Austin, Melinda R. to Watson, Matthew K. and Watson, Maureen O., Lot 24, Saddle Hill Sub., Phase III, $325,000.
Sutherland, Laura Earle Christopher and Christopher, Richard G. III and Christopher, George M. to Creek Bed Timber Farms LLC, Parcel County, $280,178.
Pounders, Anthony I. and Mandaville, Lindsay M. to Pounders, Anthony I., Lot 100, Spring Valley Sub.
Osborne, James Arthur and Osborne, James A. to Buckner, Wayne Rolland and Buckner, Rita Faye, Lot 3, J. L. Maxwell Sub., $75,000.
Special Referee and Massey, Linda and Massey, Linda B. to South State Bank NA and South State Bank, Lots 1 And 2, Hughes Sub.
Burrell, David C. and Burrell, Kimberly S. to Thomas, Ebonee K., Lot 52, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. III, $199,000.
Knutson, Timothy M. and Knutson, Jean V. to Jenkins, Phillip D. and Jenkins. Paulette F., Lot 27, Summer Pointe, $175,000.
Obrien, Joan D. and O Brien, Joan D. to Buckshorn, David B. and Buckshorn, Kelly A., Lot 305, Grand Harbor Sub., Ph. 6-B, $255,000.
Reagin, Kimberly S. and Spires, Timothy J. to Spires, Elizabeth M., Lot 36, Belle Meade Sub.
Cronic, Tanner C. to Harrison, Curtis, Lot 16, Sunnydale Sub.
Irby, Victor Rayford to Kelley, Marcia Irby, Lots 3 & 4 Of Block 1, Ponderosa Heights Sub.
Burch, Susan S. to Burrell, David and Burrell, Kimberly, Parcels County, $347,000.
Franks, Jerry A. and Franks, Jamie L to Lyda, David Thomas and Lyda, Candace Beth, Lots 2 & 3 City, $165,000.
Blizzard, Debra A. and Blizzard, Debra to Summey, Michael, Lots 32, 33, 34 & 35, Block P, Lakeview Cabin Colony, $7,500.
Scott, Joseph M. to Womack Properties LLC, Parcels County, $100,000.
Ballenger, Donald K. and Erbschloe, Rachel A. and Haithcock, Sarah L. to Ballenger, Franklin L., Lot SC Hwy 246 N.
Ballenger, Franklin L. to Ballenger, Donald K. and Erbschloe, Rachel A. and Haithcock, Sarah L., Part Of Tract 2, County.
Aga, Richard G. and Aga, Melanie S. to Leigaber, Tyler Wayne, Lot 4, Fannie B Milford Property, $87,000.
Adams, W. O. By AIF and Adams, William O. By AIF and Adams, Maude AIF and Adams, Maude A. AIF to Adams, W. O. and Adams, Maude A., Parcels County.
Davis, Allison Y. to Epstein, Albert and Epstein, Kimberly S., Lot 254, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $55,000.
Roach, Juanita M. to Childs, Brandon, Lot 106, Abney Mills Sub., $4,000.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lots 30 & 31, Sunset Drive Sub.
Torres, Cynthia to Dunn, Lisa and Dunn, William Spence, Lots County, $20,000.
Cook, F. Keith and Cook, Frank K. and Cook, Janice Cason to Cason, Janice C. and Cook, Janice C. and Cook, Frank Keith, Lot 160 And Lot D, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Healy, Daniel A. III and Healy, Lora C. to Healy, Daniel A. III and Healy, Lora C., Lot 62, Creekside Sub., Phase II.
Dancesia, David P. and Dancesia, Dorothea J. to Leverette, Mark A., Lot 22, Belle Rive Sub And Strip Of Land County, $490,000.
Berley, James M. to Berley, James E, Lots County.
Banks, Homer Lewis to Banks, Ethel P., Lot 4, A B Drummond Sub.
Price, Jason D. to Price, Joshua Aaron, Lot 149, Greenwood Plant Sub., $152,500.
Nexsen, James L. By AIF and Phillips, Charlotte AIF and Phillips, Charlotte Nexsen to Signature Creations LLC, Lot 19, County, $75,000.
Martin, Lorraine to Platt, Leroy Shepherd, Lot 26, Eighteen Queens Court, $215,000.
Culbertson, George F. and Culbertson, Margie to Bailey, Kareem, Lot 175, Wellington Green Sub., $235,000.
Mease, Joel and Mease, Mary to Green, Ronald E. and Green, Vicky E., Lot 16, Ridge Rd., $69,900.
Lawrence, Fletcher to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 65, Stoney Point Sub., Phase I Section II, $22,000.
Dunlap, Mikayla S. to Freije, Christopher J., Unit 16-C, St Kitts Sub., Phase III, $92,000.
Wells, Amos Jr. to Jennings, Jacquelin N., Parcel B, Wells Rd.
Hollingsworth, Kathy B. to Hollingsworth, Kathy B. and Cribb, Kathy Hollingsworth, Lot 14, Subdivision Of May Davis Property.
Donaldson, David C. and Donaldson, Linda K. to Schultz, Rodney and Schultz, Carmen, Lot 26, Plantation Pointe Sub., $60,000.