Wrenn, Jaymie Lyne to Hampton, Trey, Lot 7, Northfall Acres Sub.,And Well Lot, $135,000.
Wilson, Christine E. to Cornwell, Brandon S. and Cornwell, Brandi B., Unit 8-C, St. Kitts Sub., Phase III, $88,000.
Gravley, Bobbie Jo Segers to Gravley, James Carl and Gravley, Benjamin Travis Estate and Benjamin, Travis Gravley Estate, Lots County.
Ruff, Edna S. and Gravley, James Carl and Gravley, Benjamin Travis Estate and Benjamin Travis Gravley Estate and Cobb, Charles David Per Rep to Cobb, Charles David, Lots County, $6,000.
TD Bank NA to Jones, Justin Michael and Turner, Sharrica Kakina, Lots 43, 44, 97, 98, 99 & 100, Phase I, Ashton Park Sub., $36,000.
Van Ostrand, Sonia Trustee and Van Ostrand, Sonia and Van Ostrand, Sonia Revocable Trust and Sonia Van Ostrand Revocable Trust to Entrust Group and Long, Susan C., Lot 25, Mountain-Shores Sub., $60,000.
Boggero, Laurin Ann Trustee and Boggero, Barrett N. Family Trust and Barrett N. Boggero Family Trust and Boggero, Laurin A. Trustee to Bautista, Gregoria, Lot County, $13,000.
Jackson, Lila R. to Jackson, James S. and Jackson, Charles E and Jackson, Samuel A. and Jackson, Leroy Jr. and Jackson, Lila R., Lot C, Forest Park Sub.
Chatos, Susanna to Chatos, Violet C., Lot 8, US Highway 25 And Lot 7, Price Sub.
3519 Hwy 25 S LLC to 3509 Highway 25 South LLC, Lot A, US Highway 25/Dixie Hwy.
Morris Chapel Baptist Church Inc. and Trustees Of Morris Chapel Baptist Church to Sucup, De Lechuga Olivia Ortega and Sucup, Gioria Ortega and Ortega, Sucup Gioria and De Lechuga, Olivia Ortega Sucup, Tract A, County, $16,500.
Brock, Amanda Stephenson and Fallaw, Amanda Stephenson to Fallaw, Amanda Stephenson and Fallaw, Kenneth Eddie, Lot County.
Thompson, David R. Jr. and Arnold, Alice P. to Kirby, Thomas P. and Kirby, Brooke N., Lot 1, Chinquapin Sub. And Rear Lot, $285,000.
Simmons, David Lee and Simmons, Allison R. to Aguilar, Joanna, Lot 42, Winding Creek Sub., Phase III, $186,900.
Brooks, Caroline Goldman to Ostorga Construction LLC, Lot County.
Haynes, Rickey D. and Lothridge, Brittany Michelle to Haynes, Rickey D., Lot 44, Belle Oaks Sub., Section 8.
Garcia, Charles A. to GFP Greenwood LLC, Lot, Stanley Ave,
Garcia Charles A. to GFP Greenwood LLC, Part Of Lots 6 & 3, County.
Special Referee and Johnson, Gerry to Bankunited NA, Lot 11, Lonham Street, 2019-CP-24-01294.
Bank United NA to Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, Lot 6, La Port Sub.
Greenwood Leasing Company LLC to Bearcat Property Associates LLC, Lot City, $75,000.
Tolbert, Andre to Tolbert, Lillie Walker, Lot, County, $3,200.
Early, Ellen Jackson to Prince, Holly Jean, Lot, US Highway 25 N.
Olivares, Jose A. to Sanchez, Cruz Rosalva Guadalupe and Cruz, Rosalva Guadalupe Sanchez, Lot 5, Old A. F. Mckissick Prop., $42,500.
Anderson, Jean S. Per Rep and Moore, Rebecca L. Estate and Rebecca L. Moore Estate to Pearce, Darryl Lee, Lot A, Smith Estate Sub., $235,000.
Smith, Donald Tyler and Smith, Makenzie and Smith, Donald to Wilbanks, George C. and Wilbanks, Margeret K., Lot 2, Phase I, North Lake Sub., $186,000.
Badger, William R. and Badger, Toni P. to Haralson, Toni P. and Haralson, Laticia L., Lot 3-B, Downs Road.
Cannon, Rufus Jr. to Cannon, Annie Belle, Lot 48, Aspen Heights Sub.
Tolbert, Leroy to Tolbert, Lillie W., Lot 11, Tompkins Heights, Section B.
Jones, Cynthia Dianne to Hall, Scott S., Tract 6, County, $7,000.
Russell, Josette to Trembulak, Celia Marie, Parcels County, $338,700.
Professional Property Buyers LLC to Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lot 200, Country Homes Sub., No 2.
Jones, Charlie Jr. to Jones, Kathleen G. and Jones, Terence L and Crawford, Latova and Sanders, Obroderic and Sanders O. Broderic, Lot 130, Magnolia Place Sub.
Pioneer Construction Inc. to Carpenter, Gail H., Lot 3, The Landing At Lake Greenwood, $7,500.
Pearson Technologies Profit Sharing Plan and Pearson, Eric R. Trustee and Pearson Technologies Money Purchase Pension Plan and Pearson, Eric R. Trustee to Entrust Group Inc. The FBO and Pearson, Eric IRA 7230016038, Parcels County.
Hudson, John L. Jr. and Hudson, Lara B. to Kirby, Jodi N., Lot 70, Forest Lake Sub., $167,000.
Peoples Bank The to Williams, Sarah E. and Williams, Andrew J., Lot 5, Summer Pointe Sub., $69,900.
Lucky Investments LLC to Turturro, Nicholas A. Jr., Lot 96, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph II.
Skidmore, Betty Jean B. and Mcfarland, Cheryl S. and Mc Farland, Cheryl S. to Ford, Justin E. and Ford, Mary Ann T., Lot 109, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $85,000.
Charles M. Watson Jr. Trustee UWO and Drummond, John W. to Turner, Robbin M., Parcels County, $185,000.
Isley, Athena to Thompson, Gladys Louise, Lot 17, Sec. 3, Avondale Sub.
Davenport, George W. Jr. to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 282, Grand Harbor Sub., $18,000.
St. Jean, Paul M. and St. Jean, Donna to Forrester, Harrison, Smith R. and Forrester, Stacey H., Lot 73, Brentwood Hills Sub., Ph. V., $210,000.
Harris, Shannon M. and Dodd, Shannon M. and Dodd, Troy L to Dodd, Shannon M., Lot 5, Owens Brothers Property Sub.
Noffz, Wayne E. and Noffz, Linda T. to Noffz, E. Wayne and Noffz, Linda C., Lot 132, Fairforest Sub.
Auburn Place LLC to Belski, Thomas H. and Belski, Kathryn L., Lot 1, Auburn Place Sub., $7,500.
Walker, Anna Key and Monaghan, Anna Key W. and Rickenbaker, Patricia A. to Harris, Myrna L., Lot 18, Laurel Street Sub., $73,800.
Nash, Karen to Frost, Caitlyn A., Unit 10-B, Old Mill Townhouses, Ph. III, $75,000.