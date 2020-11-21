Hilton L. Dodgen Revocable Trust and Dodgen. Hilton L. Jr. Trustee and Dodgen, Hilton L. Revocable Trust to Addison, Jody L. and Addison L. Alexandria Dodgen and Dodgen, Addison L. Alexandria, Parcel, Callison Highway S.C. 67.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Richardson, Katherina W., Lot 110, Ph. II, Milford Pines Sub, $248,399.
Allison, Mark L. to Allison, Tammy Hamm and Allison, Robert Drayton, Lot/Unit 9, Deidre’s Place Sub., $22,243.44
Garren, James Furman Jr. to Garren, Jennie Hildegarde Estate and Garren, Hildegarde Estate and Hildegarde Garren Estate and Jennie Hildegarde Garren Estate, Lot 1, Intersection Of Edgefield Avenue And West Creswell Street.
Lindley, Blake and Lindley, Andrew Blake to Stanley, Patricia Lorraine and Stanley, Louie W., Lot 5, Abners Acres, $134,000.
Auburn Place LLC to Mc Gowan, Jacqueline Alfredia and Mcgowan, Jacqueline Alfredia, Lot 32, Auburn Place Sub., $5,000.
Brookshire, Talmadge R.and Brookshire, Mary Jane to Leady, Steven and Leady, Mindy, Lot County With Interest In Well.
Williams, Milam Francis Jr. to Williams, Patricia L., Parcels County.
Richburg, Roger A. to Bautista, Javier, Lot City, $13,500.
Thompson, James W. to Thompson, Sharon T., Lots 30, 31 & 32, Kemside Sub.
Palacios, Ulises and Pal, Ulises A. to Palacios, Pablo Jr., Lot 2, Belle Oaks Sub., Section 1.
Palacios, Ulises A. and Pal, Ulises A. to Palacios, Pablo Sr., Lot 6, Belle Oaks Sub., Section 1.
Custeau, Mary Ann to Custeau, Robert D., Parcel B, Callison Highway.
Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W. to Adams Limited Partnership, Parcel 2.637A, Mountain Creek Road, $5,274.
Brownlee, Frances B. and Brownlee, Frances G. to Brownlee, Frances B. and Brownlee, Frances G. and Brownlee, Tammy Layne and Brownlee, Travis Lindon and Price, Tracie B., Lot No. 33, Abner’s Acres Sub.
Cook, Joan W. to Cook, Joan W. Trustee and Cook, Joan W. Revocable Trust and Joan W. Cook Revocable Trust, Parcel Intersection of Magnolia and Phoenix Streets.
Holm, Jeremy J. and Calvelli, Judanne M. to Jackson, Lynne Jansen, Lot 533, Canoe Bay, $357,900.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Renyer, Dena Gabrielle and Renyer, Clay Austin, Lot 102, Milford Pines Sub., Phase II, $219,500.
Dukes, Martha L. to Martha L. Dukes Trust and Dukes, Martha L. Trust and Luther Brabham Dukes Trust and Dukes, Luther Brabham Trust and Dukes, Martha L. Trustee and Dukes, Luther Brabham Trustee, Parcels County.
Dukes, L. Brabham and Dukes, Martha L. to Dukes, Luther Brabham Trustee and Dukes, Martha L .Trustee and Dukes, Luther Brabham Trust and Luther Brabham Dukes Trust and Dukes, Martha L. Trust and Martha L. Dukes Trust, Lot 7, North Hills Estates.
Mc Gowan, Jacqueline Alfrieda and Mcgowan, Jacqueline Alfrieda to Mc Gowan, Bobby Edward and Mc Gowan, Jacqueline Alfrieda and Mcgowan, Bobby Edward and Mcgowan, Jacqueline Alfrieda, Lot 32, Pascal Drive.
Rearden, Barbara R. to Gonce, Christopher S., Lot No. 155, Section 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $82,500.
Timms, Rene H. and Timms, Renee to New Covenant Tabernacle, Lots 1, 2 & 3, County.
Timms, James H. to New Covenant Tabernacle, Lots 1, 2 & 3, County.
J. Timms & Company Inc. and J. Timms And Company Inc. to New Covenant Tabernacle, Lots 1, 2 & 3, County.
Woodham, Marion W. and Woodham M. to White, Patrick Sean and White, Traci K., Tract 3-B, County, $85,600.
Brumley, Allison to Brumley, Allison and Brumley, Adam, Lot C-51, Stonewood Sub.
Sprowl, Johnie Frank to Sprowl, Evita L., Lot 1.00A, County.
Southern Land Development Corporation to Burdette, Paul A. and Burdette, Olita A., Lot 21, Eighteen Queens Court.
Moore, William Benjamin to Buchanan, Nancy A. and Osterwald, Freyia Fay and Buchanan, Kurt Norbert and Buchanan, Karl Heinz and Troublefield, Cherie Anne B., Lot B, County.
Mac Taggart, Donald R. and Mactaggart, Donald R. to Wolf, Joann and Wolf, Kenneth, Tract 2, County and Ingress/Egress Rush Road, $245,000.
Allen, Vernon E. and Allen, Toula C. to Allen, Vernon E. and Allen, Toula C., Parcels County.
Marshall, Deborah Plumstead and Marshall, Donald Plumstead to Marshall, Deborah Plumstead and Marshall, Donald Plumstead, Lot 48, Centre Court Phase I.
Mcdowell, Sophie Mae and Mc Dowell, Sophie Mae to Mcdowell, Samuel L. and Mc Dowell, Samuel L. and Mcdowell, William Brooks and Mc Dowell, William Brooks and Berry, Lisa and Belt, Sandy and Bice, Wendy and Mcdowell, Joel M. and Mc Dowell, Joel M., Lot 74, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Greenwood County Sheriffs Office to Whatley, John B., Lot SC Hwy. 10, $6,100.
Park, Judy H. to Hawkins, William, Lot No. 4, Green Oaks Road, $12,000.
Latimer, J. D. to Latimer, J. D. and Latimer, Willie Mae and Blocker, Shirley A. and Latimer, James Daniel, Lot No. 19, Block B, Brewer Property.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Lindley, Andrew B. and Lindley, Erica B., Lot 36, Milford Pines Drive, $261,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Dodd, Suzanne Nicole, Lot 29, Milford Pines Sub., Phase II, $255,122.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Talbert, Kimberly E., Lot 109, Ph. II, Milford Pines Sub., $225,324.
Turner, Jerald R. II and Kiss, Turner Stephanie A. and Turner, Stephanie A. Kiss and Kiss, Stephanie A. to Mason, Lauren G., Parcels, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $95,000.
Willard, Anita C. and Willard, Bass H. to Bishop, Robert S. and Bishop, Brenda G., Tract 1.20A, County, $6,000.