Rios, Javier to Wells, Brittney S., Lot 51, Auburn Place Sub., $210,500.
Emerald Enterprises LLC to Toye, Patrick, Lot 1.20A, County.
Neff, Hugh L. and Mckee, Elizabeth and Mc Kee, Elizabeth to Adams, Timothy, Lot 219, Belle Meade Sub., $183,100.
Chang, Andres AIF and Chang, Erick By AIF and Ortega, Mandy By AIF to Tompkins, Robert and Thomas, Denise Nicole, Lot 64, Centre Court, Phase I, $259,900.
F CT Resources LLC to Bryant, Billy Wayne, Parcel 18.77A, Callison Road, $163,000.
Volpe, Luigi A. and Volpe, Carol to Thomas, Ryan and Thomas, Amy, Lot 128, Wellington Green Sub., $177,500.
Cannon, Susan and Cannon, John and Cannon, John J. to Esco, Taylor and Esco, Brantlee, Part Of Lot G-1, County, $10,000.
Thomas, Christopher R. to Thomas, Christopher R. and Thomas. Jordan Poston, Lot A-2, Saddle Hill Sub., Ph I.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. and Rt Bailey Construction Inc. to Franks, William S. Jr., Lot 28, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. II, $256,572.
Todd, Richard B. and Todd, Vikki S. to Morrow, Beverly and Morrow, James and Morrow, James M. and Morrow, Beverly J., Lot 9, The Retreat Grand Harbor Sub., $450,000.
Turner, Kelley to Turner, Stephen C. and Turner, Kimberly W., Lot 22, Belle Oaks Sub.
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Wang, Linghua, Lot 70 & Lot 70-A, Cherokee Hills Sub. And Parcel A, County, $368,000.
Bailey, Jeanie Renee Timms to Shirley, Devon M., Parcel 5, County, $64,000.
Bledsoe, Rachel O. to County Of Greenwood, Tract B, Miller Road, $9,000.
Perkins, Nancy and Mckinney, Tamara and Mc Kinney, Tamara to Marshall, Alan and Marshall, Kathy, Lots 23-A, 24 & 24-A, County, $380,000.
Mactaggart, Kristy and Mac Taggart, Kristy to Mactaggart, Donald R. and Mac Taggart, Donald R., Tract Two, County And Ingress/Egress Over Rush Road.
Vaughn, Daniel R. and Vaughn, Judy K. to Rohlinger, Loretta Lynn Trustee and Temple, Kathleen Joy Trustee and Daniel, Richard Vaughn Trust and Vaughn, Daniel Richard Trust and Judy Barkley Vaughn Trust and Vaughn, Judy Barkley Trust and Vaughn, Daniel R. and Vaughn, Judy K., Tract 8, County.
Young. Catherine Elizabeth and Young, Jeffrey Keith and Young, Thomas H. Jr. to Young, Catherine Elizabeth and Young, Jeffrey Keith, Lots A & B, County.
Anderson, John Robert Jr. to Anderson, John Robert Jr. and Anderson, Carol L., Lot C County.
Anderson, John Robert Jr. to Anderson, John Robert Jr. and Anderson, Carol L., Lot County.
Anderson, John Robert Jr. to Anderson, John Robert Jr. and Anderson, Carol .L, Lot Pickens Creek Road.,
R. T. Bailey Construction to Brookshire, Tony and Brookshire, Tammy, Lot 117, Milford Pines Sub., Phase II, $239,702.
Thompson, Sharon T. to Thompson, James W., Lot A, Emory Road/Emerald Road.
Wigren, Walter J. and Wigren, Katrina R. to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 39, The Retreat Grand Harbor Sub., $120,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Fredrychowski, Craig and Fredrychowski, Tracy, Lot A, SC Highway, $60,000.
Smith, Nequila to Smith, Michael, Lot A, Greenwood-Mccormick Hwy, Hwy 10.
Logan, Ann Tolbert and Logan, Ann T to Logan, Andrew Edward, Parcels County.
Logan, Joseph W. to Logan, Andrew Edward, Parcel Intersection Of White Hall Rd, With U.S. Highway 221.
Daniel, Malcolm L. to Daniel, Michael, Lots 23-25 County.
Cherokee Path Inc. to Fravala, Donald T. and Fravala, Kami M., Tract Three (3) Goosecreek Estates, $40,700.
Bay Island LLC to Lander Foundation Properties LLC, Parcels County, $500,000.
Park, Savannah A. and Park, Stuart T. to Price, Kenneth R. and Price, Eleanor Mundy Burns, Lot 23, Laurel Street Sub., $135,000.
Rushton, Daniel G. and Rushton, Daniel Grant to Rushton, Daniel Grant and Rushton, Baileigh Brock, Lot 2, Oakwood Drive.
Zajac, John E. to Ledesma, Monika Grace, Lot 0.37A, City With Easement, $83,000.
Trivette, Brenda Bradley Trustee and Bradley, James Warren Trustee and Bradley, John K. Living Trust and Bradley, Agnes C. Living Trust and John K. Bradley Living Trust and Agnes C. Bradley Living Trust to Owens, Benjamin R., Tracts B & C, County, $20,300.
Kay, David Kenneth to North Properties LLC, Lot 279, Section I, Mathews Plant Sub., $51,000.
Stewart, Timothy H. to S & R 38 Enterprises LLC, Lot 25, Franklin Sub., $50,500.
Stevens, Ruby M. and Stevens, John By AIF and Stevens, Stephanie AIF to Hyams, George and Hyams, Jennifer, Lot 35 And Part Of Lot 36, Fairforest Sub, $75,000.
Hyams, George and Hyams Jennifer to Hyams, George Trustee and Hyams, Tyler Residential Trust and Tyler Hyams Residential Trust, Lot 35 And Part Of Lot 36, Fairforest Sub.
S & R 38 Enterprises LLC to Palecki, Halina, Lot 179, Belle Meade Sub., $10,000.
Palecki, Halina and Palecki, H to Palecki Halina Trustee and Palecki Family Trust, Lot 179, Belle Meade Sub.
Bollinger, Patricia S. and Bollinger, Patricia Suzanne to Bollinger, Robert P., Lot 44, Ferncliff Sub., Phase II.
DSB Contracting & Rental Properties LLC and DSB Contracting And Rental Properties LLC to Watson, Christopher J., Lot Two (2) Reynolds Cochran Sub., $175,000.
Special Referee and Kagan, Jeffrey Scott to Peach State Federal Credit Union, Lot 12, Woodcrest Sub., 2019-CP-24-01013.
Russell, Thomas B. and Russell, Linda H. to Russell, Thomas B. and Russell, Linda H., Lot 48, Harbor Heights Sub., With Easement And Water Tap Rights.
Johnson, Joseph K. to Olivares, Jose A., Lot 3, Dupre Property, $10,000.
Smith, Doris J. to Priddy, Judy, Lot 103, Country Homes Sub., $66,000.
Ouzts, Donald C. to Ouzts, Donald B., Lot County.
Temple, Debra Brooks to Saunders, Martha Ann, Tract Two (2) County.
Popoli, Valeria Anne to Manning, Kathy A. and Manning, Robert P., Lot 15, Sec. U, Hunter's Creek Plantation Sub., $240,000.
Hendrix, Denny L. and Hendrix, Dena W. and Hendrix, Dena to Sample, Paul Gene and Sample, Madeleine M., Lot 7, Section B, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $268,000.
Ross, Jo Ann to Mcginnis, Andrew Scott and Mcginnis, Julie Leann and Mc Ginnis, Andrew Scott and Mc Ginnis, Julie Leann, Portion Of Lot 273, Section 2, Riegel Plant Sub., $38,500.
Harris, Myrna L. and Harper, Terresa D. to Smith, Suzanne Marie, Lot 122, Section I, Matthews Plant Sub. And Joint Driveway, $86,550.
Bowyer, Katherina W. and Richardson, Katherina Bowyer to Hunt, Casey N. and Sanchez, Reynaldo Jr., Lot 3, County, $138,000.
Nantasket Investments LLC to Dorn, Trevor Kaplan and Dorn, Barbara Jean, Tract 1, Ridge Cove Sub, Including A 1999 Pioneer Manufactured Home, $106,000.
Osborne, Kathy and Getsinger, Kathy Jane to Osborne, Michael, Tracts A & A-1 County.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 4, Eighteen Queens Court, $15,000.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 7, Eighteen Queens Court, $15,000.
Ellys Construction LLC to Loures, Elismar Caetano and Sanz, Glenda Melissa, Lot 290, Section 2, Riegel Plant Sub., $30,000.
Buchanan, John Leland and Buchanan, John Leland Jr. to Buchanan, Nancy A. and Osterwald, Freyia Fay and Buchanan, Kurt Norbert and Buchanan, Karl Heinz and Troublefield, Cherie Anne B. and Moore, William Benjamin, Lot B, County.
Reid, Joe Donald and Reid, Margaret Carolyn F. to Reid, Jeffrey D. and Reid, Joe Donald and Reid, Margaret Carolyn F., Lots A & B, Marshall Circle, $18,000.
Reid, Carolyn F. and Reid, Margaret Carolyn F. to Reid, Jeffrey D. and Reid, Carolyn F. and Reid, Margaret Carolyn F., Lot B, County, $4,000.
Wilson, James Colton and Wilson, Jennifer Lynn to Clarke, Mary A., Lot 500, Section 2, Matthews Plant Sub., $102,500.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Coates, Tyler J. and Coates, Lauren K., Lot 15, Milford Pines Drive, $248,732.
Moton, Roosevelt to Moton, Andrews Crystal M. and Andrews, Crystal M. Moton and Andrews, Demetrius A., Lot 143, Magnolia Place Sub.
Zupp, Macon Elizabeth and Turner, Macon Z. to Zupp, Macon Elizabeth, Lot C-2 And Adjacent Patio, Heritage West Townhouses.
Wilkes, David Christopher and Wilkes, Amanda C. to Wilkes, David Christopher and Wilkes, Amanda C., Lot 17, Summit Place Sub.