Powell, Sherry A. and James B. Powell Enterprises LLC and Powell, James B. Enterprises LLC to Rubio, Oscar, Pt. Lot 40, County, $3,000.
Rush, Elizabeth Dodgen and Rush, Dorothy D. to Rush, Marvin C., Lot 67, Woodfields Sub.
Roof, Heather M. to Baylor, Georania, Lot 65, Rockcreek, $166,000.
Beggs, Donald Lee and Beggs, Robin Franklin and Beggs, Donald L. to Beggs, Richard Earl, Lot, Oak Street.
Abney, Rene Davenport to K And R Investments LLC and K & R Investments LLC, Lot, Montague Avenue, $142,900.
Patterson, Daisy Mae and Patterson, Charles N. to Patterson, Daisy Mae and Patterson, Charles N. and Patterson, Charles R. and Graham, Sandra P., Lots County.
Bowie, John G. to Pope, Gekevious O Neal and Pope, Gekevious Oneal, Unit 39, Sec. 4, Wilson Avenue, $146,000.
Harrell, Douglas Gregg to Harrell, Jackson, Lot 703, County & Access Easement.
Roark, James Chris to Hammett, Valerie L., Lot 44, Sec. I, Riegel Plant Sub. & Lot South Riegel Ave., $30,000.
Warner, Morris B. Per. Rep. and Warner, Barbra M. Estate and Barbra M. Warner Estate to Smith, John Eric, Lot US Highway 221, $198,500.
Holmes, Ross E. to Holmes, Judith K., Lot 12-B, Harborside Sub.
Holmes, Ross E. to Moody, Kimberly H. and Holmes, Ross E. and Holmes, Judith K., Lot 12-B, Harborside Sub.
Lange, Randall and Lange, Donna to CMH Homes Inc., Parcel, Highway 246, $20,000.
Pruitt, Kayla N. and Pruitt, Kayla to Pruitt, Cody T. and Pruitt, Kayla N., Pt. Tract B, County (Greenwood And Abbeville).
Stark, James H. to Stark, Jean J., Lot A-65, Gatewood Sub.
National Health Investors Inc. to Hammond, Ann O. and Hammond, John G. Jr., Parcel A, County, $10,000.
Mathis Properties LLC to Mathis, James H. and Mathis, L. Wayne, Parcels County.
Arnold, Sam U. and Arnold, Sam Ulyses Sr. to Arnold, Elizabeth A., Lots County.
W & S Carolina Properties LLC and W And S Carolina Properties LLC to Griffin, Daniel and Griffin, Carissa, Lots 77 & 77-A, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $60,000.
Ogles, Alan K. II to Truesdale, Denver, Lot, North Street, $214,900.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Owens, Mark S., Lot 47, County, $226,900.
Soper, Anthony Charles to Kindt, Melissa A. Trustee and Soper Trust, Lot 42, Laurel Wood Sub.
Greenwood Development LLC to Beattie Development LLC, Parcels County, $75,000.
Walls Property Holding LLC to Sykes Family Irrevocable Trust and Sykes, John R. Trustee, Lot 36, Harborside Sub., $51,000.
JIJ Holdings LLC to Sykes, John R. Trustee and Sykes, Family Irrevocable Trust, Lot 234, Ph. III, Harborside Sub., $20,000.
Mitchell Bobbie Sue and Mitchell Bobbie Z and Rushton Patricia, Dianne and Rushton, Patricia and Floyd, Olins L. and Tucker, Christopher J. and Tucker, Christopher H .and Thompson, Tracy B. and Brooks, Rhonda B. and Boyd, Philip to Demeritt, Susan and Demeritt, Leland E., Lot 334, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $66,950.
Boney, John H. Jr. and Boney, Sharon J. to Boney, Evan Michael, Lots 14 & 15, Hyde Park Sub., $70,000.
Arnold, Elizabeth A. to Williams, Mary A., Tract 4, County.
Johnson, Joe to Johnson, Joe and Johnson, Zontavius and Johnson, Mark, Tracts 6 & 7, County.
Duncan, Larry Charles Trustee and Duncan, Licia Flores Trustee and Larry Charles Duncan Revocable Trust and Duncan, Larry Charles Revocable Trust and Licia Flores Duncan Revocable Trust and Duncan, Licia Flores Revocable Trust to Case, Debra, Unit 2, Lodge West Carriage Homes, $275,000.
Ashley, Ricky D. and Ashley, Anne C. to Abrams, Janice D., Unit 8-B, Ph. II Country Village Sub., $50,000.
Anagnost, Michael C. and Anagnost, Janis Watson and Anagnost, Janis W. to Mcdonnell, Bernard and Mcdonnell, Charlene and Mc Donnell, Charlene and Mc Donnell, Bernard, Lot A-22, Gatewood Sub, $280,000.
Pendergrass, Samuel Darby III to Pendergrass, Susan M., Lot, Elm Court.
Price, Angela and Price, Jack D. to Price, Angela, Parcel County.
Wiltshire, Kenneth S. and Sitarz, Nancy Jean to Stroud, Mary G., Lot 3, Sec. Ad. Avalon Townhouses, Ph 1-B, $97,000.
Miller, Jacob to Miller, Robert C., Lot 63, Crestview Sub., $124,000.
Flavin, Mark to Flavin, Mark Joseph and Flavin, Sallie Hester, Lot County.
Mcmahon, John Martin Trustee and Mc Mahon, John Martin Trustee and Mcmahon, Pamela Ann Trustee and Mc Mahon, Pamela Ann Trustee and Mcmahon, John Revocable Trust and Mc Mahon, John Revocable Trust and John Mcmahon Revocable Trust and Mcmahon, Pamela Revocable Trust and Mc Mahon, Pamela Revocable Trust and Pamela Mcmahon Revocable Trust to Mcmahon, John Martin and Mc Mahon, John Martin, Parcels County.
Burch, Dillon B. to Mcgrier, Laquetta and Mc Grier, Laquetta, Lot 55, Beechwood Sub., $149,700.
Kindt, Melissa A. Trustee and Soper, Trust to Kindt, Melissa A. and Brown, Kristin and Soper, Tiffany and Frosceno, Tiffany, Lot 42, Laurel Wood Sub.
Barnhart. Jodie L/ and Barnhart. Julian C/ to Simmerman, Kevin, Lot B, County, $210,000.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Harris, Justin L., Lot D-54, Gatewood Sub., $406,000.
Watkins, Billie Jo Hughes to Leiby, Kimberly, Lot US Highway 25, $26,800.
Brown, Paul J. and Brown, Peggy P. to Thomas, Wilkins Properties LLC, Parcel County, $28,000.
Stroud, John H. Trustee and Stroud, Jean H. Revocable Living Trust and Jean H. Stroud Revocable Living Trust to Shelton, Lovie M., Lot B, Grace Street, $119,800.
Stockman, Nora L. to Schumpert, Erin F., Lot, West Creswell Ave.
Stockman, Nora L. to Willimon, Wesley and Willimon, Haven, Lot 137, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Stockman, Nora L. to Warner, Savannah Stockman, Parcels County.
Coker, Sheila R. to Coker, Trenton C., Lot 2.00A, County.
Coker, Tony M. and Coker, ,Sheila R. to Coker, Tony M. and Coker, Sheila R. and Coker, Trenton C., Parcels A & B County.
Mathis, James H. and Mathis, L. Wayne to RTM Properties LLC, Parcels County.
Mathis, L. Wayne and Mathis, James H. to Mathis, Wh LLC, Lot 1, Beaudrot Road.
Brown, Kristin and Kindt, Melissa A. to Frosceno, Tiffany and Soper, Tiffany, Lot 42, Laurel Wood Sub.
REYCOMP 2 LLC to ACE DMV Properties LLC, Parcels County, $235,000.
Shepherd, Larry Gene to Shepherd, Jean G., Lot 3, Dalewood Estates.
Zimmerman, Samuel H. III to Zimmerman, Scott K., Lot 6, The Lodge Grounds.
South State Bank NA and Centerstate Bank NA and South State Bank to Bearcat Properties LCC, Lots 97, 131, 134-141, 143-150, 154-157, 125, 126, 158, 162, 163, 207 & 208, Harborside Sub, Pt. Lot 142 Harborside Sub., $80,000.
Agnew, Robyn R. Per. Rep. and Garrett, Haskell A. Jr. Estate and Haskell A. Garrett Jr. Estate to Watt, Marcia L., Lot/Unit 4, Hampton Trace Townhouses, $142,500.
Drinkard, Troy B. and Drinkard, Abigail R. to Riley, Christopher Jordan and Riley, Alyssa Rose, Lot 13, County, $153,250.
Brookfield Properties II LLC to JLLI LLC, Condominium Apartments B-4, D-5 & A-3, Greenbrier Horizontal Property Regime, $90,000.
Popoli, Thomas E. Jr. Per. Rep. and Popoli, Thomas E. Estate and Thomas E. Popoli Estate to Burton, Susan P., Lot 3, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. V, $109,000.
Coleman, Harold J. Jr. and Coleman, Marilyn D. to Nazarczyk, Larry Robert and Nazarczyk, Barbara J., Lot 25, Ph. I, Sec. III, Stoney Point Sub., $800,000.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Bush, Crystal Dawn, Tract 2, County, $25,000.
Bartley, Michael A. to Cordell, James T., Lot 29, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $160,000.
West, Charlotte R. to Chrisley, Dana Trustee and Garrett, A Mcallister Irrevocable Trust and Mcallister, Garrett A. Irrevocable Trust and Mc Allister, Garrett A. Irrevocable Trust, Lots 74-76, Blk. B, Laurel Hill Sub., $87,000.
Brodie, Willard O. III and Brodie, Cynthia M. to Hensley, Steven M. and Hensley, Emily C., Lot 17, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation, $99,900.
Mckinney, J. Roland and Mckinney, John Roland and Mc Kinney, John Roland and Mc Kinney, J. Roland and Mckinney, J. Roland Trustee and Mckinney, John Roland Trustee and Mc Kinney, J. Roland Trustee and Mc Kinney, John Roland Trustee to Marland Limited Partnership, Corrective Deed.
Leonardo, Martinez Otilia Nazareth and Martinez, Otilia Nazareth, Leonardo and Martinez, Otilia L. to Smith, Krystle Delane, Parcel 2.23A County.