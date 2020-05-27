202000003264 5/19/2020 Southern Land Development Corporation to Padgett James Graham and Padgett Laura M, Lts 15 & 16 Sec T Hunters Creek, $10,000.
202000003266 5/19/2020 South State Bank to Allison Mark, Lts 24 & 26 Bl A Blakedale No. 3, $185,000.
202000003268 5/19/2020 Whiteside John Wade and Whiteside Elizabeth Carpenter and Whiteside John to Futch Adam R and Futch Holly D, Lt 54 Sec H Hunter's Creek Plantation Sub, $380,000.
202000003270 5/19/2020 Litwer Mitchell R and Litwer Diantha L to Litwer Mitchell Ross and Litwer Diantha Luan and Litwer Laura Michelle and Litwer Julian Gabriel, Lt 22 Canterbury Sub, $0.
202000003277 5/19/2020 Burke Roy Vernon and Burke Beth R and Burke Beth to Burke Roy Vernon Jr and Burke Faira Elizabeth and Burke Beth R, Lt 36 Woodville Sub,
202000003302 5/19/2020 Special Referee and Harrison Teresa and Harrison Teresa A and Harrison Teresa Ann to Greenwood Odd Llc, Lt 15 Chalmers Park 2019-Cp-24-01332, $49,000.
202000003308 5/20/2020 Wade Christopher L and Wade Cynthia E and Wade Christopher Lelion By Aif and Wade Cynthia Aif to Pettus Cynthia F, Lot 17 Bradford Place, $125,000.
202000003323 5/20/2020 Moss James A Jr to Lester Regis D, Lot 19 Seaboard Heights Sub, $14,000.
202000003324 5/20/2020 Anderson David By Aif and Davenport Adrienne Anderson Aif to Chappell Kenya, Lots 405 & 407 Mathis Street, $9,703.27
202000003325 5/20/2020 Richard John Charles to Richard John Charles and Moore Tammy, Lot 4 Sc Riley Sub, $0.
202000003326 5/20/2020 Gaston Glen to Gaston Carla, Lot 129 The Willows Sub, $0.
202000003329 5/20/2020 Harrison Norma Manson to Diak Steven D and Diak Kathy D, Lot Gallilee Road,
202000003330 5/20/2020 Eppl George W and Eppl Kylee N to Coker Caleb A, Lot 60 Fairforest Sub, $125,000.
202000003332 5/20/2020 Furqueron Benjamin R and Furqueron Darby M to Woods Kenneth M, Lot A Town Of Greenwood, $150,000.
202000003339 5/20/2020 Mccutcheon Jeffrey Eric and Mc Cutcheon Jeffrey Eric to Hollingsworth Melissa and Hollingsworth Jonathan Croft, Lot 3 Sec L Hunters Creek Plantation, $405,000.
202000003342 5/20/2020 Gibert Terry M and Gibert Carolyn H to Deale Family Holdings Llc, Lot 1 Block B Robert Ligon Estate Land, $52,500.
202000003344 5/20/2020 Smith Tina P to Smith Tina P and Birch Jeffery D, Tract 1.39A County,
202000003347 5/20/2020 Pettigrew Miriam L to Faulks Jody R and Faulks Timothy, Tract 7.3A Rehobeth Sec, $25,000.
202000003360 5/21/2020 Mck Mortgage Properties Llc to Mck Development Company Inc, Lt 6 Champion Green Ph 1, $35,000.
202000003362 5/21/2020 Mck Mortgage Properties Llc to Mck Development Company Inc, Lt 42 Champion Green Ph 1, $25,000.
202000003365 5/21/2020 Town & Country Real Estate Inc and Town And Country Real Estate Inc to Rt Bailey Construction Inc, Lt D-54 Gatewood Sub, $18,500.
202000003368 5/21/2020 Southern Land Development Corporation to Rt Bailey Construction Inc, Lt 32 Eighteen Queens Court, $15,000.
202000003370 5/21/2020 Southern Land Development Corporation to Rt Bailey Construction Inc, Lt 31 Eighteen Queens Court, $15,000.
202000003372 5/21/2020 Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbl and Erin Hutchinson Ira and Hutchinson Erin Ira to Rt Bailey Construction Inc, Lt 9 Verde Court Stoney Point, $20,000.
202000003374 5/21/2020 J Cad Real Estate Inc to For 8 Corporation Inc and For Eight Corporation Inc, Lt 62 Planter's Row At Palmetto Crossing Ph One And Two, $299,000.
202000003382 5/22/2020 Trainor Christopher C and Trainor Christina J to Broadwell George Aaron, Lot 26 Blyth Avenue Sub, $174,000.
202000003385 5/22/2020 Chastain Kara G and Johnson Kara G to Druckenmiller Thomas and Conger Madison, Lots 5,6 & 1/2 Of Lt 4 Of Tract A Cherry Hill Sub, $100,000.
202000003388 5/22/2020 Baer William D and Baer Cheryl L to Gallman Heather Starr and Gallman Allison L, Lot 8 Block C Gracemont Terrance Sub, $162,000.
202000003390 5/22/2020 Hix Ronald H and Hix Jennie J to Hix Ronald H and Hix Jennie J, Lot 80 Belle Meade Sub,
202000003392 5/22/2020 Deason Tina R to Harris Bettie J, Lots 30, 31, 32 And 33 Block F Blyth Heights Sub, $98,500.
202000003396 5/22/2020 Bruce Bonita C By Aif and Bruce William J Jr Aif to Burrell Glenn S and Burrell Suzanne E, Lt 33 Ph I Pucketts Ferry Sub, $445,000.
202000003400 5/22/2020 Cockrell William A to Ajcx 08 Llc, Parcels County,
202000003403 5/22/2020 Burnett Marie Newman and Burnett Marie N to Turner Sybil B, Lot 2 County,
202000003405 5/22/2020 Nedd Hattie L to Klugh Darryl Jr, Lot 1 Sc Hwy 246, $8,000.
202000003409 5/22/2020 Reece Doris Jean to Ajcx 08 Llc, Lot 298 Sec 1 Mathews Plant Sub, $22,500.
202000003410 5/22/2020 Mackin Patricia A Trustee and Mackin Charles P Revocable Trust and Charles P Mackin Revocable Trust to Fortner Brian and Fortner Lauren, Lot 141 Ninety Six Plant, $50,000.
202000003411 5/22/2020 Canty Nell Jacqualine and Canty Nell Mays to Canty Deborah Denise, Tract B Nation Road,
202000003412 5/22/2020 Mcdowell Viola Burton Trust and Viola Burton Mcdowell Trust and Mcdowell Viola Burton Trustee and Mcdowell Josephine S Trustee and Viola Burton Mc Dowell Trust and Mc Dowell Viola Burton Trust and Mc Dowell Josephine S Trustee and Mc Dowell Viola Burton Trustee to Brown Roger, Lot 13 Cobb/White Sub, $139,000.