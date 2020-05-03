Wells, Tanner L. and Hepler, Elizabeth C. to Stockman, Cassey C., Lt. 216, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $82,000.
Rentals Available LLC to Correa, Orozco Amairani G. and Orozco, Amairani G. Correa, Lt. 17, Bl. D, Highland Forest Sub., $79,900.
Hansen, Christopher Mark to Shorter, Monica L., Lt. 14 & Portion Of Lt. 15, Shearbrook Sub., $187,000.
Arena, Louis and Arena, Margaret to Davis, Russell S., Lt. 259, Ph. VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $5,000.
Karle, Daniel T. and Karle, Norma W. to White, Scott Lee and White, Alison Kinard, Lot 192, Greenwood Plant Sub., $82,500.
Caro, Edward F. and Talbert, Caro Nancy By AIF and Caro, Nancy Talbert By AIF and Caro, Edward F AIF to Fleming, Timothy L. and Fleming, Erin E., Lot 8, Bl. B, Hollywood Sub., $194,500.
Jones, Anna M. and Jones, James R. to Darby, Gwendolyn C., Lot 6, Northwoods Sub., $22,500.
Garron, Nancy Sears By AIF and Garron, Thomas C. AIF to Arrowood, Robert J., Lots 1-A, 1-B, 1-C, And 1-D, Pineridge Sub., $27,000.
Wallis, Mary Sue to Minor, Betty J., Parcels County.
Manning Realty Of SC LLC to Bailey, James and Bailey, Susan, Lot 316, Grand Harbor Sub., $579,900.
Erwin, Robert M. III and Erwin, Sadie D. to Callegari, William A. III, Lot 14, Chinquapin Sub., No 1, $259,900.
Neff ,Hugh to Konieczki, Jodi Jackson, Lot 3, Cokesbury-Power House Road, $45,000.
Gardner, Shane E. and Gardner, Julie R. to Gardner, Shane E., Parcel 19.36A, County With Right To Ingress And Egress.
Ridgeway, Michael D. and Ridgeway, Glenda N. to Phillips, Cynthia E., Lt. 103, Northfall Acres Sub., Ph. II, $145,200.
Driver, Stuart A. to Driver, Julie K., Parcels, Blyth Ave.
Driver, Julia K. and Driver, Julie K. to Driver, Julie K., Parcels, Blyth Ave.
Slack, Anthony L. to Slack, Anthony L. and Slack, Jenny, Lt. 108, Avondale Sub.
Quarles, Justin P. to Hayes, Anthony Joel, Tract SC, Hwy 246, $43,500.
Wammock, Judi Ann to Lark, Whitney Marie, Lt/Unit 10-A, St Kitts Sub., Ph I.
Brown, Joel R. and BJR to Moore, Sandra L., Lt. 12, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Bundrick, Bodie Michelle A. and Bodie, Michelle A. Bundrick to Moore, Hanna Elizabeth, Lt. 30, Henderson Street.
Shirley, Linda P. to Shirley, Fred H., Lt. 4, Sec. A, Briarcliff.
Mitchum, Ann to Henderson, Phyllis D., Parcels County, $94,245.
Ervin, Rhonda K. to Powell, Anthony D., Lot 41, Utopia Acres Sub., $6,000.
Parker, Andrew to Curenton, Lomax Tomeko L. and Lomax, Tomeko L. Curenton, Lt. 3, Elgin Heights Sub.
Curenton, Lomax Toneko L. and Lomax, Toneko L. Curenton to Parker, Andrew, Lots 14 & 15, Rosemont Sub.
Young, Charles Len to Rudolph, Rebecca R., Lot 2, Cambridge Ave East, $55,999.90.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Irons, Christy Michelle, Lot 48, Section S, Hunters Creek Sub. & Easements, $287,000.
Nelson, India Reeder to Pittman, Dawn Reeder and Nelson, India, Lot, County, $0.
Parks, Joseph L. and Parks, Paige L. to Parks, Joseph L. and Parks, Paige L., Lot 42,. Ph. II, Saddle Hill Sub., $0.
Eidson, John L. and Eidson, Jeannette S. to Armstrong, Carlos Eugene, Lot, County, $97,000.
Arrington, Elizabeth V. and Vines, Stanley B. and Fletcher, Amy Vines and Somaini, Amy Vine to Fletcher, Amy Vines, Parcel County.
Woolston, Ann Harrison to AHW Millway LLC, Parcels County.
Murray, James R. and Murray, Elisabeth S. to Jackson, Christina M. and Murray, James R. and Murray, Elisabeth S., Lot 3 & Lt 2-Saddle Hill Sub., Ph III.
Smith, Ricky A. and Area Investments LLC to Wells, Wenona K., Parcel County, $3,000.
Stela Way LLC to Eidson, John L. and Eidson, Jeanette S., Unit G, Stelaway Colony, Ph. II & Easements, $115,000.
Eidson, John L. and Eidson, Jeanette S. to Eidson, Jerry L. and Eidson, Joel L. and Agner, Jody L., Unit G, Stelaway Colony, Ph. II & Easements.
Greer, Maxie Carrol to Greer, Judy, Lt. 3, B. C ,Tract 1, Ligon Property & Tract A, Whatley Dr.
C And B Builders Inc. and C & B Builders Inc. to Williams, Shawn Patrick, Lt. 35, Magnolia Place Sub., $24,800.
Allison, Mark L. to Cambridge Court Homeowners Association Inc, Parcels Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Knepley, Francis Stephen and Knepley, Judy A., Lt. 24-A, 0.06A, Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Gaskin, Sheila M., Lt 8-A, 0.05A. Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Thompson, Andera L., Lt. 10-A, 0.08A, Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Waters, Patricia, Lt. 16-A, 0.11A, Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Morris, John D. and Morris, Laurie B., Lt 9-A, 0.03A, Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Smith, Mary Ann and Smith, Rodney D. and Smith, Derrick B., Lt. 17-A, 0.09A, Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Dimsdale, Selma Delaine, Lt. 19-A, 0.05A, Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Wang, Tong and Li, Yong, Lt. 23-A, 0.03A, Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Camp, Charles M. Sr. and Camp, Gail B., Lt 21-A, 0.08A, Cambridge Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Eilenberg, Peggy H. and Eilenberg, Bryan K., Lt 22-A, 0.03A, Cambridge Court.
Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance Inc. to Poindexter, Ronald Wayne Jr., Lts 12, 13, & 14, B.l D, Lakeview Sub., $15,900.
Mccurry, Terry D. and Mccurry, Nancy B. and Mc Curry, Terry D. and Mc Curry, Nancy B. to Dawn S. Boyd Installment Purchase Residential Trust and Boyd, Dawn S. Installment Purchase Residential Trust, Lt. 240, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Emerson, Raymond C. and Amaral, Nancy to Couick, Larry N. and Couick, Deborah A., Lt. 25-A, Westwood Sub., $0.