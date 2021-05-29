Hulse, Dudley H. Trustee and Hulse, Dudley H. Revocable Trust and Dudley H. Hulse Revocable Trust to Curreri, Christopher A. and Curreri, Hayley L., Lot 61, Ammonwood Sub, $201,000.
Able, Bryan C. to Kasper, Catherine Grey, Lot 5, Spyglass Stoney Point Sub., $14,000.
Gunter, Danny to Paulson, Mary Elizabeth, Lot 98, Ninety Six Plant, Sub., $94,900.
Equity Trust Company Custodian and Sterling Trust Custodian and Mounts, Wayne Shay 154900 and Wayne Shay Mounts 154900 to Bickman, Richard and Bickman, Dawn, Lot 87, Harborside Sub., $28,500.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Brown, Tiffany L., Lot 23, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $201,100.
Oldknow, Robert Wheeler Trustee and Oldknow, Carolyn M. Residuary Trust and Oldknow, Bob and Carolyn M. Oldknow Residuary Trust to Drotzmann, Richard and Drotzmann, Christine, Lot 115, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $92,000.
Caron, Adrien and Caron Mary Ann to Harris, Robert and Harris, Kimlinh, Lot 235, Harborside Sub, Ph. III, $5,000.
Whittington, Kenneth R. and Whittington, Betty S. to Harris, Robert and Harris, Kimlinh, Lot 120, Harborside Sub., Ph. III, $5,000.
Summey, Stephanie L. to Waters, Abigail S. and Waters, Steven K., Lot 16-A, Oxford Creek Townhouses, $154,300.
Mcmanis, Virginia M. and Mc Manis, Virginia M. to Smith, Tonya Robin and Smith, Virgil Darrien, Lot 31, Creekside Sub., Ph. I, $293,600.
Williams, Alice Adams to Watts, Christopher S. and Watts, Sally L., Parcels, Highland Forest Sub., $151,500.
Wallace, Michael J. and Wallace, Erin R. S. to Maples, Dustin A. and Maples, Robin Salley and Salley, Maples Robin, Lots 12-14, Tract A, Ashton Park Sub., $480,000.
Teijin Holdings USA Inc. to Teijin Carbon Fibers Inc., Parcels County.
Boyter, Kenneth F. to Turner, Kimberly Jean B., Lot 170, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Waters, Timothy Lane Jr. and Waters, Kamee Lee to Gunter, Danny P. and Gunter, Kendall M., Lot 28, Chestnut Sub., $196,000.
HOS Properties LLC to Crawford, Kalani Cheyenne, Unit 102, Abbey Court Condominiums, $135,000.
Harrison, Fallon and Harrison, Terence to Gillette, Sinead Dennis, Parcel A Fronting On SC Highway 10 And Wells Road, $142,000.
Chrisley, Virginia Fulmer to Smith, Gloria Ann and Chrisley, Herbert V. and Nabors, Marilyn June and Chrisley, Darrell Estate and Chrisley, Danny and Etters, Dana C. and Buff, Deanna and Darrell, Chrisley Estate, Lot C, Petit Place, $0.
Waters, Tony Preston to Waters, Tony Preston and Coates, Velda Marlene, Tract 2, Besher Hills with Driveway Easement, $0.
Martin, Stephen Michael to Martin, Wesley Kenneth, Tract A, County, $0.
Blocker, Derrick O. to House Of Barbers LLC, Lots, City Fronting Magnolia St., $0.
Lecroy, John W. to Keisler, Logan and Lecroy, John W., Lot 30 And Pt Of Lot 31, Brookside Sub., Fronting On Woodland Drive, $0.
Great South Partners LLC to Mcpherson, Katharine and Mcpherson, David B. Jr. and Mc Pherson, Katharine and Mc Pherson, David B. Jr., Lot 55, Plantar’s Row, Palmetto Crossing, Ph. 1 And 2, $50,000.
Countybank Trustee and Beasley, James Franklin Trust and James Franklin Beasley Trust to Beasley, James Franklin, Parcels County.
Pope, Lucille to Partlow, Patricia Ann and Partlow, Shantell and Partlow, Tamario, Lot 10, Tompkins Heights, Sec B.
Roberts, Don Jr. and Roberts, Jeanie to Roberts, Don Jr. and Roberts, Jeanie, Lot 27, Emerald Place Sub.
Wood, Debra Ann and Rogers, Debra A. to Rogers, Debra A, Lots County.
Chandler, Hubert J. and Chandler, Vickie H. and 96 CP I LLC and Ninety Six CP I LLC to Chandler, Hubert J. and Chandler, Vickie H., Lot 27 And 27-A, Grand Harbor, Ph. I And Easement.
Chandler, Hubert J. and Chandler, Vickie H. to 96 CP I LLC and Chandler, Hubert J. and Chandler, Vickie H. and Ninety Six CP I LLC, Lots 27 & 27-A, Grand Harbor, Ph. I And Easement.
Bunch, Michael W. and Bunch, Diane E. and Bunch, Michael Wayne to Bunch, Michael W and Bunch, Diane E., Lot 7.98A, Ballenger Road.
Rubio, Oscar to Granados, Guillermo and Gomez, Lidia, Lot 12, Harless Seymour Development, $8,000.
Gonzalez, Patricia L. and Gonzalez, Rosendo to Ramirez, Marco Gonzalez and Gonzalez, Ramirez Marco, Lot 73, Sec. 8, Belle Oaks Sub., $14,000.
Norman, Lonnie to Norman, Bernice E., Parcels County.
Obrien, Joan D. and O Brien, Joan D. and Obrien, Martin M. and O Brien, Martin M. to Obrien, Joan D. and O Brien, Joan D. and Obrien, Martin M. and O Brien, Martin M., Lots 1, 2, 3-A, 3-B & 4 County.
Fleming, Jimmy D. and Fleming, Russell H. to Fleming, Jimmy D. and Fleming, Peggy M., Lot County.
GDP Properties LLC to Watt, Gloria Altovise, Unit 3-B, Curl Creek Townhouses, $109,000.
HTB Properties LLC to G Three Capital LLC, Parcels County, $252,050.
Mapes, Mark T. and Mapes, Jennifer D. and Mack, Jennifer D. to Holt, Leigh Mark and Holt, Lori A., Lot 143, Grand Harbor Ph. III, $100,000.
Laquitara, Cynthia and Neuman, Cynthia to Jason Investments LLC, Lots 19 & 18, Beechwood Sub., $35,000.
Brentwood Of Greenwood Inc. to RTB Capital LLC, Parcel County, $266,280.
Brock, Barbara J. to Daniel, Mary Frances J., Lot 35, Beckridge Sub.
Blue Reo 2 LLC to Chartier, Louis and Chartier, Diane, Unit 59, Promised Land Sub., $38,500.
Ascend Performance Materials LLC and Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC to Harborside Subdivision Homeowners Association Inc., Lot 1.00A County.
Humphreys, Lisa Purkerson Trustee and Quick, Debra Long Trustee and Purkerson, James C. Jr. Trust and Purkerson, June J. Trust and James C. Purkerson Jr. Trust and June J. Purkerson Trust to Bennett, Thomas N., Lots 1-6, 9 & 10, County, $155,000.
Lovell, Jackie Suttles to Lovell, Arthur J., Lot B, County.
Kalagayan, Ellyson Gil Trustee and Kalagayan, Elias J. Revocable Trust and Elias J. Kalagayan Revocable Trust to Helsel, Hecely Cuevas and Fiel, Florida Kalagayan and Santiago Nori Elaine and Kalagayan, Ellyson Gil, Lot 82, Patriot Plantation.
Hedrick, James A. to Quarles, Michael, Lot, County, $100,000.
Gladstone, Samuel M. IV Per. Rep. and Gladstone, Judy M. Estate and Judy M. Gladstone Estate to Goard, Joann R. and Goard, Ronald, Lots 16-18, Glendale Heights, $95,000.
Jensen, Linda Marie and Johnson, James Moscoe Jr. and Johnson, Michael Burnett and Johnson, William Hughey and Eppley, Elizabeth Anna Johnson and Jensen, Linda Marie Johnson to RTB Capital LLC, Tracts C-2 & D-2, County, $339,759.
Blumer, Philip Cole and Blumer, Susanne S. to Trimmer, Ashley and Daddato, Jeanne Naomi and Daddato, Robert, Lot 6, Sec. III, Ph IV, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $655,000.
Wideman, Vanessa E. and Prince, Connie E. and Elliott, William R. to Owen, Kenneth Rush, Lot, Old Woodlawn Road, $97,850.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Tinnell, Kali Ann and Tinnell, Clay Scott, Lot 114, The Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, $289,500.
Sligh, William P. and Sligh, Louise B. to Sligh, William P. and Sligh, Louise B., Lot 11, Pt Lot 12 & Strip Of Land Blyth Avenue Sub.
Ballentine, Preston S. and Ballentine, Regina S. By AIF and Ballentine, Lori E. By AIF and Beck, Lori By AIF and Ballentine, P. Seth AIF to Post, John T. and Post, Melanie K, Lot 14 Laurel Street Sub, $129,900.
Thompson, David R. Jr. to Drawdy, Jackie and Hill, Martin Daniel, Lot 58, Wellington Green Sub., $250,000.
Turner, Paulette Hackett and Turner, Paulette to Turner, Sherman Lee, Lot 1, Promised Land Heights Sub., Sec. 3.
Turner, Paulette Hackett and Turner, Paulette to Turner, Sherman Lee, Lots 2 & 3, Promised Land Heights Sub., Sec. 3.
Turner, Rufus and Turner, Paulette to Turner, Garrett Fitzgerald, Lot 9, Sec. 3, Promised Land.
Turner, Rufus to Turner, Rufus and Turner, Paulette Hackett and Robinson, Bettye L. and Turner, Tish, Lot 7, Blk 2, Sec. 3, Promised Land Heights Sub.
Smith, Verncilla B. and Gray, Verncilla B. to Gray, Verncilla B., Lot 5, Mckellar Farms Sub.
Wright, Leroy and Wright, Lula Mae to Wright, Leroy and Wright, Lula Mae and Wright, Mikkita L. and Wright, Leron A., Tract A-1 County.
Wright, Leroy to Wright, Leroy and Wright, Lula Mae and Wright, Mikkita L. and Wright, Leron A., Lot, White Hall Road/Five Notch Road.
Wright, Leroy to Wright, Leroy and Wright, Lula Mae and Wright, Mikkita L. and Wright, Leron A., Tract A, County & Lot, White Hall Road/Five Notch Road.
Fernandez, Rebecca to Maheshwari, Anoop Kumar Trustee and Maheshwari, Meenu Trustee and Maheshwari Family Trust, Lots 6, 7 & 18, Seaboard Heights, $465,000.
Normandy 2 Properties LLC to Barry, Renee L. and Barlow, Kevin W., Woodland Court, Apt/Unit 14, $31,000.
Mcglotten, Kenneth D. and Mc Glotten, Kenneth D. to Wideman, Robert, Lots, New Market Street.
Kirkland, O Dennis to Kirkland, Olin Corey, Lots A & B, County.
Gustavsen, Jennifer to Zachrich, Jason, Lot, Lakeshore Drive & Lots 3-6, E. L. Sanders Sub.
Special Referee and Snyders Detail LLC to Pollards Auto Salvage LLC, Parcels Commerce Drive, 2019-CP-24-01057.
Provision Holdings LLC to QB LLC, Parcel B, County, $390,000.
Gaines, Stacy G. to Gaines, Michael J., Unit 8-A, Old Mill Townhouses, Ph. II.
HFB Properties LLC to Brewer, Russell and Brewer, Tabatha, Lot 64, Panola Plant Sub. & Lot, Fourth Street, $16,500.
Robertson, James F. to Robertson, Joan K., Lot No. 9, Block 29, Monticello Sub., Savannah Lakes Village.
Bohl, William to Pajak, Lauren, Lot 308, Grand Harbor Sub., Ph. 6-B.
Pajak, Lauren to Roxon, Christopher Daniel and Roxon, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, Lot 308, Grand Harbor Sub., Ph. 6-B, $369,900.