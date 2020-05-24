Hill, Thomas Earl to Gonzalez, Liliana, Lot 23, Belle Oaks Sub., Sec. 5, $20,000.
Harvley, Jerry Lewis and Harvley, Jerry Louis to Harvley, Jerry L. and Harvley, Sammy Benjamin and Adams, Brandy Nicole, Parcels County, $0.
Dill, Deborah J. to Harvley, Jerry L. and Harvley, Sammy Benjamin and Adams, Brandy Nicole, Lot, Elm Drive With Mobile Home, $0.
Cooner, Julie S. Per Rep and Cooner, Martin Wells Estate and Martin, Wells Cooner Estate to Williams, Alice A. and Williams, David Glenn, Lot, Grace Street, $40,000.
Delaney, Richard A. and Delaney, Laurie A. to Craig, Kenneth David and Craig, Jenny Robinson, Lot 18, Verde Court, Stoney Point, $27,500.
F Ct Resources LLC to Townsend, Catherine M., Lot Stanley Avenue.
Townsend, Catherine M. to Lander Foundation Inc. The, Lot, Stanley Avenue, $67,000.
Hanna, David Barton and Hanna, Leslie Hope to Atmore, Tojalynn A., Parcels County, $215,000.
Martin, Edward Belvin to Martin, Lee Victoria and Edwards, Laquetta M. and Martin, Everett and Martin, Edward M., Lts Avondale Sub.
Harris Baptist Church Inc. to Thomas, James Franklin and Thomas, Deborah M., Lt. 74, Harris Plant Sub.
Hild, Miriam I. to Ritchie, Harold N. Jr. and Ritchie, Cynthia P., Parcels, Greenwood Shores Sub., $89,000.
Fuller, Kyle R. to Sorrow, Paul, Lt. 46, Broken Ridge Sub., Ph. II, $5,500.
Rollinson, Horace to Rollinson, Stanley L. and Rollinson, Stephanie H., Lot 87, Willows Sub., $0.
Anderson, Drema and Anderson, William to Dendy, Octavius R., Lt. 186, Belle Meade Sub., $157,500.
Coleman, Robert S. and Coleman, Renita B. to Ouzts, Jeremy B., Lts. 99 & 100, Fairforest Sub., $63,000.
Palmetto Resources LLC to Smith, Travis B. and Smith, Molly M., Lt. 81, Maxwell Springs, $100,000.
Bhochhibhoya, Amir K. and Ghimire, Pragya S., to Bockman, Catherine L., Lot 11, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. II, $79,900.
Poore, Ella Leys to Cary, Brandi M. and Poore, Ella Leys, Lots E, F & J, Brookside Sub.
Owings, Steve T. and Owings, Margaret B. to Owings, Steven Bishop and Pileggi, Lacey Angelique, Lot 54, Idlewood Sub.
Gary, Thomas M. and Gary, Elsie A. and Whitt, Karen G. to Gary, Thomas M. and Gary, Elsie A. and Whitt, Karen G. and Gary, Thomas F., Lot 74, Augusta Fields, Sec 2.
Tarrer, W. W. Sr. to Madison, Daniel and Madison, Jolene, Lot 35, The Bluff Sub. & Water Rights, $125,000.
Pressley, Timothy V. to Johns, Christopher D., Tracts 5-A & 5-B, Burnett Road, $95,500.
Holloway, Katronya T. to Holloway, Monzekia L. and Holloway, Leqwetta V., Lot 101, Pucketts Ferry, $16,000.
Sweet Tea Properties And Investments LLC to Prime Properties Of The Upstate LLC, Parcels County, $16,000.
Foster, Robert Lee Jr. to Foster, Robert Lee Jr. and Foster, Linda Kaye, Tract B. County With Easement.
Harju, Douglas R. and Harju, Kristine L. to Torres, Angel Manuel, Lt. 14, Eagles Harbor At Lake Greenwood, Ph. I, $272,000.
Torres, Angel M. to Aiken, Roderick P., Lt. 199, Eagles Harbor Sub., $0.
Sudduth, Cynthia P. to Barrett, Cynthia R. and Barrett, Robert S., Lt. B, County.
Fortner, Kenneth G. AIF and Fortner, Kenneth G. and Roneree, Delight N. By AIF and Fortner, Delight N. By AIF and Thomas, Charisse M. By AIF and Irvin, Charisse M. By AIF and Irvin, Jason A. By AIF to Grand Harbor Club LLC, Lt. 56, Patriot Plantation Ph. I, $25,000.
Corley, Sion E. Estate By Per Rep and Sion E. Corley Estate By Per Rep and Kernells, Mary A. AIF and Kernells, Mary A. Per Rep and Wanda L. Young Estate and Young, Wanda L. Estate to Vaughn, Judy K. and Vaughn, Daniel R., Tract 8, County, $16,000.
Kohl, Daniel Milton and Kohl, Meri Johnson and Kohl, Daniel M. to Sikes, Joe Frank Jr. and Sikes, Patricia Moore, Lt. 12, Centre Court, Ph. I, $247,500.
Johnson, Kirk M. to Rambaud, Kevin, Lot 5, The Bluff Sub., $245,000.
Duffie, Valerie Pickell to Sellew, Deborah B., Lot 10, County.
Sellew, Deborah B. to Duffie, Christopher J. and Milford, Hollie Duffie, Lot 10 County.
Sealy, Ann O. and Sealy, David P. to Sealy, Ann Oenbrink Trustee and Sealy, Ann Oenbrink Revocable Trust and Ann Oenbrink Sealy Revocable Trust, Tract County.
Sealy, David P. and Sealy, Ann O. to Misty Meadows Retreat LLC, Parcel A & B County.
Woodfin, Grant M. to Boggs, Joanne, Lot 23, Auburn Place, $185,000.
Fellows, John W. to Watts, Mark R. and Watts, Hannah A., Lot 43, Charleston Place, Sub. Ph One, Sec. One, $279,000.
Rich, Mason Linda and Mason, Linda Rich to Tackett, Ryan A. and Tackett, Kristin S., Lot 47, Saddle Hill, Ph. III, $235,000.
Weeks, Guerin Casey Ryan and Guerin, Casey Ryan Weeks and Weeks, Casey Ryan to Thompson, Alicia Claire, Lot 112, Cedar Brooke Sub., $230,000.
Johnson, Annie Belle to Johnson, Walter Jr. and Johnson, Wlliam C., Tracts County.
Elliott, Linda W. and Elliott, Richard B. to Herandez Gonzalez Jose Juan and Gonzalez, Jose Juan Hernandez and Dominguez, Alberta Martinez and Martinez Dominguez Alberta, Parcels, Singletree Road, $38,000.
Andrew, Evans Taylor Properties I. LLC to Larkins, Robert E., Parcel County, $90,800.
Gamble, Elaine Harrison and Gamble, Marcia Elaine and Campbell, Patricia Ann and Campbell, Patricia Harrison to Bodie, Carol Harrison, Tract C County.
Gamble, Elaine Harrison and Gamble, Marcia Elaine and Bodie, Carol Harrison and Bodie, Carol H. and Bodie, Janice Carol to Campbell, Patricia Harrison, Tract B, County.
Campbell, Patricia Ann and Campbell, Patricia Harrison and Bodie, Carol Harrison and Bodie, Carol H. and Bodie, Janice Carol to Gamble, Elaine Harrison, Tract A, County.
Bodie, Carol Harrison and Bodie, Carol H. and Bodie, Janice Carol to Derrenbacher, William E. III, Tract C, County.
Campbell, Patricia Harrison and Campbell, Patricia Ann to Campbell, Patricia Harrison and Campbell, John R., Tract B, County.
Gamble, Elaine Harrison and Gamble, Marcia Elaine to Proctor, Bryan Scott, Tract A, County.