Mackin, Joseph G. By AIF and Mackin, Patricia A. AIF to Smyth, Daniel Ray, Unit 9-A, Ph. II, Country Village Sub., $61,000.
Bolden, Venise L. to Bolden, Venise L. and Bolden, Joe M., Lot 28, Auburn Place Sub.
Britt, Ken L. to Mullennax, James A. and Ferrer, Luis, Lot/Unit D-3, Woodhaven Townhouses, $100,000.
Long, John T. and Long, Ann Reid to BL Family Reality Group LLC, Lot 126, Ph I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub., $11,500.
Jennings, James B. to BL Family Reality Group LLC, Lot 89, Ph. I, Sec. III, Stoney Point Sub., $14,000.
Blue Reo 2 LLC to Dreamers Properties LLC, Lot 7, County Home Sub., $42,000.
Carroll, Robert Lee to Carroll, Lisa A., Lot 9, Cokesbury Hills.
King, Anthony L. and King, Rebecca B. to Suttles, Thomas and Suttles, Ashley, Parcel 2.53A, County.
Simmons, Jack H. to Ivie, Karen, Lot 58, Woodfields Sub.
QB LLC to Uptown Senior Horizontal Property Regime Association, Parcel County.
Burnett, Patricia Ann By AIF and Burnett, Patricia A. By AIF and Balchin, Donna AIF to Brewer, David A. Jr. and Brewer, W. Russell and Brewer, A. Scott, Lot 20, Piedmont Pointe, Ph. II, $17,500.
Moon, Eung S. to CSI Services LLC, Lots A & B, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $24,000.
Keith, Laura J. and Johnson, Gerald P. and Dean, Wade P. Jr. and Dean, Wade Preston Jr. to Dean Acres LLC, Parcel County.
Town & Country Real Estate Inc. and Town & Country Real Estate and Town And Country Real Estate Inc. and Town And Country Real Estate to Abrams, Janice D., Unit 8-B, Ph. II, Country Village Sub.
Norton, Sandra M. to Meek, Kenneth R. and Shelton, Brandy M., Parcels County, $299,900.
Hallman, Tammy Darlene to Richard, Marshall Dean, Lot 35, Utopia Acres.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Wood, Warren David and Wood, Jennifer Lynn, Lot 7, Eighteen Queens Court, $265,200.
Wrenn, Nathan P. to Burke, Mary H. and Burke, William R., Tract 5, Holmes Place, $212,500.
CMH Homes Inc. to Shockley, Edwin J. and Shockley, Sheila, Lot 12, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph I.
Gobble, James C. By AIF and Gobble, Marilyn B. AIF to Gobble, Marilyn B., Lot 107, Forest Hills Sub.
RBM Of Greenwood SC Inc. to Monomoy Properties Greenwood SC LLC, Parcel 1.70A, County, $715,000.
GRW Realty LLC to Walker, Reid R. and Walker, Amanda Hope B., Lot 47, Beacon Hill Sub., $40,000.
Lai, Peter to Commissioners Of Public Works Of The City Of Greenwood, Lot County.
Walker, Cary S. to Commissioners Of Public Works Of The City Of Greenwood, Lot County.
Miner, June L. to Commissioners Of Public Works Of The City Of Greenwood, Lot County.
Nicholson, William Franklin and Nicholson, Kimberly Brook and Nicholson, K. Brook to Commissioners Of Public Works Of The City Of Greenwood, Lot County.
Morris, Anna W. to Morris, Anna W. and Morris, Kenneth E., Parcels County.
Koizumi, Futoshi to Phillips, Nicholas C., Lot/Unit 11, Sec. I, Ph. II, Rock Knoll Townhouse Development, $85,000.
Special Referee and Brechtel Tamara and Jessie, Diana F. and Leaks, Johnny Per Rep and Jessie Clyde Estate and Clyde, Jessie Estate to TM Properties LLC, Lot 44, Emerald Place Sub,. 2019-CP-24-00714, $84,000.
Special Referee and Williams, Daniel Estate and Daniel, Williams Estate and Williams, Julian and Carithers, Betty to Clark, Matthew C. and Clark ,Adrian Allen, Lot 22, Sec. A, Briarcliff Sub., 2020-CP-24-00175, $74,000.
Lollis, James E. Jr. to Fortner, Destiny N. and Lollis, Coleton, Parcel County, $66,250.
Griggs, Anna P. and Culbertson, Anna P. and Griggs, Anna to Griggs, Anna P. and Culbertson, Robert Bruce, Unit 143, Ph. II, Devon Park.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Minor, James and Minor, Linda, Lots 7-10, Blk. 6, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores, $20,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Minor, Rufus H., Lot 3, Blk. 5, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores Sub., $7,000.
Rollins, Susan Carol and Rollins, Phillip K. and Rollins, Susan C. to Goldston, Megan, Lot 42, Ferncliff, Ph. II And Pt. Lots 43 & 43-A, Ferncliff Ph. II, $370,000.
Pruitt, Deborah A. and Vaughan, Deborah A. and Acton, Ian Paul and Acton, Ian Paul to Pruitt, James E. Jr., Lot 7, Greenwood Plant Sub.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Rollins, Phillip and Rollins, Susan, Lot 12, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Ph. I, $418,500.
Saxon, William Brent Estate and William Brent Saxon Estate to Ladia Vatsal Mukesh and Sitwala, Puja S., Lot E-6, Gatewood Sub., $337,000.
Yandell, Thomas F. Jr. to Yandell, Carol C,. Tracts 4-7 County.
Stone, Nancy T. and Mccurley, Nancy T. and Mc Curley, Nancy T. and Timmerman, John W. Trustee and Stone, Nancy T. Trustee and Mccurley, Nancy T. Trustee and Mc Curley, Nancy T. Trustee and Timmerman, Richard H. Jr. Trust and Richard H. Timmerman Jr. Trust to Timmerman, John W., Lot B-3 And Adjacent Patio Woodhaven Townhouses, $66,666.67.
Timmerman, John W. to Timmerman, John W. and Timmerman, Michele Brinker, Lot B-3 And Adjacent Patio Woodhaven Townhouses.
Sightler, Jerry L. and Sightler, Donna P. to Roback, Mark F. and Wilkes, Jennifer B., Lots 9 & 10, Summer Pointe, $1,250,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots 66-69, 70-77 & 119-128, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $1,075,800.
Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC to Lecroy, John W., Lot 30 And Pt. Lot 31, Brookside Sub., $175,900.
Losa, Marisel to Losa, Marisel Trustee and Losa, Marisel Revocable Living Trust and Marisel Losa Revocable Living Trust, Lot 23, Eighteen Queens Court.
BPRP LLC to Borland, James R. and Borland, Mary M., Apartments/Units 117-E, 117-G & 117-H, Hidden Creek Horizontal Property Regime, $160,000.
BPRP LLC to Patterson Management Associates LLC, Apartments/Units 117-C, 122-C, 122-D, 122-G, 126-A & 126-B, Hidden Creek Horizontal Property Regime, $320,000.
Harrison, Andrea Culbertson and Harrison, Andrea to Alfaro, Oscar Alberto Padilla and Padilla, Alfaro Oscar Alberto and Padilla, Duarte Graciela and Duarte, Graciela Padilla, Lot 85 J, Lewis Smith Property, $55,000.
Sheppard, Mary E. to Farmer, Bradlee C. and Dorn Kelsey, Lot, Jennings Ave, $150,000.
A E Andrews Enterprises LLC to Lowe, Shawn H., Lot County, $225,000.
Equity Trust Company Custodian and Doyle, Terence IRA and Terence Doyle IRA to Bentolila, Michael Albert and Bentolila ,Amber, Lots 90 & 90-A, Eagles Harbor, Ph. II, $59,500.
Edwards, Virginia Martin to Martin, Theodore A. Jr., Lot 115, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Hedrick, James Kenneth to Hedrick, Jason Allen, Parcel A, County.
Bartley, Moseley to Bartley, Moseley LLC, Lot City.
Bartley, Moseley LLC to Larkins, Robert E., Lot, Hwy 25/Montague Ave & Easement, $230,000.
Byars, Milton M. Jr. to Byars, Justin, Lots A, B & C, Watson Court, $95,000.
Bautista, Gregoria to Herrera, Isaac, Lot County, $20,000.
Lewis, Doreen K. Grim and Grim, Doreen K. to Grim, Doreen K. and Grim, Daniel J., Lot 11, Gin House Acres.
Lewis, Richard H. By AIF and Lewis, Doreen K. Grim and Grim, Doreen K. and Grim, Doreen K. AIF to Lewis, Richard H. and Grim, Doreen K. and Grim. Daniel J. and Ware, Diana, Lot 12, Gin House Acres.
Holloway, Clarence J. to Holloway, Clarence J. and Holloway, Jamia S., Lot 7, John K. Harley Sub.
Brooks, Patsy Cain to Long, Virginia B. and Brooks, Edward Loudon III, Lot County,
Chrisley, Dewey W. to Chrisley, Virginia Fulmer Estate and Virginia Fulmer Chrisley Estate, Lot C, County.
Covington, Steven Tyler By AIF and Covington, Barbara AIF to Bonds, Jodie, Lots, County, $191,000.
Wham, James Walter to Wham, Donna M., Lot 31-B & Parcel X Marshall Circle, Lot 31-A, Marshall Circle.
Stewart, Timothy H. and Stewart, Phyllis B. to Stewart, Rentals LLC, Lot 4, Blake Street.
Stewart, Timothy H. and Stewart, Tim H. to Stewart, Rentals LLC, Parcels County.
Hostetler, Donnie A. to Postell, Douglas M., Lot, County with 12 X 52 Mobile Home, $12,500.