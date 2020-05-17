Minor, Betty J to Minorm Tracy M,, Lt, 15m Joe F, Park Sub,, $0.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Akridge, Alvie R. and Akridge, Barbara L., Lt. 106, Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, $279,500.
Blosser, Michael R. and Aerts, Dana M. and Blosser, Dana M. to Blosser, Michael R. and Blosser, Dana M., Lt. C-53, Stonewood Sub., Ph II.
Blosser, Mike to Blosser, Michael R. and Blosser, Dana M., Tract County.
Corporate Communications International Inc. to Noteboom, Hudson K., Lt. 19, Lakewood Heights Sub., $173,500.
Plaisted, Lois F. to Plaisted, Lois F. and Plaisted, Steven J., Lt. 41, Hyde Park Sub.
Miles, Norris G. Jr. to Miles, Denise L., Lt. 22, Barkwood Sub., Ph, II.
Powell, Lisa C. to Gooch, Lauren Ashlee Per Rep and Powell, William B. Estate By Per Rep and Estate Of William B. Powell By Per Rep, Lt. 5, Eighteen Queens Court.
Allison, Mark L. to Turner, Marlene B., Lt. 20-A, Cambridge Court, $8,000.
Hallman, Peggy Mattison to Hallman, Vaden S., Tracts 1, 2 And 3 County.
Butler, Devin N. and Strickland, Cody Allan to Miller, Johnson Blake and Miller, Jessica, Parcels County, $140,000.
Pritchard, John A. and Pritchard, Sharon L. to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Bailey, Robert Todd IRA and Robert Todd Bailey IRA, Lot 292, Phase VI, Grand Harbor Sub. $3,460.
Mutch, David Wayne and Mutch, Tenia S. to Mutch, Emily K. and Mutch, David Wayne and Mutch, Tenia S., Lot 7-A, Ph. III, Autumn Trace.
Ross, Bryan D. to Pham, Deliane Lee, Lot 246, Sec. 2, Riegel Plant Sub., $25,585.
Brooks, Furman Roy and Brooks, Brenda S. to Meredith, Benjamin Lee and Meredith, Jacqueline Brooks, Lot A-1, County, $188,000.
Word, Calvin to Salters, Calvin E., Lot 3, Block D, Brewer Hospital Sub.
Sullivan, Michael H. and Sullivan, Ruth Ann to Sullivan, Michael H. and Sullivan, Ruth Ann and Maez, Kathleen Sullivan, Lot 17, Foxcroft Sub. With Mobile Home.
Juergens, Dirk UWE to Fields, Sharon J., Lt. 59, Glendale Heights Sub.
Morton, Larry to Mortons Realty, Parcel B, City With Easement.
Vicars, Sharon R. Trustee and Richey, Michael Wayne Trustee and Richey, Juanita L. Living Trust and Juanita L, Richey Living Trust to Richey, Wayne B., Lt. 170, Orchard Park Sub.
Richey, Wayne B. to Vicars, Sharon R Trustee and Richey, Michael Wayne Trustee and Richey, Wayne B. Living Trust and Wayne B. Richey Living Trust, Lt, 170, Orchard Park Sub.
Central Trust Company to Mathews Fields LLC, Parcel Kirksey Section, $100,000.
Azzarano, Jennifer D to Porsga, Vickie R., Lt. 3, Sec. Ag Avalon Townhouses, Ph. I, $95,500.
Gibert Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Golden, John, Lt. 86, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph. I, And 2004 Mobile Home, $40,000.
Ridgeway, John Keller Trustee and Carol Sellars Ridgeway Residential Trust and Ridgeway, Carol Sellars Residential Trust and Ridgeway,Keith M. Residential Trust and Keith M. Ridgeway Residential Trust to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lt. 14, Belle Meade Sub., $110,000.
Kelley, Lynn A. and Kelley, David L. and Kelley, David Ladd II to Kelley, Leslie Glen, Lt. 5, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. V, $80,000.
Holman, Elizabeth B. By AIF and Holman, Barbara S. AIF to Stoddard, Thomas B. and Stoddard, Tara H., Lot D-11, Gatewood Sub. & Easement, $570,000.
Rusche, James A. and Rusche, Kay R. to Van Fossen, Richard Robert and Van Fossen, Mary Louise Mariette and Fossen, Richard Robert Van and Fossen, Marie Louise Mariette Van, Lot 58, Grand Harbor, Ph. I & Easement, $410,000.
Davis, Lois H. By AIF and Davis, Terri A. AIF to Byrd, Kristi I., Lot 8, Block B, Gracemont Terrace, $205,000.
Halbert, Darryl and Halbert, Dawn to Eargle, Perry and Eargle, Beth E., Lot County, $480,000.
Proctor, Robert Daniel to Imperati, William Matthew, Parcels, Woodfields Sub., $126,500.
Young, Steven D. and Young, Melissa B. to Abercrombie, Bonner Hozey and Abercrombie, Walter Joshua, Lot 93, Belle Meade Sub, $204,900.
Purvis, James L. and Purvis, Jeanne A. to Purvis, James L. Jr., Parcels County.
Farmer, Michael R. and Lachance, Gaetan J. to Lee, Joe P. III and Lee, Joe Paul III and Lee, Teresa Gayle, Parcels, County, $245,000.
Minter, Alexandra L. By AIF and Motley, Pamela L. and Motley, Pamela L. AIF to Norman, Tiarla, Unit 12-C, St. Kitts Sub. Ph I, $90,000.
Forrester, Simon Blaine to Calvert, Morgan D., Lot 50, Fairforest Sub., $119,000.
Blythe, Randall W. Trustee and Blythe, Randall W. Revocable Trust and Randall W. Blythe Revocable Trust and Blythe, Deborah B. Trustee and Blythe, Deborah B. Revocable Trust and Deborah B. Blythe Revocable Trust to Smith, David Reid Trustee and David Smith Family Trust and Smith, David Family Trust and Jan Smith Family Trust and Smith, Jan Family Trust and Smith, Jan, Lots, Brightwater Bay Sub & Easement Also Parcel D County, $137,500.
Puckridge, Larry D. and Puckridge, Patricia M. to Mountain Dreambuilders LLC, Lt. 177, Ph. II, Newport Sub.
K4K LLC and K Four K LLC to Grand Harbor Club LLC, Lt. 8, Patriot Plantation, $35,000.
Grand Harbor Club LLC to Moody, Edwin R. and Yi, Hyon S., Lt. 8, Patriot Plantation, $74,900.
Hunter, Martha and Sanders, Martha and Scott, Baron Landaris and Scott, Baron L. to Kelton, Scott and Sanders, Martha and Hunter, Martha, Lts. 32 & 33, High Side Hills Sub.
Facey, Rodger E. to Facey, Kathleen L. and Facey, Rodger II and Hargrave, Sherri and Norback, Angela and Facey, Andy, Lt. 1, County 1.32A.
Facey, Rodger II and Hargrave, Sherri and Norback, Angela and Facey, Andy to Facey. Kathleen L., Lt. 1, County 1.32A.
Elmore, Amelia to Gilchrist, Willie Jr. and Gilchrist, Linda D., Lt. 3, Greenacres Sub., $115,000.