Marland Limited Partnership to Greenwood Bells LLC, Parcel County, $1,000,000.
Wilson, Teresa Knight to Brown, Jasmine, Lots 4 & 6-B, Blk 7, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores Sub., $50,000.
Byrd, Susan S. and Byrd, Susan to Bearden, James Christopher and Bearden, Amber Gunter, Tract B, County.
Powell, Dean H. to Powell, Pamela L., Lot 75, Northfall Acres.
C & K LLC and C And K LLC to Berla Holdings LLC, Lots 12 & 13, Griffin Avenue, $38,000.
Shier, G. Michael to Gantt, Jessie James Jr., Lots 1-3, Blk C, Laurel Hill, $135,000.
Newman, Sondra Nelson to Porter, Linda B., Lot 58, Harris Plant Sub., $87,000.
Todd, Stacy B. and Todd, Stacy to Krudwig, Geraldine M. Shaw, Lot 46, Ashton Park, Ph. I, $150,000.
BLSH LLC to CSI Services, LLC, Lots 50 & 51, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $25,000.
Applbaum, Dennine to Applbaum, Stewart M., Lot 23, Grand Harbor Sub., Ph I.
Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Emery, Edward F., Lot 14, Brightwater Bay Sub., $22,500.
Huegoknots Properties LLC to Casique, Salvador Casique, Lot B, County, $22,000.
Nickles, Sandra B. and Galloway, Brenda B. and Babb, Connie B. and Babb, Connie Brown to Scott K. Babb Trust and Babb, Scott K. Trust and Chadwick, Stephanie B. Trustee and Babb, Brannon M. Trustee, Lot 1.03A, County.
Moton, Melinda C. and Moton, William L. to Carlie, Neshaune R., Lot 97, Locksley Hall Sub., $195,000.
Henderson, Michael E. and Henderson, Martha P. to Meehan, Patrick Sean and Dinelli, Meehan Michele and Meehan, Michele Dinelli, Lot 42, Ph. I, Sec. III, Stoney Point Sub., $28,800.
Auburn Place LLC to Bolden, Venise L., Lot 28, Auburn Place Sub., $7,900.
Crew, Robert E. Jr. Trustee and Wideman, Anne C. Trustee and Crew, Robert E. Jr. Living Trust and Wideman, Anne C. Living Trust and Robert E. Crew Jr. Living Trust and Anne C. Wideman Living Trust to Swain, Christopher, Pt. Tracts 4 & 5 (Greenwood And McCormick), $1,200.
Holloway, Glory to Marshall, Tammy, Lot 3, County.
Knighton, Carolynn Few to RTB Capital LLC, Deed To Right Of Way, Parcel #6857-543-153, $20,000.
Lax, Joseph O. Jr. Trustee and Joe Lax Family Trust and Glenda Lax Family Trust and Lax, Joe Family Trust and Lax, Glenda Family Trust to Yarbrough, Ernest Boyd and Yarbrough, Lisa Broome, Lot 2, Frazier Pointe Sub., $735,000.
Smith, William S. to Smith, John M., Lot 6, Varner Lots, $108,000.
Jones, James Albert Jr. to Reynolds, Vershell, Lot, Little Mountain Road, $35,000.
Wiley, Charles A. Jr. and Wiley, James Russell to Wiley, Charles A. Jr., Lot 53, Colonial Heights Sub.
Burton, Susan P. to Roper, Mary Jane and Burton, Susan P., Lot 3, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. V.
Stevens, Timothy E. to Holloway, Rodney, Lot 1, County.
Bannister, Daniel K. Per. Rep. and Carmichael, Juanita K. Estate and Juanita K. Carmichael Estate and Bannister, Daniel K. Trustee and Carmichael, Duncan A. Trustee and Carmichael, Duncan D. to Bearcat Properties LLC Lot/Unit 1, Winchester Place, $80,000.
Brock, R. Rhett to Bearcat Properties LLC, Lot 96, Harborside Sub., Ph. II, $8,900.
Verdae Commons LLC to Stoney Point Property Owners Association Inc, Lot 1.26A, County, $1.
Boone, Terry W. and Setzler, Shannon D. to Lara, Jaime Rosales, Lots 12-17, Blk. J, Blyth Heights Sub., $62,000.
Berry, Roger Dean and Berry, Roger D. to Berry, Rose D., Lots County.
Gillenwater, Mathew and Gillenwater, Jamie to Futch, Shaun A., Lot 14-C, County, $95,000.
Langley, Joe W. to Martinez, Gerardo Sosa, Lot C, County, $50,000.
Trammell, Cynthia K. to Goodman, Richard Thomas and Goodman, Joelyn M., Lot 31, Planters Row, Palmetto Crossing, Ph. I, $60,000.
TNT Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Harrison, Thomas Everette and Anderson, Sharon Renee, Lot 241, Sec. I, Matthews Plant Sub., $58,000.
Terri, Still Demers Estate and Demers, Terri Still Estate and Demers, Dale B. Per. Rep. to Ross, Nicholas A. and Wheland, Mark A. and Wheland, Teresa M., Lots 1-4, County, $16,000.
Greenwood Leasing Company LLC to Parnell, Kevin S., Lot A, County, $70,000.
Hughes, Katherine Lucinda to Butler, Bryan and Allen, Claywell, Lot 54, County, $20,000.
Goff, Jillian S. to Morris, Anna W., Lot, County.
TM Properties LLC to Denton, Jessica M. and Denton, Joshua D., Lot, Emerald Farm Road, $269,000.
Mcdonald, Debbie G. and Mcdonald, Debra G. and Taylor, Debbie G. and Taylor, Debra G. and Mc Donald, Debbie G. and Mc Donald, Debra G. to Mcdonald, Colin K. and Mc Donald, Colin K., Lot 48, Colonial Heights.
Nickles, Philip R. to Nickles, Philip R. and Nickles, Joyce J. and Van Wyk, Julie Johnson, Nickles and Riekenberg, Amelia Ann Nickles and Nickles, Philip R. Jr., and Zeillmann, Sally Adair Nickles, Lots 68 & Pt. Lot 69, Druid Hills Sub.
Funderburk, Martin D. to Williams, Abby and Funderburk, Martin R., Lot/Unit, 31 Bradford Place.
Williams, Abby and Funderburk, Abbey Elizabeth and Funderburk, Martin R. to Leo, Joseph Odell, Lot/Unit 31, Bradford Place, $78,000.
Robles, Felix P. to Bowman, Wilton Grady, Lot 2, Blk. G, Avalon Townhomes, $98,900.
Bowman, Wilton Grady to Big Properties LLC, Lot 2, Blk. G, Avalon Townhomes.
Peurifoy, Jessica C. and Denton, Jessica Peurifoy to Herrera, Castillo Johnathan and Castillo, Johnathan Herrera and Castillo, Sabrina, Lot 4,7 Woodfields Sub., $142,500.
Couto, John and Deoliveira, Jacqueline Marie to Couto, Delores and Couto, Dolores, Tract 1, County.
Couto, Delores and Couto, Dolores to Priest, Matthew Curi, Tract 1, County, $185,000.
Maffett, Patricia C. to Mabry Enterprises LLC, Lot 12, Franklin Sub., $100,000.
Cowart, Nathanial and Cowart, Nathaniel to Cowart, Melissa, Pt. Lot B, County (Greenwood And Abbeville),
Shirley, William Eugene and Shirley, William E. to Sartin, Loy E., Lot 71, Ammonwood Sub., $28,000.
Sartin, Loy E. to Bruce, William J. Jr., Lot 23, Ammonwood Sub., $227,500.
Owens, Mark S. to Casto, Deanna Lee, Unit E-3 of Lt X-6, Gatewood, $190,000.
Sightler, Jerry L. and Sightler, Donna Porter and Sightler, Donna P. to Gibson, Scott W. and Mcgarity, Tara M. and Mc Garity, Tara M., Lot 111, Grand Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $100,000.
Martin, Jamason Randevious and Martin, Jamason to Coats,Crystal Neeshay, Lot 123, The Willows Sub., $115,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Martin, Jamason R., Lot 32, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $208,791.
Weeks, Erin L. to Morris, Larry D. and Morris, Helen G., Lot/Unit 3-C, Curl Creek Townhouses, $120,000.
Henderson, Steven B. and Henderson, Lisa B. to Jones, Christopher P. and Jones, Sally L., Lots 29 & 28-A, The Eleven Acres Sub., $302,500.
Page, Robert E. to Wade, Mary Seawright, Lot 82, Stoney Point Sub., Ph. I, Sec III, $299,900.
Ravencraft, Jimmie D. and Ravencraft, Lisa J. to Pondolfino, Robert B. Jr. and Heegan, Barbara Ann, Lot 35, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $347,350.
Mcadams, Elliott Lawrence and Mc Adams, Elliott Lawrence to Bailey, Harris Sr., Lot 34, The Willows Sub., $118,000.
Hamrick, Danny R. to Hamrick, Diane W., Lot 51, Glendale Heights Sub.
Ames, Albert Carl and Ames, Anna Louise to CMH Homes Inc., Tracts B & C, County, $30,000.
Godfrey, Patrick Eugene Trustee and Godfrey, Emma Jane Living Trust and Emma Jane Godfrey Living Trust to Ramos, Pamela Jane and Ramos, Robert William, Lot 40, Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood.
D Amore, Mallory Paige Trustee and Damore, Mallory Paige Trustee and Damore, Mallory Paige Revocable Trust and D Amore, Mallory Paige Revocable Trust and Mallory Paige Damore Revocable Trust to Thornton, Ricky Lynn and Thornton, Judy Lynn, Lot 11, C. Y. Thomason Sub., $430,000.
Kehl, Denise T. and Kehl, Rufus Bates III to Noblin, Matthew S. and Noblin, Kristen K., Tract B-1, Tranquil Road, $265,000.
Bolton, Stephanie S. and Bolton, Alexander R. to Burton, Sommer N. and Taylor, Justin, Lot 14, Ninety Six Plant Sub. $95,000.
Grant, David B. and Grant, Elizabeth C. to Grant, David Gaines and Grant, David B., Lot 7, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub.
Butler, Mary Elizabeth and Rudder, Mary Elizabeth to Jenkins, Cynthia Marie and Jones, Medus Marshall and Jones, Jane R., Parcel, Old Pucketts Ferry Road.
Vaughn, Joseph M. to Vaughn, J. Patrick and Vaughn, John D. and Vaughn, Rosemary, Lots, County.
Vaughn, Joseph M. to Vaughn, Michael E. and Vaughn, John D. and Vaughn, Rosemary, Lots, County.
Divens, Odis Jr. to Divens, Martha and Aime Ava, Divens and Walker, Thea M. Divens and Phea, Cassandra and Sligh, Joseph, Lot 4, Hartzog Acres.
Davenport, Pamela W. Per. Rep. and Williamson, Perryne Willis Estate and Perryne Willis Williamson Estate to Raustis, Robert Douglas and Raustis, Sara, Lot 3-A, County, $240,000.
Nex Venture Realty Inc. to Gilchrest, Emily J., Unit 11, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. IV, $114,000.