Bell, Jimmy A. to Gillespie, Sharon R., Parcel, SC Highway 246 North.
Fowler, David Eugene to Sanchez, Daniel Molina and Molina, Maria Guadalupe and Molina, Shanchez Daniel and Guadalupe, Molina Maria, Lt. 12, Hospital Street South, $35,000.
Crowe, Aaron W. and Crowe, Austin T. to Crowe, Forrest N., Parcels County.
Stewart, William R. and Stewart, Lynn M. to Bahr, Leo A. and Caughlan, Bahr, Cindy L. and Bahr, Cindy L. Caughlan, Lt. 8, Sec. B., Habour Heights Sub. & Water Tap, $310,000.
Hayes, Kevin D. to Brewer, Keelie L. and Brewer, Justin H., Lot 42, St. Andrews At Hunter's Creek Plantation, $319,900.
McCray, Barbara E. and Mc Cray, Barbara E. to Mc Cray, John D. and Mccray, John D., Lt. 81, Augusta Fields, Sec 2.
Mc Cray, John D. and Mccray, John D. to Mc Cray, John D. and Mccray, John D. and Mccray, David Wayne and Mc Cray, David Wayne and Mc Cray, John Franklin and Mccray, John Franklin and Mccray, Ted Rhea and Mc Cray, Ted Rhea, Lt. 81, Augusta Fields Sec 2.
Graham, Linda Wilson and Edwards, Linda Wilson and Scott, Patti Wilson and Scott, Patti W. to Connell, Judy Wilson, Lt. A, County.
Kennedy, Deidre M. to Sutton, Deborah A., Lt. 30, Laurel Street Sub., $157,100.
Walker, Timothy C. to Episcopal Church Of The Resurrection, Parcel City.
Nation, Gladys to Lewis. Tovah N., Lt. 96, East End Heights Sub., $20,000.
Cooner, Martin By AIF and Cooner, Julie S. AIF to Bennett, Hazel C., Lot City, $75,000.
Dipple, David Trustee and Pyle, Perry J. Trustee and Turner, Isaac Trustee and West Congregation Of Jehovahs Witnesses to Upper South Carolina Conference Of The Pentecostal Holiness Church Inc, Tract H-1, County, $162,500.
Sitton, Helen S. By AIF and Sitton, David Dalton and Shealy, Leland Dickert AIF to Mcalister, Tammy F. and Mc Alister, Tammy F., Parcels Nation Road, $145,000.
Archibald, Dyar F. and Archibald, Alicia S. and Archibald, D. F. and Archibald, Alicia to Shaw, David G. and Shaw, Therese Marie, Lt. 75-B, Ph. II, Winding Creek Sub., $160,500.
Freeman, Barbara to Freeman, Willie H. Jr., Lt. 25, Marshall Heights Sub.
Word, Jesse to Word, Gladys Estate and Word, Calvin, Lot 3, Bl. D, Brewer Hospital Sub.
Word, Gladys to Word, Calvin, Lot 3, Bl. D, Brewer Hospital Sub.
Bobo, Edith Carol to Bobo, Robert Joey and Watts, David Michael, Lot, County.
Bobo, Robert Joey and Watts, Michael and Watts, David Michael and Ampa LLC and Bobo, Robert J. to Watts, Allie Grace, Lot, County.
Wilson, Joshua and Wilson, Kristen to Symmes, Jason D. By AIF and Symmes, Maverty Casey and Wilson, Kristen AIF, Lot 73, Beechwood Sub., $112,000.
Claussen, Benjamin and Claussen, Lauren to Pierce, Nathan Thomas, Lts. A-2-B & A-1-B, Devore Road & Easement, $142,550.
Hawthorne, Steven S. to Lynch, Kyle R. and Lynch, Bruna C., Lot 11, Broken Ridge Sub., $213,900.
Langley, Joe W. to Bailey, Jason, Lots 15 & 16, Booker T. Washington Heights, $12,500.
Lawrence, Jill and Lawrence, Jill W. to Kinney, Susan, Lot C-1 And Adjacent Patio Of Heritage West Townhomes, $143,500.
Cook, Tammy and Price, Tammy C. to Stockman, Nora, Lot 5-B, Oxford Creek Townhouses, $157,900.
Hatcher, Harvey Floyd and Hatcher, H. Floyd to Hatcher, Harvey Floyd Trustee and Hatcher, Harvey Floyd Revocable Trust and Harvey Floyd Hatcher Revocable Trust, Lot 78, Forest Hills Sub.
Jefferies, Brett to Miller, Austin Scott, Parcel, Block B, Ponderosa Heights Sub., $130,000.
Moore, Dennis Eugene and Moore, W. Marion and Moore, B. Sidney Jr. to By Holdings LLC, Lts 34 & 36, US Highway 25 North, $160,000.
Pietrusza, Steven J and Pietrusza, Susan I. to Walther, Frank C. Jr. and Walther, Lisa Veleta Whayne, Lot 133, County, $26,000.
Davis, J. R. and Davenport, Janice D. and Davis, Larry D. and Bryant, Sandra A. to Reynolds Avenue Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lot 137, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $68,000.
Abell, F. Erwin Jr. Trustee By AIF and Abell, Mary W. Family Trust UWO and Mary W. Abell Family Trust UWO and Abell, Erwin Marshall AIF to Lawrence, Jill Ward, Lt. 30, Idlewood Sub, $165,000.
Long, William Dwight to Earnhardt, Stephen W., Lot 21, A.L. Millings Lots.
Turner, Joann to Freeman, Breannea, Lt. 28, Mcadams Road, $1.
Mcferrin, Rachel Boyd and Mc Ferrin, Rachel Boyd to Mcferrin, James Marshall and Mc Ferrin, James Marshall, Lt. A, County.
Mcferrin, Rachel Boyd and Mc Ferrin, Rachel Boyd to Mcferrin, James Marshall and Mc Ferrin, James Marshall, Lt. 5, Scotch Cross Estates.
Sims, Susan B. to Willard, Jason T., Lot 27, Cedar Lake, $545,000.
Biron, Daniel R. and Biron, Coreen L. to Curtis, Matthew M. and Curtis, Angelia Patience, Lot 134, Wellington Green Sub., $190,000.
Steifle, William C. Sr. to Werts, Lori L. and Werts, Joseph M., Parcel, Island Ford Road, $3,000.
Wright, Elizabeth Ann to Christian, Kenneth W., Lot 1, Block 1, Avalon, $96,500.
Pinson, Lewis Eugene to Rubio, Oscar, Lt. 2, Milwee Street, $10,000.
Davenport, Janice M. to 485 LLC, Lots, County.
Special Referee and Franklin, Arthur C. Jr. to Midfirst Bank, Unit 11, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. IV 2019-CP-24-1069.
Miller, Alexander D. to Judd, Cody Luke, Lt. 1, City, $33,775.69.
Blocker, Derrick to M and M Enterprises Of SC LLC, Lot 5 & 6, Meadow Street, $0.
Brooks, Dora J. and Breuer, Tammy B. to Brooks, Dora Jay and Breuer, Tammy B., Tracts County, $0.
Simmons, Benjy Grady and Minton, Jill Simmons to Young, Kit T. and Young, Laura A., Unit 9, Timberwood, $100,000.
Ulloa, Jose and Velez, Rosalinda to Ulloa, Jose and Flores, Ana Carolina and Carolina, Flores Ana, Lt. 61, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Mcallister, James Roger and Mcallister, Diane and Mc Allister, James Roger and Mc Allister, Diane, Lot, Lake Shore Drive, $85,000.