Long, John Darrell and Long, Stephen Randolph to Dwight, William, Lot 21, A. L. Milling Lots.
Rumthao, Sochan C. to Zimik, Elcy, Lot 32, Ammondwood Sub.
Special Referee and Psomas, George A. and Fennell, A. C. III to Langley, Tony E. Jr., Tract A2, City 2019-CP-24-00890, $650,001.
Storay, Johnny Ray Jr. to Satterfield, Kenneth J. and Satterfield, Genevieve B., Parcels County, $150,000.
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Horigoshi, Francis, Lt. 1, Laurel Wood Sub. Ph. IV.
Booth, Thomas J. and Booth, Shirley W. and Booth, Thomas to Billings, Dale Marie, Lt. 71, Greenwood Plant Sub., $84,500.
Roberts, Danny and Roberts, Ashley N. to Rush, Lynnette A. and Rush, Haylee D., Lt. 7, Northcrest Sub., $100,000.
Bundrick, Wanda H. and Bundric,k Brandon Edward and Kidd, Laura K. and Bundrick, Laura K. and Bundrick, Jamison P. and Bundrick, Brandon E. to Bundrick, Roy E., Lot 14, Spring Valley Sub., $0.
Lusk, Melanie A. and Dalrymple, Melanie A. and Dalrymple, Melanie to Dalrymple, Melanie A., Lt. 15, Suburban Place.
Patton, Franklin Eugene and Patton, James W. to Wilson, Frankie P., Lot 43, Sec. B. Dan Richardson Estate.
Henderson Group LLC The to Henderson, Gavin, Parcel 0.733A, Folly Farm Road.
Blumer, Susanne S. By AIF and Blumer, Philip C. By AIF and Mccravy, John R. IV AIF and Mc Cravy, John R. IV AIF to Williams, Kathryn W. Trustee and Kay Williams Trust The and Williams, Kay Trust The, Tract County, $850,000.
Hancock, S. Anne to Butler, Joy Alexis, Lot 11, Franklin Sub., $70,000.
Sutton, Deborah A. to Kelly, Jeffrey Mark and Kelly, Pamela, Lot 42, Eagles Harbor, $421,500.
Sutton, Francis Godfrey Jr. to Sutton, Deborah A., Lot 42, Eagles Harbour.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Coronado. Gonzalez Angel Antonio and Gonzalez, Angel Antonio Coronado, Lot 7, Chace Avenue, $127,000.
SC Property Buyers LLC to SC Property Management LLC, Lot 432, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Mayfield, Carolyn S. to Davis, Tammy M. and Mayfield, Barry S., Lot County.
Anderson, Thomas P. to Harrison, Francis E. Jr. Trustee and Harrison, Wade C. II Trustee and Harrison, John E. Trustee and Frank E. Harrison Family Trust Uwo, Wade C. Harrison and Harrison, Frank E. Harrison Family Trust, Uwo Wade C. Harrison, Parcels County, $145,000.
Regan, James W. to Nunn, Harvie C. Jr., Lt. 18, Bl. 4, Unit 1, Greenwood Shores, $2,000.
Whitlock, Helen K. and Lagrone, Jeffery W. and Corriher, Judy L. and Lagrone, Darrell Y. to Mitchum, Ann, Lot 13, Hampton Trace Sub., $140,000.
D&T Rentals and Lamb Family Limited Partnership and D And T Rentals to D&T Rentals and D And T Rentals, Parcel Town Of Bradley, $1.
Manley, Raymond L. and Manley, Mary T. to Manley. Tatum Raye, Parcel 5.0A County.
Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC to Smith, Gerald and Smith, Estelle, Lot 191-A, Stoney Point Sub., $347,461.60.
Deskins, Judith Ann and Deskins, Judith A. to Deskins, Judith Ann and Gheen, Jennifer Lynn, Lt. 43, Beacon Hill Sub.
Richey, Jeremy to Odell, Jeffrey Sloan and Odell, Kirby Nicole and O Dell, Jeffrey Sloan and O Dell, Kirby Nicole, Lot 47, Plantation Pointe Sub., $58,500.
Foggie, Charles and Foggie, Charles D. to Payne, Vincent, Lot Baptist Street, $10,000.
Hawkins, Selena and Jackson, Selena Larhonda to Johnson, Tiara Shorece, Lot 28. Ph. II, North Lake Sub., $154,900.
Rubenstein, Loretta K. Trustee and Rubenstein, Morris B. Trust and Morris B. Rubenstein Trust to 104 Diamond Back Land Trust and Smythe, David R. Trustee, Lt 43, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $2,500.
Pearman, Ruth and Sheets, John R. and Sheets, Matthew to Sheets, Jacob Albert, Lts, 1,2 & 3, Plowden Sub.
Bodiford, Terriol James to Bodiford, Carolyn Faye, Lt. 8, Kemside Sub.
Aliffi, Patrick A. to Delgado, Juliana, Tracts County With Easement And Right Of Way, $436,825.
Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to R. E. Tirement Strategies LLC, Lt. 3, Fawn Brook Sub.
Crawford, Randy Lee and Crawford, Randy to Crawford, Christopher B. and Gibert, Tina M. and Dorn, Tiffany and Wallace, Tiffany, Lot 10, Silver Ridge Sub.
Shaw, John Russell II and Shaw, Kayla Michelle to Eldridge, Sherrie L., Unit D-8, Greenbriar Condominiums, $0.
Clanton, Joann to Clanton, Larry D., Lot 1, Sec. 2, Avondale Sub.
Watson, Connie Faith to Bradley, Derrick R. Jr., Lot 37, County, $25,000.
Hart, T. Samuel Jr. By AIF and Hart, Kay L. By AIF and Sprouse, Jerry AIF to Hunter, Shaft Lorenzo and Hunter, Ethel, Lot 51, Forest Lake Sub., $136,500.
Quarles, Roosevelt to Quarles, Rosella H., Lot 22, Sec. 3, Promised Land Sub.
Quarles ,Rosella H. to Quarles, Rosella H. and Quarles, Eric G. and Quarles, Kevin R., Lot 22, Sec. 3, Promised Land Sub.
Love, Wesley to Baylor, Courtney S., Lt. 64, North Fall Acres Sub., $130,000.
Martinez, Brandon J. and Martinez, Kendell and Martinez, Brandon to Cothran, Christian D., Lts. 24,25, & 26, Bl. B., Blyth Heights Sub., $135,000.
Miller, Micheal D. and Sharbough, Patricia A. to Ly58820 Revocable Living Trust The, Units 112-A, 112-B, 112-E & 112-F Hidden Creek & 4/88 Interest In All Paved Areas, $110,000.
Yochem, Betty G. and Yochem, Larry D. to Great Scott LLC, Lts 1 & 2 County, $155,000.
Whitmire Rentals LLC to Great Scott LLC, Lt. 105, Greenwood Plant Sub., $97,000.
Lytch, Donald Mcrae and Lytch, Pamela S. and Steifle, Pam and Lytch, Donald Mc Rae to Lewis, Latoya Demetrica, Lot/Unit 9, Old Mill Townhouses, Ph. II & Easements, $117,500.
Smith, Barbara S. to Smith, Jerry R. and Smith, Barbara S., Tract 9, County.
Merwarth, Mcgrath Jordan Michael and Merwarth, Mc Grath Jordan Michael and Mcgrath, Jordan Michael Merwarth and Mc Grath, Jordan Michael Merwarth to Rochelle ,Mary Bethe and Rochelle, Michael, Lt. 22, Folly Bend Drive, $228,000.
Smith, Joanne B. and Smith, Jo Anne B. to Thomas, Mildred Dorn, Lot 11, Avondale Sub. Also Parcel A Avondale Sub., $126,500.
Copeland, Rhett A. Jr. to Turner, Mackenzie R. and Turner, Tracy and Turner, Mac Kenzie R., Lt. 2, Durst Ave., $118,900.
Woolston, Ann Harrison By AIF and Woolston, Timothy Wesley By AIF to Young, William P. and Young, Lynn H., Lt. C-3, Woodhaven Townhouses & Ajacent Patio, $112,000.
Spearman, Myra R. Estate By Per Rep and Thomas, Derek Freeman Per Rep to Aliffi, Patrick, Lot 13, Ph. I, Centre Court Sub., $260,000.
Marchin, Kyle T. and Marchin, Robin J. to Weiss, Andrew M. and Weiss, Julie, Lot 38, Laurel Street Sub. Ext, $95,000.
Milford Pines Devolopment LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lots 20, 23, 26 & 27, Milford Pines Drive, $152,000.
South State Bank Trustee and Katherine Brooke Vaughn Trust and Vaughn, Katherine Brooke Trust and Park Sterling Bank to Vaughn, Katherine Brooke, Lts. 63-A & 64, Locksley Hall Sub.
George, Kaitlyn A. to Hopkins, Jeffrey C. and Hopkins, Kristen S., Lt. A, City, $171,500.
Burnett, Otis E. Jr. to Burnett, Shane Leif, Lt. 42, Hyde Park Sub.
Burnett, Otis E Jr to Burnett Timothy Otis, Lt 76 Hyde Park Sub,
Lyda, Lilian C. to Farmer, Danny R., Lt. 25 & 1/2 Southern Portion Of Lt. 26, Sunrise Circle Sub.
Ridgill, Alice to Reed. Justin C., Lot No. 43, Pepperhill Sub, $160,000.
Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to Alcin, Eric J. Jr., Lot 2, County, $50,000.
Young, Mamie Lee By AIF and Young, Otis Jerry AIF to Davis, Charles Lamar, Lot 12, Block M, Blyth Heights Sub., $50,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Reesand, Timothy E. and Rees, Cheryl T., Lot 93, Milford Pines Drive, $243,983.
Dougherty, Justin to Martinez, Brandon J. and Martinez, Kendell Leigh, Parcel 11.121A, Clem Road Less However 5.610A, Part B, $250,000.
Redmond, Casey M. to Sullivan, Michael Anthony, Lt. 23, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $80,000.
Wyatt, William Linder to Wyatt, Timothy Keith and Solas, Delilah Lynn and Wyatt, Thomas Richard, Lot 66, Harris Plant Sub.
Wyatt, Timothy Keith and Solas, Delilah Lynn and Solas, Lynn W. to Wyatt, Thomas Richard, Lot 66, Harris Plant Sub., $54,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Cade, Alvon S., Lt. 6, Milford Pines, $234,204.