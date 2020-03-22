Richter, Stuart Glen Trustee and Richter, Judith Slater Trustee and Richter, Judith Slater Revocable Trust and Judith Slater Richter Revocable Trust and Stuart Glen Richter Revocable Trust and Richter, Stuart Glen Revocable Trust to Young, Steven D. and Young, Melissa B., Lt 117, Pucketts Ferry, $282,500.
Bro Con Rental Company Inc. to Macias, Ricardo, Unit 6, Bradford Place Sub., $132,000.
Opperman, Christi L. to Strickland, Ted W. and Strickland, Debra R., Parcels, Tedards Store Road, $285,000.
Graham, Edna Josephine By AIF and Sieckman, Judith L. AIF to Tafta, Wanda G., Lt. J-2, Heritage West Townhouses & Adjacent Patio, $133,000.
Bisek, Kenneth Joseph and Bisek, Kenneth J. to Stone, Vicki B., and Rushton, Cynthia A. and Price, Lori B. and Bisek, Joni C. and Bisek, Kenneth Joseph, Lt. 29, Springdale Sub.
Area Investments LLC to Austin, Wright, Tract C, City, $2,500.
Turner, Kathryn Elaine and Turner, Katherine Elaine to Reynolds, Brandi B. and Reynolds, Scott D., Lt. 12, Bl. 2, Unit 2, Greenwood Shores Sub, $176,000.
Peters, Harold D. and Peters, Barbara C. to Peters, Harold D. and Peters, Barbara C., Lt. 41, Pier 96, Ph. I, Sec 3.
Watts, Jeremy C. to Rickabaugh, Drew M. and Rickabaugh, Julia D., Lt. S-54, St. Andrews At Hunters Creek Sub., $268,000.
Moore, B. Sidney Jr. to Moore, Dennis E., Lot 1.227A, Pine Drive.
Scott, Reneshia Per Rep and Scott, Christopher Lee Estate and Scott, Christopher L. to Comparan, Juan Carlos, Parcel, Edgefield Street, $7,000.
Still, Arthur E. to Still, Franklin C., Parcel, Scotts Ferry Road.
Sorrow, Paul and Sorrow, J. Lynn and Sorrow, Janet Lynn to Schleicher, Haley S., Lot 32, Ph. I, Broken Ridge Sub.
Wilkes, Nathan C. to Wilkes, Nathan C. and Wilkes, Nancy D., Lot No. C-46 & C-45, Stonewood Sub., Ph. II.
Cable, Eric to Salter, Peggy J. and Jackson, Jewell, Lot 1, Block B, Wade Heights Sub., $68,000.
Boiter, Angela to Hall, Jennifer Nicole, Parcel, Dixie Highway.
Faith Christian Center Church to Curry, Desimond Omar, Lot 20, Ruben Williams Property.
Alcin, Eric J. Jr. and Davis, Charles Lamar to Royal Litchfield Enterprise LLC, Parcels County, $0.
Reed, Justin C. to Reed, Justin C. and Reed, Arian Lynn, Lot 43, Pepperhill Sub.
Scott, Joe M. to Williams, Rodricus Antonio, Lots, City, $55,000.
Parker, Debra N. and Norman, Debra Elaine and Parker, Debra Norman to Parker, Andrew and Curenton, Lomax Tomeko L. and Lomax, Tomeko L. Curenton, Lot 3, Elgin Heights Sub. & Lots 14 & 15, Rosemont Drive.
Callan, Bonnie G. Trustee and Shay, Janet G. Trustee and Griffith, Margaret J. Revocable Trust and Margaret J. Griffith Revocable Trust to Griffith, Margaret J., Parcel County.
Griffith, Margaret J. to Huff, Caroline Callan, Parcel County.
Aga, Alice Donna to Guevara, Reyna Xocua and Xocua, Guevara Reyna and Guevara, Monica Xocua and Xocua, Guevara Monica, Lot, Davis Street, $18,000.
Kingsmore, Michael G. to Gleissner, Michael Anthony, Parcel County, $215,000.
Stewart, Timothy H. to Johnson, Christopher Shane, Lot, City, $38,600.
Holland, Charles L. Trustee and Holland, Jean M. Trustee and Holland Revocable Trust to Weaghington, Alexis Elizabeth and Weaghington, Wilson Luke, Lot 72, Wellington Green Sub., $108,100.
Hilley, Jimmy Sanders Jr. and Carpenter, Suzanne Hope and Hilley, Jimmy S. Jr. to Hilley, Jimmy S. Sr. and Hilley, Judy M., Lot 3-B, Ph. II, Autumn Trace Townhouses.
Hilley, Jimmy S. Sr. and Hilley, Judy M. to Wright, Elizabeth A., Lot 3-B, Ph. II, Autumn Trace Townhouses, $123,000.
Harling, Libby Anderson and Robinson, Janet H. and Yingling, Angela H. and Harling, Yancy Ann to Anderson, James S., Tract 2, County, $60,000.
Davis, Larry D. to Westberry, David Madison, Lot 41, Greenwood Plant Sub., $80,000.
Burton Builders LLC to Bhochhibhoya, Amir K. and Ghimire, Pragya S., Lot 20, Ammondwood Sub., $213,000.
Johnston, James W. Jr. and Johnston, Kathy Ann Price to Taylor, Clark A., Tract 2, Timms Road, $265,000.
Quarles, Mattie R. and Quarles, M. Ruth to Quarles, Mattie R. and Wideman, Tialiana C. and Wideman, James D., Lt. 15, Taggart Ave.
Case, Glen W. to Pridgen, Donnie L., Tract 5, Hunter's Glen Sub. Easement, $36,500.
Pridgen, Donnie L. to Pridgen, Donnie L. and Pridgen, Timothy L., Tract 5, Hunter's Glen Sub. & Easement.
Stachurski, Glenn G. and Stachurski, Sandra G. to Burgess, Mauldin, Tracts A & B. County & Easement, $100,000.
Natvig, George Lee and Natvig, Deborah Ann to Natvig, George Lee and Natvig, Deborah Ann, Lt. 74, Cherokee Hills.
Fredlock, Joe B. and Fredlock, Anne H. to Kent, Robert H. Jr. and Kent, Patti L., Lot 571, Canoe Bay Grand Harbor, $272,000.
Scott, Joe M. to Williams, Chicora and Watson, Joe D., Parcels City, $100,000.
Calvert, Wayne E. to Henderson Group LLC The, Lot 251, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $43,500.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Higgins, Stanika Patrice, Lot 8, Chace Avenue, $134,900.
Cockrell, Charles Thomas to Cockrell, Doris Imojene and Cockrell, Christopher Lee and Cockrell, Joshua Thomas, Lot 289, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Butler, Ronald Curtis to Cooke, Sharon B., Lot 64, Belle Oaks Sub., Sec. 8.
Special Referee and McDaniels, Shavonda D. Estate and McDaniels, Shavonda and McDaniels, Shavonda Green and Green, McDaniels Shavonda Denise and Mc Daniels, Shavonda D. Estate to Fellows, John W., Lt. 43, Charleston Place, Ph. I, Sec. I, 2019-CP-24-01233, $190,000.
McGlohorn, Jonathan B. and Mc Glohorn, Jonathan B. to Padgett, Alexa, Lot, Highside Street, $35,000.
Briggs, Jaqulan and Briggs, Jackie to Havird, Kevin, Lt. 2, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
McMahan, E. Blake and McMahan, Yvette R. and Mc Mahan, E. Blake and Mc Mahan, Yvette R. to McMahan, E. Blake and McMahan, Yvette R. and Mc Mahan, E. Blake and Mc Mahad, Yvette R., Lot 48, Sherwood Drive.
McElroy, Carol Lorraine Trustee and Mc Elroy, Carol Lorraine Trustee and Wood, Jean O. Loving Trust and Jean O. Wood Loving Trust to Chihta LLC, Condo Apt. No/Unit 106-D, And 106-H And 104-C, Hidden Creek Condominiums, $154,500.
Hodge, Cathy Joyce and Hodge, Cathy J. to Hodge, Michael A., Parcel County.