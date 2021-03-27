Penn, Shannon R. and Scruggs, Jacob R. and Revels, Shannon Rae to Penn, Shannon R. and Penn, Brian J., Lot 40, Beechwood Sub., $90,000.
Padgett, Bernard H. and Padgett, Carolyn H. and Padgett, Elizabeth H. Carolyn to Payne, Vincent D., Lot 2, Hall Street, $15,000.
Held, Laura L. and Riley, Norma J. and Held, Laura to Carter, Donna R. and Matthews, Donna R., Lot 16, Gin House Acres.
Gendron, Leo and Gendron, Leo E. to Davis, Kay W. and Horton, Sara H., Lot 18, Laurel Acres Sub., $180,000.
Davis, Billie Y. to Green, Timothy Matthew, Parcels County, $45,000.
Green, Timothy Matthew to Smith, Vivian, Parcels County, $55,000.
Ouzts, Jeremy B. to Sargent, Austin B., Lots 99 & 100, Fairforest Sub., $152,000.
Miller, Terry Ann to ITAC LLC, Lot City, $235,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Escobar, Yovani, Lots 52 & 53, Edgefield Heights, $20,000.
Sheard, Julia J. to Lecroy, William S. and Le Croy, William S., Lot County, $17,000.
Weighington, John S. and Weaghington, John S. to Johnson, John, Lot, Kateway Drive, $87,500.
Harrell, David L. and Harrell, Kim S. to Patterson, Brandon T. and Patterson, Jessica R., Lots County, $282,500.
Greenwood Genetic Center to Sheek, Barbara L., Unit E-2 Of X-6, Gatewood, $185,000.
Snider, Emily R. to Snider, Timothy Michael, Lot 12, County.
Ligon, Roxie Anderson to Coleman, Yoshunda, Lot 44 And Pt. Lot 45, County.
TM Management & Sales LLC and TM Management And Sales LLC to Johnson, Jasmine M., Lots 39 & 40, Kemside Sub., $122,000.
J Cad Real Estate Inc. to Gunnels, Micheal S. and Gunnels, Michael S. and Gunnels, Mary B., Lot No. 57,Ph. II, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $40,000.
Warren, Lena W. to Warren, Lena Wood and Smith, Elizabeth Warren and Hollingsworth, Ashley Warren, Parcels Greenwood And Saluda counties.
Warren, Lena to Warren, Lena Wood and Smith, Elizabeth Warren and Hollingsworth, Ashley Warren, Lot County.
Albertson, Michael D. to Albertson, Christina L., Lot 19, Saddle Hill Sub., Ph. I.
Calhoun, Stanley to Eagles Harbor Homeowners Association Inc., Lot 4, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph I, $10,000.
Beattie Development LLC to Keystone Homes Inc., Lots 53-64, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $300,000.
Davis, Mary G. and Davis, Lloyd Steven and Davis, Mark Iran to Burch, Dillon B, Parcel County, $130,000.
Burch, Thomas B. and Burch, Lisa D to Burch, Dillon B., Lot 55, Beechwood Sub.
Davenport, Robert E. to Burnett, Patricia A., Lot 20, Piedmonte Pointe, Ph. Two.
Walker, G. W. and Durant, Alexander Jr. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Agnew, Alvin, Tax Deed — Lot County, $409.53
Graham, Michele to Combs, Dwayne T. and Combs, Shari J., Lot 2, The Estate At Stoney Point, $749,900.
Crosby, James Long to Garrison, Jonathan Phillip and Garrison, Jennifer C., Lot 87, Locksley Hall Sub., $212,500.
Kitchens, Monty Franklin and Kitchens, Tammy Edwards to Singh, Symron S., Lt D-63, Gatewood Sub., $11,500.
Loper, Richard E. to Loper, Linda B., Lot 174, Orchard Park Sub., $0.
Disaster Contractors Inc. to Stephan, Maryann, Lot C-2 And Part Of Lot D, County, $5,000.
Parks, Julia Ann and Parks, Julia Anne to Aviles, Miranda Maria A., Lot, Gage Street, $9,000.
Bundrick, John J. II to Jobsis, Frans F., Lot 37, Roman Acres Sub., $195,000.
American Ira LLC and Entrust Carolinas LLC FBO and Hughes, Harold H. IRA and Harold H. Hughes IRA to Burgess, George, Lot 44, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $17,400.
Mckee, Mark Harvey and Mckee, Matthew Allen and Mc Kee, Mark Harvey and Mc Kee, Matthew Allen and Mckee, Matthew and Mc Kee, Matthew and Mckee, Mark H. and Mc Kee, Mark H. to Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival Inc., Lot 483, Sec. 3, Riegle Plant Sub. & Lot East Main Street, $10,000.
Cantrell, Gilder W. to Jones, Carl L. and Jones, Susan M., Tract B, County, $625,000.
Patterson, Christopher Lee to Ouzts, April E., Lot 6, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $97,500.
Jackson, Brent J. to Drummond, Bradley, Lots 9 & 10, Blk. 3, Unit 3, Greenwood Shores Sub., $3,500.
Drake, Anne B. to Drake, Charles E. Jr. and Wetherington, Maryann Drake and Poole, Jane Elizabeth Drake and Mattern, Nancy Drake, Parcels County.
Drake, Anne B. to Drake, Charles E. Jr., Lot, County.
Leland, Amy Trustee and Pulliam, Chloe R. Testamentary Trust and Chloe R. Pulliam Testamentary Trust to Bickers, Samuel Gordon, Lot, New Market Street.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Jennings, Shunda L. and Jennings, Josephine, Lot 38, Greenwood County, $217,650.
Barter, Joseph B. and Barter, Kelly S. to Costello, Joseph Christian and Costello, Ashley Chase, Lot County, $330,000.
Karle, Daniel Thomas and Karle, Norma W. to Karle, Daniel Thomas and Karle, Norma W., Lot #6, Roman Acres Sub.
GP Properties LLC to Gwinn, John Curtis III and Gwinn, Marie B., Parcel County, $325,000.
Blue Sky Investment Properties LLC to Hoyt, Steven Alan and Hoyt, Karen Lynn, Lot 10, Verandah Beach At Grand Harbor, $70,000.
Donaldson, David C. and Donaldson, Linda K. to Colin, Glenn A. and Colin, Betsy C., Lots 27-A & 28, Plantation Pointe Sub., $755,000.
Wise, Charles Alan and Wise, Tara and Wise, Charles to Dougherty, Robert J., Pt. Tract C, County, $10,000.
Wise, Charles Alan and Wise, Tara and Wise, Charles to Dougherty, Robert J., Tr C-2, County, $140,000.
Holloway, Dorothy Booker to Holloway, Gary and Holloway, Marcella Denise and Holloway, Nanette and Holloway, Brian and Holloway, Kevin and Holloway, Willie Thomas Estate and Willie Thomas Holloway Estate, Lots No. 22 & 23, Block A, Green Acres Sub.
Holloway, Willie Thomas to Holloway, Gary and Holloway, Marcella Denise and Holloway, Nanette and Holloway, Brian and Holloway, Kevin, Lots No. 22 & 23, Block A, Green Acres Sub.
Rosendall, Chris Jay and Rosendall, Dawn Rae to Howell, Charles Daniel, Lot 51, Harborside Sub., $55,000.
Thomas, Lester C. Jr. to Jeffery, Lavoda Vansha and Jeffery, Daniel, Lot 86, Terra Villa Sub., $105,000.
Richardson. Fabrizio Adrienne Victoria and Fabrizio, Adrienne Victoria Richardson and Richardson, Scott Andrea Louise and Scott, Andrea Louise Richardson and Richardson, Larry Brantley Jr. and Richardson, Larry B. and Fabrizio, Adrienne V. Richardson and Richardson. Fabrizio Adrienne V. to Richardson, Larry B. and Richardson, Adrienne B., Lots 33 & 35, Jennings Street.
Miller, Daniel R. and Miller, Katherine S. to Brennan, Michael D. and Brennan, Marianne Katherine, Lot 18-A, Harborside Sub., $145,000.
Story, Lisa M. to Berry, William Hunter, Lot, County, $20,000.
Hole 19 LLC to Poorman, Stephen E. and Poorman, Pattina K., Lot 1-A, County, $0.
Berry, William Hunter to Parris, Edward A. and Parris, Shelvie A., Parcel Hwy. 246 South, $20,000.
Parris, Edward A. and Parris, Shelby A. and Parris, Shelvie A. to Parris, Edward A. and Parris, Shelvie A., Parcels Hwy. 246 South, $0.