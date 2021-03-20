Corn, Bobbie R. to Capehart, Tanya M. and Corn, Bobbie R, Lot No. 7, Gaddy Terrace Northgate Sub.
Thompkins, Marilyn Jo to Provision Builders LLC, Lot No. 23 Callison Estates, Ph. I And Ph. II, $9,000.
Lloyd, Zachary C. and Lloyd, E. Amanda to Lloyd, Zachary C. and Lloyd, E. Amanda, Lot No. 84, Cherokee Hills, Ph. II.
Lowry, William R. and Lowry, Carolyn J. and Lowry, Carolyn H. to Lowry, William Robert and Lowry, Carolyn H. and Lowry, Robert David, Lot 68, Northfall Acres Sub.
Holladay, Leanne Amanda to Holladay, Mark F., Parcels County, $7,000.
Lowry, William Robert to Lowry, William Robert and Lowry, Carolyn H. and Lowry, Robert David, Parcel County (Abbeville & Greenwood County),
Mcgovern, Bary Thomas Trustee and Mcgovern, James Patrick Trustee and Mc Govern, Bary Thomas Trustee and Mc Govern, James Patrick Trustee and Mcgovern, Robert J. Living Trust and Mc Govern, Robert J. Living Trust and Robert J. Mcgovern Living Trust to Law, James M. and Law, Susan C., Tract A, County, $415,000.
Taylor, David Earl Per. Rep. and Bigney, Lawrence Douglas Estate and Lawrence Douglas B. II, Lot 5-A, Henry Pinson Sub., $159,995.
Avery, Alan T. to Avery, Alan T. Jr., Lot 17-B, Garner Heights Sub.
Hammond, Nellie Roberts to Brewer, Angela Kristine Per. Rep. and Hammond, Stanley Thomas J.r Estate and Stanley, Thomas Hammond Jr. Estate, Lot 10, County.
Davis, Ashley F. and Henderson, Ashley Davis to Henderson, Benjamin and Henderson, Ashley Davis, Lot 27, Sec. 1 Sub Of The Residential Properties Of Riegel Textile Corp.
Calhoun, Thelma Joyce to Mitchell, Bobbie Sue and Rushton, Patricia Dianne and Floyd, Olins L. and Tucker, Christopher J. and Thompson, Tracy B. and Brooks, Rhonda B. and Boyd, Philip, Lot 334, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Moody, Martha B. to Moody, Robert R. III, Tract A, County.
Holloway, Robert Jr. to Norman, Stephanie, Lot 46, Pinehurst Drive, $35,000.
Haddox, Mark A. to Demos, David C. and Demos, Karen S., Lot 180, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. III, $7,500.
Godfrin, Rose to Godfrin, Rose and Godfrin, Georges Peter, Lot 6, Cherokee Hills Sub.
Hershberger, Loren D. to Oakridge Holdings LLC, Lot 249, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Sub.
Smith, W. Tedd Trustee and Tedd Smith Revocable Living Trust and Smith, Tedd Revocable Living Trust to Owens, Robi D. and Owens, Mary H., Lot 52, Creekside Sub., $428,000.
Anthony, Alvera Chenault and Anthony, Alvera Torian Chenault and Chenault, Marianne Drew to Witt, Vinetta Goodwin, Lot, City, $40,000.
Pulliam, Chloe Robinson to Leland Amy Trustee and L Pulliam Testamentary Trust and Pulliam L Testamentary Trust, Lot New Market Street,
Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC to Gregory. Michael Anthony, Lot County, $184,900.
Mill Pond Phase II LLC to Bergen, Jacob D., Lot 201, Mill Pond Sub., Ph. II.
Bergen, Jacob D. to Deason, Richard R., Lot, 201 Mill Pond Sub., Ph II, $20,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Lyons, Tekoshia M., Lot 46, County, $180,000.
Paschal, Barbara to Holland, Roderick Anthony, Lot 5, Woodfields Sub., $158,000.
Brewer, Harry to Cribbs, Kathy, Lots 19 & 20, Frances May Davis Property.
Bodie, James F. Jr. to Cribbs, Kathy, Lots 19 & 20, Frances May Davis Property.
Holley, Ricky By AIF and Ashley, Amy H. AIF to Pitts, Kristal Smith, Lot 50, Chinquapin Road, $240,000.
Dorn, Leonard Aaron Per. Rep. and Dorn, Hollie Duane Estate and Hollie, Duane Dorn Estate and Dorn, Leonard A. Per. Rep. to Allen, Vernon E. and Allen Toula C., Lot 358, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $58,500.
Provision Builders LLC to Chiles, Aleecya, Lot 4, Truett Street, $144,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Williams, Roy and Williams, Martha, Lot 31, The Cottages At Emerald Farms, $200,221.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Timmerman, Wade J. and Timmerman, Kayla L., Lot 37, County, $190,560.
White Bluff LLC to Remter, Norbert W. and Remter, Glenda K., Parcels 4 & 5, Tedards Store Road, $16,500.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Robinson, Eleasha S., Lot 20, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $197,400.
Lawrence, Fletcher F. Jr. By AIF and Lawrence, Todd P. AIF to Patel, Pinal C., Lots 26 & 19, Sec. G, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Ward, Timothy Scott and Ward, T. S. to Allison, Sage G., Lot, County, $145,000.
MCK Mortgage Properties LLC to Taggart, Donald Mac Sr., Lot 55, Newport, Phase I, $15,000.
Scruggs, Jacob R. and Scruggs, Julie A. and Lemon, Julie A. to Hollingsworth, Steve, Lots 5 & 6, County, $176,500.
Smith, Dana to Almazan, Ramiro and Almazan, Ramilo, Lot 54, Druid Hills Sub., $189,900.
N & Q LLC and N And Q LLC to Red Tomatoes & Wine LLC and Red Tomatoes And Wine LLC, Lot County, $215,000.
Kateway Properties LLC to Scowcroft, Charles W. and Scowcroft, Brenda J., Lot 2, County, $355,000.
Hollingsworth, Steve to Hollingsworth, Steve and Hollingsworth, Michelle D., Lots 5 & 6, County.
Ashley, Jonathan William and Ashley, Karen Rogers to Snead, Ann Scott B., Tracts County.
Snead, Ann Scott B. to Ashley, Johnathan William and Ashley, Karen Rogers, Lot, County, $84,000.
Mcclintock, Jerry G. and Mc Clintock, Jerry G. to Ball, Daniel W. and Ball, Marjorie H., Lot 11, French Village At Stoney Point, $270,000.
Kosick, Nancy M. Per. Rep. and Cleary, Edward F. Estate and Cleary, Timothy E. Per. Rep. and Edward F. Cleary Estate to Dowis, Lynda J., Lot 124, Kings Grant-Atrium Homes, $225,000.
Griffin, Richard S. Trustee and Griffin, Candace Kay Trust and Candace Kay Griffin Trust to Griffin, Richard S. Trustee and Griffin, Candace Kay Trust and Candace Kay Griffin Trust, Lot 14, Colonial Heights Sub.
Scott, Robert L. to Lewis, Melba Broome Trustee and Broome, James Leland Trust Agreement and James Leland Broome Trust Agreement and Scott, Robert L., Lots 1-10, Woodland Circle, Lots 9-11 Kennedy Avenue.
Hilley, Dorothy Pauline to Markward, Austin C. and Markward, Kathryn Grae, Lot 31, Glendale Heights Sub., $120,000.
J Cad Real Estate Inc. to Collins, Anthony L., Lot 59, Phase Two, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $40,000.
Markward, Austin C. and Bradley, Kathryn Grae and Markward, Austin to Martin, Bryan E. and Seymour, Eva N., Lot 78, Pine Grove Hills, $66,500.
Stevenson, Leroy to Kemp, Ruby Mae, Lot County, Parcel Ridge Road.
Bell, William David to Bell, William David and Bell, Nancy S., Tract 3-A, County.