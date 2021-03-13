WOJM LLC to City Of Greenwood S C and City Of Greenwood SC, Parcel B 1.34A, Court Avenue.
City Of Greenwood SC and City Of Greenwood S C to WOJM LLC, Parcel A, Court Ave. East/Main St. S, Parcel C, Court Ave East/Phoenix Ave.
Timmerman, Wade and Timmerman, Kayla to Pulley, Joseph Seth and Pulley, Haley Kimmons, Lot, Cochran Road, $174,900.
Chapman, Benjamin R. to Chapman, Benjamin R. and Chapman, Clara Fisher, Lot 38 & Lot 39, Subdivision Of The Kay Tract By Central Trust.
Victor, Ronald and Victor, Karen to Clark, David and Clark, Marybeth, Lot No. 177, Ph II, Harborside Sub., $8,000.
Lloyd, Meredith R. to Lloyd, William Jospeh Jr., Lot 10, Ivy Hall Sub.
Williams, Bonnie Elaine to Williams, James P. and Williams, James P. Sr., Lot 42, Pepperhill Sub.
Ross, Catina to Ross, Catina and Ross, Fredrirus Dontae, Lot 64, Spring Valley Sub.
Hastings, Douglas C. and Hastings, Chelsie M. to Hastings, Aaron D. and Hastings, Margaret P., Lot, Pullham Road.
Jones, George A. and Jones, Katherine R. to Union School Investments LLC, Parcel SC Highway 72/Grange Road, $140,000.
Wade, Christopher and Wade, Cynthia to Poff, John W. Jr. and Poff, Melanie B., Lot 17, Reedy Cove Sub.
Blue Reo 2 LLC to Farmer, William T., Lot 349, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $59,000.
Caughman, James Michael and Caughman, Gloria B. to Etters, Cassie Randalene, Parcel County (Abbeville And Greenwood County), $13,001.
Lovern, Jonelle to Hasting, Debra, Lot/Unit 3, Deirdres Place Sub., Phase II.
Gary, Ira Neal By AIF and Gary, Joseph Dennis AIF and Gary, Daniel Philip AIF and Gary, Joseph and Gary, Joseph Dennis and Garrett, Jeffery Neal and Gary, Daniel and Gary, Daniel Philip to Quirino, Javier Cruz and Galeana, Magali Salgado, Lot 473, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $35,000.
Holley, Ricky H. to Smith, Steve and Smith, Kimberly, Lot 26, Ph. I, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $21,500.
Byers, Jane C. to Land, Danny R., Lot 11, Lakeview Heights Sub., $1,000.
Nguyen, Cindy and Nguyen, Nghia Trong to Nguyen, Cindy and Nguyen, Nghia Trong and Nguyen,Van VI, Lot 4, Hampton Tract Sub., $0.
Kubitz, Richard A. By AIF and Kubitz, Barbara L. and Kubitz, Richard Allen By AIF and Kubitz, Barbara Lois AIF to Williams, Christy L. Jordan, Lot 170-B, County, $1,000.
Kubitz, Richard A. By AIF and Kubitz, Richard Allen By AIF and Kubitz, Barbara Lois AIF to Kubitz, Randy Scott, Pt. Lot 170, Stoney Point.
Kubitz, Randy Scott and Kubitz, Randy S. to Kubitz, Barbara L., Pt. Lot 170, Stoney Point.
Quicken Loans LLC and Quicken Loans Inc. to Spires, Robert W. and Spires, Kristen L., Lot No. 6, Ph II, Saddle Hill Sub., $140,000.
Gordon, Mary Alice and Holmes, Jewell to Belcher, David Lee, Lots, Meeks Alley, $35,000.
Henson, Brandon W. to Drinkard, Troy B. and Drinkard, Abigail R., Parcels County, $174,000.
Brewer, D. Ansel to Sutton, Samuel W. Jr. and Holmes, Jessica M., Lot A, Callison Highway, $1,200.
Carithers, Rhonda G. to Harvin, Thomas H. Jr., Lot 83, Fairforest Sub., $48,000.
Capgroup Inc., The to Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lots 6, 7, 9 & 10-16, Walnut Heights Sub.
Cowins, James W. and Cowins, Mary L. to Cowins, James W. and Cowins, Mary L., Lot 2R-A, Cambridge Heights.
Duff, Amanda Jean to Ivester, Ruth N., Lot/Unit C-2 And Adjacent Patio, Windsor Oak Townhouses, Phase I, $195,000.
Allin, Hazel B. to Allin, Sonja Hazel B. Trustee and Allin, Sonja Hazel B. Trust and Sonja Hazel B. Allin Trust, Lot 14, Mimosa Green Sub.
Bankunited NA to Insource East Properties Inc., Lot 11, Lanham Street, $46,500.
Uldrick, Tina and Brewer, Matthew to Wham, George W. and Wham, Deborah R. and Wham, Eric T., Lot 2, Blk. F, Avalon Sub., $100,000.
Butler, Henry William to Butler, Eric M. and Butler, Angela H., Tract, Smith Street Extension.
Butler, Henry William to Butler, Henry William and Butler, Shirley K., Parcel County.
Mayfield, Michael L. and Mayfield, Phyllis and Mayfield, Michael and Mayfield, Phyllis H. to Camper, Mark Alan and Camper, Jeserie Angalay, Lot 1, Whitehall Estates II Sub., $305,000.
Frazier Family Holdings LLC to Mccrea Land & Timber LLC and Mccrea Land And Timber LLC and Mc Crea Land & Timber LLC and Mc Crea Land And Timber LLC, Parcel County, $158,700.
Shealy, Charles C. and Smith, Janice and Mccall, Kaye and Mc Call, Kaye to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lot 22, Woodville Sub., $150,000.
Steadman, Michael Breann to Steadman, Patricia Bourne, Lots, County.
Steadman, Patricia Bourne to Barnett, Taylor N. and Gettys, Brantley K., Lots, County, $125,000.
Lei Properties LLC to L 4 Investments LLC, Lot 41, Augusta Fields Sub.
J Cad Real Estate Inc. to Penland, Charles W. Jr., Lot No. 63, Ph. Two, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $40,000.
Crosby, Henry J. By AIF and Mccravy J. R. IV AIF and Mc Cravy, J. R. IV AIF to Hansen, Annelise M., Lot E-31-A, Gatewood Sub, $289,700.
Gaskin, Monica to Brewer, Matthew A. and Brewer, Jessica L., Lot No. 34, Idlewood Sub, $129,000.
Foulkes, Peggy to Odell, Benjamin C. and O Dell, Benjamin C. and Lacombe, Mary G., Lot 5, The Village At Midtown, Lot Fronts On Hunt Street. $173,000.
Steifle, Clint A. to Henderson, Ada Marina and Johnson, Walter Robert, Lot 26, Block B., Beckridge Sub., $140,000.
Funderburk, Charles E. By AIF and Zentz, Laurie Funderburk AIF to Hermeston, Robert John and Hermeston, Glenda Edwards, Parcels County, $175,000.