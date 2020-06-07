Meints, Kimberly A. to Meints, Vance A., Lt. E-4, Gatewood Sub. & Parcel.
Palmore, Thomas Jr. to Jones, Kenneth Leon and Palmore, Mamie R., Lt. 36, New Market Park Sub.
Palmore, Mamie R. and Jones, Kenneth Leon and Jones, Kenneth L. and Palmore, Mamie to Brownlee, Ernest, Lt. 36, New Market Park Sub., $50,000.
Milam, Suzanne C. to Milam, John Jefferson Jr., Tract 12, County.
Joiner, Walter E. Jr. and Joiner, James Allen and Joiner, Barry Lee to Goulart, Dorothy L. and Hozey, Juanita D. and Smith ,Tricia Oliver and Southerland, Pauline D. and Davenport, Tim, Lts. 91 & 92, Hyde Park Sub., $120,000.
L & J Powell Properties LLC and L And J Powell Properties LLC to Richardson, Ron W., Lot 113, Pine Hills Sub., $72,000.
Wood, Roger Dale to Wood, Gail S., Parcels County.
Castillo, Robledo Jose Alfredo and Robledo, Jose Alfredo Castillo to Morales, Sobal Claudio and Soba,l Claudio Morales, Lot 92, Sec. 8, Belle Oaks Sub., $35,000.
Turner, Johnnie W. and Turner, Renee G. to Turner Rentals LLC, Lot 13, Leyland Place.
Kinney, Susan W. Per Rep and Kinney, William C. Estate Per Rep and William C. Kinney Estate By Per Rep and William Curtis Kinney Estate By Per Rep and Kinney, William Curtis Estate By Per Rep to Fields, Grayson A. and Fields, Stacia S., Parcels County, $240,000.
Connell, Judy W. and Connell, Alvin F. to Connell, Judy Wilson and Graham, Linda Wilson and Edwards, Linda Wilson and Scott, Patti Wilson, Lot B-2, County.
Puckett, Eric L. to Wright, Evelyn M., Tract 3.926A, County, $9,200.
Cook, Dennis P. and Cook, Andrew F. to Hawkes, Paul J. and Hawkes, Katherine A., Parcels County, $25,000.
Wilkinson, Patricia Ruth By AIF and Wilkinson, Ruth Hayes By AIF and Gladson, Laura H. and Gladson, Laura Hayes and Brown, Rosemary H. and Brown, Rosemary Hayes and Hayes, D. Oliver and Hayes, Jeannette and Myers, Charles P. AIF to Myers, Andrew S. and Myers, Joel A., Tract 4 County, $40,000.
Sims, Jo Ann to Fisher, Dianna Fay, Lt. 2, B. C ,Wade Heights Sub., $10.
Tinsley, Harold Dale to Tinsley, E. S. IV, Parcels County.
Polatty, Will Thomas and Garrett, Emily Parks Polatty and Arnold, Elizabeth Jo Polatty to Iglesia, Pentecostal Cristiana, Lot 35 & Lot 36, Miss May Davis Property, $15,000.
King, Russell William and King, Russell W. to Swonger, Kenneth Dale, Lot 1, Lakewood Farms, $0.
Wilbanks, Georgina to Ronan, Alissa Christine, Lot 74, Wellington Green Sub., $185,000.
Mcdaniel, Matthew W. and Bockman, Catherine L. and Mc Daniel, Matthew W. to Mcdaniel, Matthew W. and Mc Daniel, Matthew W., Lot 57, Auburn Place Sub., $0.
Lawrence, Benjamin Mckellar to Duran, Daniel H., Lot 9, Sunset Drive Sub., $115,000.
Duran, Daniel H. to Duran, Daniel H. and Ayala, Ericka Ibarra, Lot 9, Sunset Drive Sub., $0.
Jackson, Marcelina to Fisher, Charles, Lot F, Jackson Sub., $4,000.
Surrett, Chester T. to Surrett, Christopher T., Tract Golf Course Road.
Robinson, Tyrus to Burt, Reeder Lashonda and Reeder, Lashonda Burt, Lots A & B, Hall Street, $1,000.
Harvley, Dorothy J. to Harvley, Timothy R., Tract C, Miller Road.
Ferris, Randall J. and Ferris, Elizabeth A. to Grand Harbor Club LLC, Lt. 44, Patriot Plantation, $92,500.
Mcalister, Matthew Bridwell and Mc Alister, Matthew Bridwell to Zachrich, Jason and Gustavsen, Jennifer, Lts. Lakeshore Drive, $40,000.
Mcalister, Matthew Bridwell and Mc Alister, Matthew Bridwell to Hix, Robert J. Jr. and Hix, Sandra S., Lt. Lake Shore Drive.
Mcalister, Matthew Bridwell and Mc Alister, Matthew Bridwell to Hix, Robert J. Jr. and Hix, Sandra S., Lt. Lake Shore Drive, $20,000.
Westpointe Properties LLC to Morgan, Kenneth L. and Morgan, Joanne M., Lt. 1, Henrietta Heights Sub., $150,000.
Fransila, Justin Elis and Fransila, Janet Barbara to Henry, Brian N. and Henry, Leslie B., Lt. 67, Haborside Sub., $200,000.
Butler, James Gordon Jr. and Butler, Gordon Jr. to Mc Alister, Nathan Anthony and Mcalister, Nathan Anthony, Tract 18.00A County, $54,000.
Boggero, Laurin Ann Trustee and Boggero, Barrett N. Family Trust and Barrett N. Boggero Family Trust and Boggero, Laura A. Trustee to Parra Guadalupe, Lot East Avenue, $14,000.
Satterfield, Kenneth J. and Satterfield, Genevieve B. to Kirk, Timothy R. and Kirk, Joan, Lots 9 & 10, The Bluffs Sub., $279,900.
Lewis, Claudia M. Per Rep and Mc Manus, Frances M. Estate By Per Rep and Frances M. Mc Manus Estate By Per Rep and Mcmanus, Frances M. Estate By Per Rep and Frances M. Mcmanus Estate By Per Rep to Ridgeway, John Keller Trustee and Ridgeway, Carol Sellars Residential Trust and Carol Sellars Ridgeway Residential Trust and Keith M. Ridgeway Residential Trust and Ridgeway, Keith M. Residential Trust, Lt/Unit 25, Hampton Trace Townhouses, $81,000.
South, Dallas M. and South, Elyse L. to Grey, Helen L. M. and Grey, Zachary J., Lts 17,18 & 19, Bl. D, Gracemont Terrace, $180,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Deskins, Virgil Robert and Deskins, Linda Denise, Lt. 33, Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $595,000.
Proctor, Mickey Lynn to Merchant, Steven A., Lt. 7, Ph. I, Sec. I, Rock Knoll Townhouses, $67,000.
Wilbanks, Danny Nathan and Wilbanks Collision & Paint Inc. and Wilbanks Collision And Paint Inc. and Wilbanks, Danny N. to East Coast Collision Centers LLC, Parcel County With Easement, $850,000.
Quan, Duc Khai and Quan, Tuong Khai and Khai, Ouan Duc and Khai, Ouan Tuong to Quan, Duc Khai and Quan, Tuong Khai and Truong, Kiet Hue and Khan, Quan Duc and Khan, Quan Tuong and Hue, Trung Kiet, Lots 19, 20 & 21, Bl. H, Blyth Heights Sub.
Childrens Courtyard Properties LLC to Pine Tree Acres Properties LLC, Lot 0.75A County.
Thompkins, Berwyn and Thompkins, Sherrie to Thompkins, Berwyn and Thompkins, Sherrie, Lot 26, Avondale Sub., Sec. II.
Holley, Janet Mitchell to Dyal, Kevin M. and Dyal, Leah M., Lot 37, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $35,000.
Walker, Roger D. to Walker, Roger D. Estate and Roger D. Walker Estate and Walker, Carol Jean Dyer Trustee, Lot 174, Stoney Point Sub.
Walker, Carol Jean Dyer Trustee and Walker, Roger D. Trust and Rodger D. Walker Trust to Walker, Carol Jean Dyer, Lot 174, Stoney Point Sub.
Mallon, Rosemary Sue to Mallon ,John and Mallon, Rosemary Sue, Lt. 35, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation.
BGS Of Hodges LLC to RK Enterprises Of Hodges LLC, Parcel County, $75,000.
Southern Homes And Development LLC to Provision Builders LLC, Lts 3,4,5 & 6, Truett Street, $32,000.
Allen, Vernon E. and Allen, Toula C. and Allen, Vernon to Lollis, Denise H. and Lollis, Stewart D., Tract 3, Windsor Road, $275,000.
Desai, Ashok and Desai, Alka to Lever, Gabriel N. and Lever, Darren D., Lt. 42, Ph. I, Canterbury Sub., $216,500.
Schofield, Dorothy H. Trustee and Schofield, David N. Trustee and Schofield Family Trust The to Schofield, David N. and Schofield, Dorothy H., Lt. 145, Grand Harbor, Ph. 3.
Nelson, Janna A. to Brock, Robert R. II, Lot, County, $187,000.
Coker, Kitty Hughes Trustee and Coker, Kitty Hughes Trust UA and Kitty Hughes Coker Trust UA and Lucas, Linda H. and Chisena, Edna Earle and Stokes, Cindy J. and Moore, Wendy J. to Whitehead, David A., Tract County, $330,000.
Finkenstadt, Kay V. By AIF and Finkenstadt, Gary AIF to Finkenstadt, Marian F., Lt. 174, Harris Plant Sub., $30,000.
Lieberman, Jan B. to Hanke, Robert James, Unit 3-D, St. Kitts, Sub. Ph. I, $87,900.
Smith, Jonathan C. to Clark, Paula M., Lt. 168, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $42,500.
Young, Elizabeth Dianne to Peacock, Courtney Young, Lot, Town Of Troy.
Clark, Curtis G. Per Rep and Mars, Jules C. Estate By Per Rep and Jules C. Mars Estate By Per Rep to Le Mont Properties LLC, Lts. 19,20,21,22, Bl. D, Green Acres Sub. $62,500.
Turner, Deborah B. AIF and Turner, M. Jasper By AIF and Turner, Marvin Jasper By AIF to Turner, Deborah B., Lt. 7, Sec. H, Hunter's Creek Plantation Sub.
Turner, Deborah B. AIF and Turner, M. Jasper By AIF and Turner, Marvin Jasper By AIF and Turner, Deborah B. to Turner, Deborah B., Lt. 30, Sec. F, Hunter's Creek Plantation Sub.
Harrison, Wade C. II Trust and Harrison, Wade C. II Trustee and Wade C. Harrison II Trust to Millway Trust LLC, Parcels County,
Moore, B. Sidney Jr. and Moore, W. Marion to Moore, Dennis E., Parcels County.
Jacks, David A. and Jacks, Sharlene R. to Titus, Mark E., Parcel, Chinquapin Road, $127,500.
Williams, Ojetter to Williams, Latoya N. and Williams, John F. Jr. and Williams, Ojetter, Lts. 4,5,6 & Strip & Pond County.
Padgett, James Graham III and Padgett, Laura M. to Padgett, James Graham III and Padgett, Laura M., Lts. 14, 15 & 16, Sec. T, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Banister, Robert Wayne to Turner, Heather Anne, Tract County.
Addison, Jody Lawrence to Blackmon, Nicholas E. and Blackmon, Amanda N., Tract 5.000A, County, $127,000.
Richard, Christopher L. and Richard, Nancy J. to Parsons, Frederick and Parsons, Stacy, Unit No. 104, Driftwood, Ph. I, Townhouses And Common Areas, $250,000.
Denning, James Russell and Denning, Meredith to Simpson, Kyle B. and Simpson, Morgan V., Lot 92, Belle Meade Sub., $175,000.
Wilson, Michael E. to Scott, Kristi M., Lt. 4, Sec. 1, Riegel Plant Sub.
Grand Harbor Club LLC to Snyder, Scott E. and Snyder, Mary J., Lot 56, Ph. 1, Patriot Plantation, $79,900.
Grand Harbor Club LLC to Hammer, Janice and Hammer, Timothy, Lot 44, Patriot Plantation, $117,000.
Tippett, Ray Edward to Cox, Carolyn Ann, Lot 146, Sec. 1, Mathew Plant Sub. & Easement.
Price, Thomas M. By AIF and Price, Ernestine R. AIF to Price, Burch Mary E. and Burch, Mary E. Price and Price, Thomas M. and Price, Ernestine, Parcel County.
Cho, Chong Ok and Ok, Cho Chong to Arnold, Susan, Lts. 11 & 12, Star Fort Estates, $0.
Wallace, Ricketts Properties and Ricketts, Wallace to Ellys Construction Llc, Lt. 290, Sec. 2, Riegel Plant Sub., $30,000.
Disaster Contractors Inc. to Wells, Tanner Luke and Wells, Chandler Hepler, Lot Milford Springs Road, $155,900.
Mccary, Jason R. and Mccary, Marcia P. and Mc Cary, Jason R. and Mc Cary, Marcia P. to Gantt, Anna Evans, Lot 21, Chestnut Hill Sub., $225,000.
Abdelwahab, Khaled and Abdelwahab, Wendy M. to KWA Home LLC, Lt. 17, Pucketts Ferry Sub. Ph I, $0.
Schofield, David N. and Schofield, Dorothy H. to Schofield, David N. Trustee and Schofield, Dorothy H. Trustee and Schofield Family Trust, Lt. 145, Grand Habor, Ph. III.
Lockyer, Keith Trustee and Lockyer Revocable Living Trust and Lockyer Revocable Living Trust and Caccamo, Susan Trustee and Caccamo, Susan E. Trustee to Pounds, Thomas J., Lt. 90, Ph. III, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $190,000.
Farmer, Jerry W. to Lamb, Gerald W. and Lamb, Christian J., Lt. 1, Grendel Plant Sub., $55,000.